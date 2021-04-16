Justin Hanline and Martin Lopez each got hat tricks with three goals for Danville in beating Lawrence County 10-1 on Thursday in high school soccer.
Another Lopez brother, Ever Lopez, had a goal and an assist. Nic Whisenant, Bo Huff and Moises Parra finished with one goal each. Hanline had two assists, Eber Veracruz had an assist and Parra had an assist. Jojo Whisenant had five saves in goal.
--
Decatur boys 2, Cullman 0: On Thursday, Tyler McCormick scored first, and Martez Green added the second score. Decatur will end their season Friday at Austin.
--
Danville girls 2, Lawrence County 0: Angel Boston scored both goals for the Hawks on Thursday. Elisabeth Hand registered 14 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.