Katie Bracken led Austin with two RBIs and struck out seven batters in five innings as the Black Bears beat Central 4-2 on Friday.
Lexey Carver went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Austin. Lawren Hayes finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Austin took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never trailed.
--
Hartselle 11, Fort Payne 1: Mary Elizabeth Booth homered and drove in two runs for Hartselle. Kaelyn Jones had three RBIs. Zoey Crawford was the winning pitcher.
--
Hartselle 14, John Carroll Catholic 5: Jada Henderson went 2-for-2 with two home runs, a sacrifice fly and seven RBIs for the Tigers.
--
Priceville 14, Randolph 3: Hannah Smyth went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
--
East Lawrence 8, Haleyville 5: Emma Coan led East Lawrence with three RBIs. Camryn Langley homered, singled and drove in a pair of runs.
--
Falkville 5, Albertville 4: Sydnee Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a steal for Falkville.
--
Huntsville 2, Falkville 0: Fitzgerald went 2-for-2 for the Blue Devils.
--
Sand Rock 9, Falkville 1: Fitzgerald had two hits for Falkville. Kameryn Scales singled and scored a run.
--
Bob Jones 7, Hatton 1: Kailyn Quails had two hits for Hatton.
--
Helena 10, Hatton 6: Chloe Gargis finished with two hits an RBI for the Hornets (24-20).
--
Elmor County 6, Hatton 2: Katie Dawson finished with a double and a run scored for Hatton.
--
Muscle Shoals 12, East Lawrence 0: Callie Pittman doubled for East Lawrence's only hit.
--
Mars Hill Bible 4, West Morgan 1: Zoey Brewington singled for the Rebels' lone hit.
--
Deshler 4, West Morgan 0: Claire Reeves went 2-for-2 with a triple for West Morgan.
--
Hamilton 1, West Morgan 0: Kylei Russell went 3-for-3 with a triple for the Rebels.
--
Lawrence County 4, Russellville 0: On Thursday, Trinity Britnell pitched a complete game for the shutout win. McKenzie Hyche had a home run and three RBIs.
--
Priceville 7, Fairview 2: Bentley Black led Priceville with a home run, a double, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Steffani Schrader struck out nine batters in four innings.
--
Lawrence County 8, Saraland 8: McKenzie Hyche finished with a double, two singles and two RBIs for the Red Devils. Madelyn Ray had a home run and two RBIs in the tie game.
--
Saturday's games
--
Kenley Hilleary had a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored along with seven strikeouts in five innings pitched to lead Austin past Hayden 8-6 on Saturday.
Austin trailed 6-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth inning and scored six runs in the frame.
Lawren Hayes had two runs scored and a stolen base. Keatyn Higdon tripled, drove in a run and scored a run. Katie Bracken finished with a double, a walk, an RBI, a run scored and a steal.
--
Hartselle 3, Moody 1: Jada Henderson homered for the Tigers. Emma Parker was the winning pitcher.
--
Hartselle 3, Helena 2: Karsi Lentz had seven strikeouts in six innings for Hartselle. Lentz went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk and a run scored. Henderson had a home run, a walk, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base.
--
Sumiton Christian 6, Hartselle 4: Mary Elizabeth Booth drove in a pair of runs for Hartselle.
--
Priceville 15, DAR 2: Priceville scored 11 runs in the second inning. Reagan Walter led the Bulldogs with two homers, a walk, seven RBIs and three runs scored. Kristen Segars and Abigail Garrison had a home run apiece.
--
Gardendale 9, Hatton 0: Lillie McGregor and Maddie Heflin each had a hit for Hatton.
--
Hatton 7, Hayden 3: Arlie Rae Armstrong finished with two hits and two RBIs for the Hornets.
