Katie Bracken led Austin with two RBIs and struck out seven batters in five innings as the Black Bears beat Central 4-2 on Friday.
Lexey Carver went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Austin. Lawren Hayes finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Austin took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never trailed.
Hartselle 11, Fort Payne 1: Mary Elizabeth Booth homered and drove in two runs for Hartselle. Kaelyn Jones had three RBIs. Zoey Crawford was the winning pitcher.
Hartselle 14, John Carroll Catholic 5: Jada Henderson went 2-for-2 with two home runs, a sacrifice fly and seven RBIs for the Tigers.
Priceville 14, Randolph 3: Hannah Smyth went 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
East Lawrence 8, Haleyville 5: Emma Coan led East Lawrence with three RBIs. Camryn Langley homered, singled and drove in a pair of runs.
Falkville 5, Albertville 4: Sydnee Fitzgerald went 2-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a steal for Falkville.
Huntsville 2, Falkville 0: Fitzgerald went 2-for-2 for the Blue Devils.
Sand Rock 9, Falkville 1: Fitzgerald had two hits for Falkville. Kameryn Scales singled and scored a run.
Bob Jones 7, Hatton 1: Kailyn Quails had two hits for Hatton.
Helena 10, Hatton 6: Chloe Gargis finished with two hits an RBI for the Hornets (24-20).
Elmor County 6, Hatton 2: Katie Dawson finished with a double and a run scored for Hatton.
Muscle Shoals 12, East Lawrence 0: Callie Pittman doubled for East Lawrence's only hit.
Mars Hill Bible 4, West Morgan 1: Zoey Brewington singled for the Rebels' lone hit.
Deshler 4, West Morgan 0: Claire Reeves went 2-for-2 with a triple for West Morgan.
Hamilton 1, West Morgan 0: Kylei Russell went 3-for-3 with a triple for the Rebels.
Lawrence County 4, Russellville 0: On Thursday, Trinity Britnell pitched a complete game for the shutout win. McKenzie Hyche had a home run and three RBIs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.