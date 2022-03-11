PRICEVILLE — Anna Katherine Hopkins scored two goals and assisted on another as Priceville picked up a 3-0 area win over Brewer in girls soccer on Friday.
Hopkins has enjoyed a stellar start to the season, with 11 goals and a pair of assists through Priceville’s first four games.
Maddie Kennedy scored once for Priceville (3-1, 3-0) and had one assist.
Danville girls 10, St. Bernard 0: Angel Boston scored five goals as Danville remained unbeaten with an area win against St. Bernard.
Maddie Sherrill and Layla Sherrill had two goals each for the Hawks (5-0), while Preslie Tinker added one goal and a pair of assists. Elisabeth Hand had three saves in goal.
Danville boys 3, St. Bernard 0: Justin Hanline scored one goal and assisted on two more for Danville on Friday.
Moises Parra and Bo Huff had one goal each for the Hawks, while JoJo Whisenant recorded 12 saves in goal.
Decatur girls 3, Cullman 2: Leah South and Yoshari Chavez had one goal and one assist each as Decatur picked up a big area win Thursday.
Bonnie Frost scored a goal for the Red Raiders, while Kacey Powell played well in goal. Cullman’s goals came on a pair of penalty kicks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.