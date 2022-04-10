LESTER — Ardmore used a high-powered offense and strong pitching from Ella Singletary to pick up a pair of wins at the Limestone County Tournament at West Limestone on Saturday.
Ardmore 10, Elkmont 5: Bo Riley doubled twice and drove in two runs for Ardmore.
Sydney Sanders had a home run and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Harlee Rich added a pair of RBIs. Ella Singletary and Alaina King had one hit each. Singletary pitched four innings for the win, allowing two runs on two hits with eight strikeouts.
Alyssa Harwell homered and drove in two runs for Elkmont. Lily Lowery had two hits and two RBIs and Tylee Thomas had one hit and one RBI.
Ardmore 16, West Limestone 0: Singletary pitched a three-hit shutout for Ardmore, striking out five over four innings.
Sanders homered and drove in five runs to lead Ardmore’s offense. Riley, Rich and Sarah Phillips had one hit and two RBIs each. Allison Perry had two hits for West Limestone.
West Limestone 9, Elkmont 3: Lilly Bethune led West Limestone with three hits and four RBIs.
Isabella Birdsong had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Wildcats, while Perry added a solo home run. Addison Wallace had two hits. Olivia Abernathy surrendered three runs over four innings to earn the win.
Thomas, Harwell and Abbie Broadway had two hits and one RBI each for Elkmont. Paige Robinson and Rayne Rozell had one hit each.
West Limestone 19, Tanner 4: Lexus Harris led West Limestone with three hits and five RBIs.
Wallace had three hits and four RBIs, while Bethune added three hits and three RBIs. Perry had two hits and three RBIs. JuliAnn Kyle pitched an innings to earn the win.
West Limestone 13, East Limestone 7: Perry had two hits and three RBIs for West Limestone.
Birdsong homered, doubled and drove in two runs for the Wildcats and Bethune added a pair of hits and two RBIs. Kyle pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, striking out five.
Natalee Jones had two hits and three RBIs for East Limestone.
Winfield Tournament
Hatton 5, Winfield 1: Briana Oliver pitched a complete game for Hatton, giving up one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts over six innings.
Oliver and Bradyn Mitchell had two hits and one RBI each for the Hornets, while Kailyn Quails and Katie Dawson added one RBI each. Chloe Gargis had two hits.
Holy Spirit 5, Hatton 1: Quails had one RBI for the Hornets and Oliver had one hit.
Elaina Russell led Holy Spirit with two hits and four RBIs and Savannah Osborn hit a solo home run.
Hatton 6, Northside 3: Dawson went 2-for-3 with one RBI for Hatton.
Quails had a double for the Hornets and Mitchell had a single and pitched five innings for the win, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts.
West Limestone 20, Clements 4: Addie Wallace had a huge day at the plate for West Limestone, going 3-for-4 with six RBIs in a win Friday over county foe Clements.
Wallace doubled twice and singled once for the Wildcats, while Bevin Gant added three hits and three RBIs. Lilly Bethune homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and Bella Birdsong had three hits and two RBIs.
Allison Perry had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI. JuliAnn Kyle pitched three innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits with six strikeouts.
Nancy Anne Collins had two hits and one RBI for Clements.
Ardmore 8, West Limestone 1: Ella Singletary doubled, singled and drove in a run for Ardmore.
Sara Sanders had one hit and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Harlee Rich and Sarah Phillips added one RBI each. Singletary pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout.
Bethune doubled and drove in a run for West Limestone. Wallace had one double.
Holy Spirit 2, Hatton 0: Gracie Ward and Brianna Oliver had one single each to account for Hatton’s only hits.
Charli Kyser had three hits and one RBI for Holy Spirit and Olivia Watkins had one hit and one RBI. Alyssa Faircloth pitched all six innings for the win, striking out 11.
Hatton 14, South Lamar 2: Bradyn Mitchell and Kailyn Quails had one hit and three RBIs each for Hatton.
Chloe Gargis had a double and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Ashlyn Potter and Morgan Lane added one RBI each.
Potter pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.