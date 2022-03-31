GULF SHORES — The No. 1-ranked softball team in Class 6A had a perfect stay this week in Gulf Shores.
Athens (23-2) finished as undefeated co-champions in the Gulf Coast Classic with Columbia Academy.
The championship game between the two teams was canceled because of the line of storms coming through the area.
The Golden Eagles went 7-0 for the week. They had to go through two other area teams in Wednesday’s bracket play. Athens rallied to beat Hatton, 3-2, and then had to rally again to beat Hartselle, 5-3, in the semifinals.
--
Athens 5, Hartselle 3: Athens trailed 3-1 after two innings in the four-inning game, but rallied for four runs in the final two innings.
For Athens, Emily Simon had two hits including a double. Jordyn Johnson had two RBIs. Molly Gilbert went 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Winning pitcher Deann Motquin held Hartselle to one earned run in four innings.
Larissa Preuitt had two hits for Hartselle.
--
Athens 4, Lafayette 1: Katie Simon struck out seven in the four-inning contest. The Golden Eagles trailed 1-0 after one inning, but rallied for four runs in the third inning. Gilbert went 2-for-2 with a run scored and one RBI.
--
Athens 3, Hatton 2: After Hatton took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, Athens rallied with single runs in the first, third and fourth innings to take the win. Winning pitcher Katie Simon struck out six in three innings. Athens got doubles from Emily Simon and Haley Waggoner.
Kailyn Quails went 2-for-2 with a run scored for Hatton.
--
Hartselle 5, Thompson 2: Preuitt went 2-for-3 with two runs scored.
--
Hartselle 8, Enterprise 0: Blayne Godfrey struck out 12 in four innings. Britlyn Godfrey had a home run and three RBIs.
--
Hartselle 6, Mount Pleasant 5: Katie Gillott and Britlyn Godfrey both hit home runs for Hartselle. Emily Hall added a triple.
--
Hatton 3, Geraldine 2: The Hornets got 10 strikeouts from pitcher Bradyn Mitchell, a triple from Quails and two RBIs from Chloe Gargis in the victory.
--
Lawrence County 10, Foley 1: Anna Clare Hutto tripled and drove in two runs for the Red Devils. Krystin Broden had three RBIs. Trinity Britnell was the winning pitcher.
--
Springville 5, Ardmore 2: The Tigers were held to five hits in the loss. Elizabeth Riley had an RBI.
--
Pleasant Grove 19, Decatur Heritage 3: Bri Tyson scored two runs for Decatur Heritage.
--
Gordonsville 11, East Lawrence 5: Camryn Langley singled and drove in two runs for East Lawrence.
