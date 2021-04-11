The Priceville girls beat Fairview 5-0 on Friday to claim the Class 4A, Area 13 championship.
Karli Wade and Lillyan Bloodworth each had two goals and an assist. Anna Swindell also had a goal. Bre Dugger and Tori Staats combined for the clean sheet.
Priceville boys 5, Fairview 4: On Friday, in a game that went to extra time, Elijah Hopkins had four goals, including the winning goal. Dylan Thompson scored the goal that tied the contest at 4-4. Carson Taylor had 14 saves, including a pivotal stop on a breakaway in the first extra period.
West Morgan 10, Hamilton 0: Madison Parker finished with three goals to lead the West Morgan girls past Hamilton on Friday in high school soccer.
Brandy Hernandez added a goal and four assists for the Rebels (6-6, 5-1 in Class 4A-5A Area 14). Marijulia Delgado had two goals and an assist. Angela Meza contributed two goals, Brizeida Hernandez totaled a goal and an assist, Jackye Delgado tallied a goal and Jolie Dalton chipped in with an assist. Diana Romero had two saves in goal.
West Morgan will next play Lawrence County on Monday at Jack Allen Soccer Complex.
Danville boys 5, St. Bernard 0: The Hawks' win on Thursday completed a sweep of their area schedule. Ever Lopez led Danville with two goals. Justin Hanline had a goal and three assists, Martin Lopez added a goal and two assists and Moises Parra contributed a goal. Jojo Whisenant had four saves in goal, and Braxton Hand chipped in with two saves. Danville will host the first round of the Class 3A Region 7 Sub-State as the No. 1 seed.
Danville girls 0, St. Bernard 0: On Thursday, Danville won 2-1 in a penalty shootout. Kelsey Netherton and Angel Boston each scored a goal for the Hawks. Elisabeth Hand had 29 saves in goal. The win secured Danville a playoff spot as the first or second seed.
Priceville girls 10, New Hope 0: On Thursday, Anna Katherine Hopkins lead with four goals, Katrina Rotermund and Karli Wade each had two goals, and Camille Speering and Ellie Stockwell each had a goal. Hopkins and Rotermund both had two assists and Lillian Bloodworth added an assist.
New Hope boys 2, Priceville 1: On Thursday, Maclain Lawson scored the Bulldogs' only goal. Carson Taylor had 15 saves.
Priceville has another area match at home Friday against Fairview.
