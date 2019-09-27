Football
Today
Lawrence County at Decatur
Hartselle at Briarwood Christian
Hatton at East Lawrence
Brewer at West Morgan
Athens at East Limestone
Falkville at Priceville
Holly Pond at Danville
Clements at West Limestone
Lexington at Elkmont
Sheffield at R.A. Hubbard
Open: Austin, Ardmore, Tanner
--
Volleyball
Today
Tournament of Champions at Danville (Danville, Austin)
Over the Mountain Tournament at Hoover (Athens)
Saturday
Tournament of Champions at Danville (Danville, Austin)
Decatur Heritage Tournament (Decatur Heritage, Elkmont, Lindsay Lane, Hatton)
Vinemont Tournament (Falkville)
Boaz Invitational (Lawrence County, Priceville, Hartselle)
Over the Mountain Tournament at Hoover (Athens)
