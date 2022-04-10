PRICEVILLE — Anna Katherine Hopkins scored three goals as Priceville picked up a 4-0 win over New Hope in girls soccer on Saturday.
Mahaila Mendoza had one goal for the Bulldogs (9-3-1, 6-0), while Carly Jo Nelson added a pair of assists. Tori Staats recorded six saves in the shutout.
--
Priceville boys 5, New Hope 0: Levi Davis had a pair of goals to lead the Bulldogs (7-3-1, 5-1).
McClain Lawson, Weston Dutton and Cody Kennedy had one goal each and Elijah Hopkins had a pair of assists. Carson Taylor had seven saves.
--
Priceville boys 4, Danville 2: MaClain Lawson scored a pair of goals as Priceville picked up a win over Danville in boys soccer on Friday.
Levi Davis and Dylan Thompson had one goal each for the Bulldogs, while Elijah Hopkins finished with four assists.
--
Priceville girls 1, Danville 0: Anna Katherine Hopkins scored a goal and tallied seven steals in the win for Priceville. Tori Staats recorded 11 saves in the shutout.
--
Danville boys 8, East Lawrence 0: Justin Hanline had three goals and three assists to lead Danville on Thursday.
Ever Lopez and Moises Parra had one goal and one assist each, while Jeremiah Hatfield and JoJo Whisenant added one goal each. Whisenant and Kevin Castillo combined for six saves in the shutout.
