Danville girls 5, J.B. Pennington 3: Angel Boston and Layla Sherrill had two goals and two assists each as Danville remained unbeaten with an area win on Thursday.
Preslie Tinker scored once for the Hawks (7-0), while Elisabeth Hand recorded seven saves.
Danville boys 7, J.B. Pennington 0: Justin Hanline led Danville with four goals and one assist.
Moises Parra scored twice and assisted on another goal and Bo Huff had one goal and one assist. JoJo Whisenant had a pair of saves in goal.
