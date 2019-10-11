Football

Today

Huntsville at Austin

Decatur at Hartselle

Falkville at Decatur Heritage

Priceville at North Jackson

West Morgan at Fairview

Athens at Columbia

Clements at East Lawrence

Ardmore at East Limestone

Lawrence County at Jasper

Rogers at West Limestone

Elkmont at Wilson

Hatton at Tharptown

Addison at Tanner

R.A. Hubbard at Woodville

--

Volleyball

Today

Shrimp Festival Invitational at Gulf Shores (Lawrence County, Hartselle)

Saturday

West Morgan Tournament (West Morgan, Decatur Heritage, Decatur, Hatton)

Athens Tournament (Athens, East Limestone)

Shrimp Festival Invitational at Gulf Shores (Lawrence County, Hartselle)

