Football
Thursday
DAR at Danville
Brewer at Guntersville
Friday
Huntsville at Austin
Decatur at Hartselle
Falkville at Decatur Heritage
Priceville at North Jackson
West Morgan at Fairview
Athens at Columbia
Clements at East Lawrence
Ardmore at East Limestone
Lawrence County at Jasper
Rogers at West Limestone
Elkmont at Wilson
Hatton at Tharptown
Addison at Tanner
R.A. Hubbard at Woodville
--
Volleyball
Today
Decatur at Austin, 2:45 p.m.
Thursday
Lexington, Russellville at Hatton, 4 p.m.
Falkville at West Point, 4 p.m.
Athens Bible School, Priceville at West Morgan, 4 p.m.
Decatur Heritage, Cherokee at Colbert County, 4 p.m.
Belgreen, Saint Bernard at East Lawrence, 4 p.m.
East Limestone at Muscle Shoals, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at St. John Paul II, 4:30 p.m.
Brooks, Central-Florence, James Clemens at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Hartselle, Buckhorn at Spanish Fort, 5 p.m.
Elkmont, Cleveland at Vinemont, TBA
Friday
Shrimp Festival Invitational at Gulf Shores (Lawrence County, Hartselle)
Saturday
West Morgan Tournament (West Morgan, Decatur Heritage, Decatur, Hatton)
Athens Tournament (Athens, East Limestone)
Shrimp Festival Invitational at Gulf Shores (Lawrence County, Hartselle)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.