Football
Thursday
East Limestone at West Limestone
Friday
Austin at Decatur
Brooks at Hartselle
Gardendale at Athens
Danville at Brewer
Madison Academy at Lawrence County
Sumiton Christian at Decatur Heritage (at West Morgan)
Vinemont at Falkville
Ardmore at Elkmont
Priceville at Good Hope
West Morgan at Hatton
R.A. Hubbard at Shoals Christian
East Lawrence at Saint John Paul II (at Discovery Middle School in Madison)
Tanner at Clements
--
Volleyball
Thursday
Hartselle, Madison County at Austin, 4 p.m.
Good Hope, Decatur at East Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Florence, Hamilton, Buckhorn at Lawrence County, 4 p.m.
West Morgan, Cullman at Muscle Shoals, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Addison, 4:30 p.m.
Elkmont, Whitesburg Christian at Westminster Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Clements at Ardmore, 4:30 p.m.
R.A. Hubbard at Saint Bernard, 5:30 p.m.
Hatton at Winston County, 5:30 p.m.
Falkville at Mae Jemison, 5:30 p.m.
