MADISON — Athens got strong pitching performances in a pair of shutout wins at Palmer Park on Friday, as Emily Simon pitched a complete-game shutout in a 7-0 win over Florence and three pitchers combined for a no-hitter in a 14-0 win over Grissom.
Athens 7, Florence 0: Emily Simon pitched a complete-game shutout and pounded out a pair of hits, including a home run, in a win for Athens on Friday.
Simon finished with two RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Molly Gilbert added two hits and two RBIs. Morgan Stiles doubled and drove in two runs.
Simon allowed four hits over five innings to pick up the win, striking out six.
Athens 14, Grissom 0: Katie Simon, Deann Motquin and Brenin Ezell combined to no-hit Grissom on Friday.
Simon got the win, pitching one inning and allowing just one walk. Motquin struck out five over two innings and Ezell struck out the side to close out the game.
Anna Carder and Abbi Dempsey each homered for the Golden Eagles. Carder finished with two hits and four RBIs, and Dempsey had the homer and two RBIs. Haley Waggoner drove in two runs.
Lawrence County 15, Oak Grove 0: Anna Clare Hutto had two hits, including a home run, and one RBI for Lawrence County on Friday.
Jaala Hawkins and AB McKay had two hits and two RBIs each for the Red Devils, while Lily Reed and Bentlee Cross added one hit and two RBIs each. McKenzie Hyche had two hits and one RBI.
Hyche pitched three innings for the win, allowing just two hits with two strikeouts.
Curry 6, Lawrence County 1: Audrie Sandlin had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI for Lawrence County on Friday.
Reed had a pair of hits for the Red Devils, and Krystin Borden had one hit.
Hayden 8, Lawrence County 1: Sandlin, Hutto, Raegan Johnson and Addison Plaxco each had one hit for Lawrence County.
Ansley Armstrong homered, singled and drove in two runs for Hayden and Becca Benton added two hits and one RBI.
Falkville 2, Priceville 1: Ellie Cate Hill singled and drove in a run for Falkville in an extra innings win on Friday.
Brooklyn Owens pitched all eight innings for the Blue Devils, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight.
Allie Denson had two hits for Priceville, and Maddie Black drove in one run.
Falkville 5, Decatur Heritage 3: Hannah Tillman had two hits and an RBI for Falkville.
Abby Tomlin tripled and drove in a run for the Blue Devils, while Owens added a double and one RBI. Tillman pitched three innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts.
Brantleigh Williams had two hits and one RBI for Decatur Heritage.
Priceville 13, Decatur Heritage 5: Katee King had three hits, including a double and two homers, and three RBIs to lead Priceville past Decatur Heritage.
Wrozlie Barnett had two hits and three RBIs for the Bulldogs, while Madison Lafountain added a hit and two RBIs. Xoi Gaines had three singles. Elizabeth Murphy pitched three innings for the win, allowing three runs on three hits with four strikeouts.
Lenox Scott homered and drove in two runs for Decatur Heritage, and Williams had one hit and three RBIs.
Brewer 8, Bob Jones 4: Breia Rusk and Riley Miller had a hit and two RBIs each as Brewer picked up a win over Class 7A Bob Jones on Friday.
Cheyenne Lucas and Brie Voss had two hits and one RBI each for the Patriots, while Maggie Matkin added one hit and one RBI.
Voss tossed four innings to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts.
Brewer 2, Grissom 0: Bronwyn Borden pitched a two-hit shutout on Friday, striking out nine while allowing no walks.
Borden also drove in a run for the Patriots, while Rusk added one hit.
Wilson 2, Decatur 1: Madison Murphy doubled and drove in Decatur’s only run in a tight game on Friday.
Lexi Tincknell had a triple for the Red Raiders, and Celia Gilchrist had one double. Murphy pitched all six innings for Decatur, allowing one earned run on one hit with 11 strikeouts.
Decatur 2, Haleyville 2: Murphy and Tincknell each homered for Decatur.
Makenly Cowley added a hit for the Red Raiders, while Murphy pitched three innings with four strikeouts.
Lauderdale County 6, East Lawrence 3: Maddie Osborn had a hit and two RBIs for East Lawrence on Friday.
Camryn Langley had three hits for the Eagles and Tori Spears had two hits. Kaleigh Powers had one hit and one RBI.
East Lawrence 10, Wilson 2: Emma Coan homered and drove in three runs to lead East Lawrence.
Ivee Jenkins and Langley had two hits and one RBI each for the Eagles, while Brooklyn Letson and Piper Gable added one hit and two RBIs each. Makayla Austin had three hits.
Letson pitched five innings for the win, allowing two runs on six hits with two strikeouts.
Danville 7, Deshler 3: McKinley McCaghren produced on offense and defense for Danville on Friday, picking up the win in the circle while adding two hits and two RBIs at the plate.
McCaghren pitched four innings, allowing three runs on six hits with a strikeout. Alyssa Brooks had a hit and two RBIs for the Hawks, while Isabella Guest and Aubrey Reed added two hits each.
Danville 9, Central-Florence 5: Hallie Watson had two hits and three RBIs to lead Danville.
Reed and Audrey Marshall had two hits and two RBIs each, and McCaghren had three hits and one RBI. McCaghren pitched all six innings for the win, allowing just one earned run on five hits with three strikeouts.
Mortimer Jordan 3, Hartselle 0: Kaelyn and Katie Gillott had one hit each as Hartselle suffered its first loss of the season.
Karsi Lentz got the start in the circle for the Tigers, allowing one run on one hit with two strikeouts. Zoey Crawford pitched the final four innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
Hartselle 0, Helena 0: Larissa Preuitt had a pair of singles as the Tigers played Helena to a 0-0 draw in a tournament game.
Blayne Godfrey pitched seven shutout innings for the Tigers, allowing four hits with six strikeouts.
