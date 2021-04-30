Brooke Phillips went 4-for4 with two doubles and an RBI to help Ardmore beat Athens 5-2 on Friday.
Bo Riley finished 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs, two runs scored and three steals for the Tigers. Adeline Atchley picked up the win with two innings as the starter.
Morgan Stiles homered for Athens. Anna Carder drove in a run.
Hatton 7, Sparkman 5: Bradyn Mitchell led the Hornets with a 4-for-5 effort at the plate with a double and a run scored, and seven innings of pitching. Mallory Lane drove in two runs.
Austin 7, Thompson 7: On Thursday, the Black Bears scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the contest. Lexey Carver homered and Katie Bracken scored ahead of her on the play. Carver, who also doubled, finished with three RBIs. Bracken drove in a pair of runs.
Spain Park 1, Austin 0: Lawren Hayes singled for Austin's lone hit. Bracken posted 11 strikeouts and two walks and one hit allowed in six innings.
