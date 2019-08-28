Football

Thursday

East Limestone at West Limestone

Friday

Austin at Decatur

Brooks at Hartselle

Gardendale at Athens

Danville at Brewer

Madison Academy at Lawrence County

Sumiton Christian at Decatur Heritage (at West Morgan)

Vinemont at Falkville

Ardmore at Elkmont

Priceville at Good Hope

West Morgan at Hatton

R.A. Hubbard at Shoals Christian

East Lawrence at Saint John Paul II (at Discovery Middle School in Madison)

Tanner at Clements

--

Volleyball

Thursday

Hartselle, Madison County at Austin, 4 p.m.

Good Hope, Decatur at East Lawrence, 4 p.m.

Florence, Hamilton, Buckhorn at Lawrence County, 4 p.m.

West Morgan, Cullman at Muscle Shoals, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Addison, 4:30 p.m.

Elkmont, Whitesburg Christian at Westminster Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Clements at Ardmore, 4:30 p.m.

R.A. Hubbard at Saint Bernard, 5:30 p.m.

Hatton at Winston County, 5:30 p.m.

Falkville at Mae Jemison, 5:30 p.m.

