PRICEVILLE — MaClain Lawson scored a pair of goals as Priceville picked up a 4-2 win over Danville in boys soccer on Friday.
Levi Davis and Dylan Thompson had one goal each for the Bulldogs, while Elijah Hopkins finished with four assists.
Priceville girls 1, Danville 0: Anna Katherine Hopkins scored a goal and tallied seven steals in the win for Priceville. Tori Staats recorded 11 saves in the shutout.
Danville boys 8, East Lawrence 0: Justin Hanline had three goals and three assists to lead Danville on Thursday.
Ever Lopez and Moises Parra had one goal and one assist each, while Jeremiah Hatfield and JoJo Whisenant added one goal each. Whisenant and Kevin Castillo combined for six saves in the shutout.
