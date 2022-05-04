Austin secured a spot in today’s Class 7A, Area 8 championship and next week’s Class 7A north regional in Florence with a pair of wins over Florence and Bob Jones in area tournament play on Tuesday.
The top two teams from each area tournament advance to regional play, with area tournament results deciding tournament seeding for the regional round.
Austin will play the winner of today’s semifinal game between Bob Jones and the winner of an elimination game between Florence and James Clemens. The championship game is scheduled for 4 p.m. with an if-necessary game at 6 p.m. should Austin lose the first.
Austin 11, Bob Jones 1: Katie Bracken pitched a complete game for the Black Bears in a winner’s bracket game, allowing one run on five hits with 10 strikeouts over seven innings.
Kenley Hilleary had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs to lead Austin’s offense, while Bracken added a hit and three RBIs. Kyra Taylor and Lyndi Perkins had two hits and one RBI each.
Austin 17, Florence 1: Bracken finished a homer short of the cycle for Austin, going 3-for-3 with a homer, double and five RBIs.
Perkins had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs and Katie Davis and Hilleary had one hit and two RBIs each. Taylor had two singles and drove in one run.
Arianna Attalla pitched all four innings for Austin, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Class 6A, Area 14
Hartselle 17, Decatur 0: Blayne Godfrey and Zoey Crawford combined on the shutout for Hartselle, with Godfrey working two innings to earn the win, striking out five while allowing one hit.
Kaelyn Jones went 3-for-3 with two doubles and four RBIs for Hartselle, while Karsi Lentz added two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs. Katie Gillott homered, singled and drove in three runs for the Tigers and Larissa Preuitt had two hits and two RBIs.
Makenly Cowley had one hit for Decatur.
Hartselle will continue tournament play on Thursday against Muscle Shoals, needing one win to secure a spot in regional play.
Class 6A, Area 16
Athens defeats Columbia: The host Golden Eagles advanced to Thursday’s area semifinals with a win over fourth-seeded Columbia.
Athens will face Buckhorn, an 8-5 winner over Hazel Green, at 1 p.m. with the winner advancing and securing a spot in regional play. The area championship is scheduled for 5 p.m. with an if necessary game at 7 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 14
Brewer 13, Fairview 1: The Patriots rallied from an early loss to top Fairview and secure a spot in next week’s regionals. Brewer plays Guntersville today at noon for the area championship, with an if necessary game scheduled for 2 p.m. should Brewer win.
Breia Rusk had two hits and three RBIs to lead Brewer, while Marlee Jones added two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs. Keylyn Stapler singled twice and drove in two runs.
Brie Voss worked four innings for the win, allowing one run on five hits with seven strikeouts.
Guntersville 2, Brewer 1: Voss had a hit and one RBI for Brewer.
Abby Summerford added two hits for the Patriots and Ava Walls had one double.
Class 5A, Area 15
Russellville 4, Lawrence County 1: Lawrence County will face Russellville in a rematch elimination game today after losing the area tournament opener.
The winner of today’s elimination game will secure a spot in regional play and meet West Point for the area championship at 6 p.m.
Lily Reed singled and drove in a run for Lawrence County on Tuesday, while Ava Templeton added two hits. Paisley James pitched all seven innings for Russellville to earn the win.
Class 5A, Area 16
Ardmore 9, East Limestone 0: Brooke Phillips homered, doubled and drove in four runs as Ardmore rolled past East Limestone to advance to the area championship.
Sydney and Sara Sanders had two hits and two RBIs each for the Tigers, while Ella Singletary added one hit and one RBI. Bo Riley had three hits.
Singletary pitched four innings for the win, allowing two hits with eight strikeouts.
Amaya Green had two hits for East Limestone.
Class 4A, Area 15
West Morgan 11, West Limestone 1: Abby Lindsey tossed a complete game for West Morgan, allowing one run on one hit over five innings as the Rebels advanced to today’s championship game.
Lindsey struck out seven, using just 61 pitches to finish the game.
Jonie Weems homered, doubled and drove in four runs for West Morgan, while Lindsey added two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Kylei Russell had a pair of singles and two RBIs and Cailey Barbee hit a solo home run.
Allison Perry homered to account for West Limestone’s only run. The Wildcats will face Priceville in an elimination game today, with the winner advancing to meet West Morgan in the championship round.
West Limestone 14, Priceville 4: Addie Wallace went 2-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs for West Limestone.
Allison Perry homered and drove in three runs for the Wildcats and JuliAnn Kyle doubled and drove in three runs. Bella Birdsong had three hits and one RBI. Olivia Abernathy pitched four innings for the win, allowing four runs with two strikeouts.
Katee King had three hits and one RBI for Priceville and Bentley Black had two hits, including a home run, and one RBI.
Class 3A, Area 15
East Lawrence 9, Danville 4: Camryn Langley doubled and drove in three runs as East Lawrence advanced to today’s championship.
The Eagles will play the winner of Danville and an elimination game between Phil Campbell and Vinemont for the title at 4 p.m.
Ivee Jenkins finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Tori Spears added a hit and two RBIs. Brooklyn Letson pitched seven innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with six strikeouts.
Kirstyn Robinson had two hits and one RBI for Danville. Audrey Marshall and Aubrey Reed had one hit and one RBI each.
East Lawrence 18, Vinemont 2: Maddie Osborn had two hits and three RBIs as East Lawrence opened the tournament with a big win.
Makayla Austin had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Kaleigh Powers and Kensley Bowling added one hit and two RBIs each. Spears pitched all three innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with five strikeouts.
Danville 8, Phil Campbell 3: Robinson had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for Danville.
Marshall homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Hawks and Reed had two hits and one RBI. McKinley McCaghren worked all seven innings for the win, allowing three runs with seven strikeouts.
Class 3A, Area 16
Elkmont 10, Colbert Heights 5: Alyssa Harwell went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBIs as Elkmont opened tournament play with a win.
Brylee Boger had two hits and three RBIs for the Red Devils, while Mary Joyce Woodfin and Rayne Rozell added one RBI each. Lily Lowery had two hits.
Abbie Broadway pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win, surrendering one unearned run on three hits with three strikeouts.
Class 2A, Area 13
Hatton 11, Falkville 3: Chloe Gargis doubled twice and drove in five runs as Hatton claimed the area championship.
Kailyn Quails had two hits and one RBI for the Hornets, while Bradyn Mitchell added one hit and two RBIs. Mitchell worked six innings to pick up the win, allowing three runs on seven hits with one strikeout.
Hanah Tillman had one hit and one RBI for Hatton. Addie Walker and Kaitlyn Carrington had three hits each.
Hatton 7, Falkville 0: Brianna Oliver and Mitchell combined to throw a three-hit shutout and propel Hatton to the championship round.
Oliver went three innings, allowing three hits with three strikeouts. Mitchell worked four hitless innings, striking out five while walking one.
Katie Dawson had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Hatton and Quails homered, doubled and drove in one run. Ashlyn Potter had three hits.
Walker and Maddison Stewart had one double each for Falkville.
Falkville 17, Tanner 0: Elli Lorance homered, singled and drove in three runs for Falkville.
Brooklyn Owens and Abbey Grace Tomlin had two RBIs each for the Blue Devils, while Ellie Cate Hill and Allie Smith added one hit and one RBI each. Hope McClanahan pitched three innings for the win, allowing one hit with four strikeouts.
Falkville 20, Tanner 0: Tillman had four hits, including a homer, and six RBIs for Falkville.
Lorance and Carrington had two hits and three RBIs each for the Blue Devils and Jade Milam had a hit and two RBIs. McClanahan worked all three innings for the win, allowing just one hit with six strikeouts.
Class 1A, Area 15
Athens Bible School 19, Decatur Heritage 2: Addyson Butler went 4-for-4 with a homer, triple and six RBIs as Athens Bible eliminated Decatur Heritage to advance to the championship game and next week’s regional round.
Claire Holt had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs for the Trojans and Cana Vining had two hits and two RBIs. Vining pitched four innings for the win, allowing two unearned runs while striking out seven.
Lenox Scott and Sara Burchell had one hit and one RBI each for Decatur Heritage.
Skyline 11, Athens Bible School 0: Holt had a pair of hits as the Trojans fell to Skyline in the area championship.
Dacey Allen pitched the shutout for Skyline, allowing five hits over five innings with three strikeouts.
