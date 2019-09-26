Football

Today

Shoals Christian at Decatur Heritage

Friday

Lawrence County at Decatur

Hartselle at Briarwood Christian

Hatton at East Lawrence

Brewer at West Morgan

Athens at East Limestone

Falkville at Priceville

Holly Pond at Danville

Clements at West Limestone

Lexington at Elkmont

Sheffield at R.A. Hubbard

Open: Austin, Ardmore, Tanner

---

Volleyball

Today

Brewer, Lexington at Lawrence County, 4 p.m.

Brooks at West Limestone, 4 p.m.

Colbert Heights, Oakwood Adventist at Clements, 4 p.m.

Holly Pond, Lauderdale County at East Lawrence, 4 p.m.

West Morgan at Hatton, 4:30 p.m.

East Limestone, Sparkman at Madison Academy, 4:30 p.m.

Hartselle, Florence at Decatur, 4:30 p.m.

Austin at Huntsville, 5 p.m.

Danville, Deshler at Wilson, 5:30 p.m.

Athens, Lee-Huntsville at Buckhorn, 5:30 p.m.

Decatur Heritage at Fairview, TBA

Friday

Tournament of Champions at Danville (Danville, Austin)

Over the Mountain Tournament at Hoover (Athens)

Saturday

Tournament of Champions at Danville (Danville, Austin)

Decatur Heritage Tournament (Decatur Heritage, Elkmont, Lindsay Lane, Hatton)

Vinemont Tournament (Falkville)

Boaz Invitational (Lawrence County, Priceville, Hartselle)

Over the Mountain Tournament at Hoover (Athens)

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.