PRICEVILLE — The West Morgan boys soccer team opened the Class 4A-5A playoffs in a similar manner as the Rebel girls on Friday, defeating Priceville 3-0 to advance to next week’s second round of play.
West Morgan’s girls team defeated Priceville 2-1 on Thursday. The boys advance to face the winner of St. John Paul II and Madison County next week.
Class 5A
East Limestone girls 6, Madison County 0: East Limestone, the Area 16 champion, opened the playoffs with a shutout win at home.
The Indians advance to face Area 14 runner-up West Morgan next week.
Class 6A
Southside-Gadsden boys 3, Decatur 2: Adrian Maldonado scored a pair of goals as Decatur fell in penalty kicks.
Southside-Gadsden will face Fort Payne, a 3-1 winner over Athens, in next week’s second round.
Softball
Priceville 14, Randolph 3: Bentley Black went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and two RBIs for Priceville.
Katee King had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, and Madison Lafountain had a hit and two RBIs. Amberleigh Dean had two hits.
Elizabeth Murphy pitched three innings to pick up the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit with six strikeouts.
Ardmore 6, Hamilton 0: Ella Singletary pitched five shutout innings for the win, allowing three hits while striking out eight.
Brooke Phillips homered and drove in three runs for the Tigers, while AG King added a solo homer. Ellie Riley had three hits, and Sydney Sanders had one RBI.
Brooks 4, Lawrence County 0: Abigail Herndon tossed a complete-game shutout for Brooks, giving up five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Josie Jones had a double for Lawrence County. Adrianna Johnson tripled and drove in a run for Brooks.
