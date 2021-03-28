Keegan Zanda scored six goals to lead Hartselle past Brewer 8-0 on Friday in high school boys soccer.
Zanda now has 50 goals on the season. Eli Moore and Jacob Cody each scored a goal for the Tigers.
• On Friday, West Morgan boys soccer lost 5-1 in area play to Russellville. Jay Garland scored for West Morgan, and keeper Angel Romero had 13 saves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.