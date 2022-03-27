MONTGOMERY — The Austin Black Bears won four straight games to capture the Gold Bracket championship at the Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament at Lagoon Park on Saturday.
Austin opened the day with a 10-3 win over Highland Home in pool play. The Black Bears opened bracket play with a 10-0 win over Montgomery Catholic and defeated Central-Phenix City 5-1 in the tournament semifinals.
The Black Bears defeated Brewbaker Tech 1-0 to secure the championship.
Austin 1, Brewbaker Tech 0: Katie Bracken singled home Claire Wright in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel the Black Bears to the tournament title.
Bracken finished with two of Austin’s three hits, while tossing six shutout innings to earn the win. She allowed just three hits while striking out 13. Mikaylah Fuqua had one hit for Austin.
Austin 5, Central-Phenix City 1: Katie Davis and Kyra Taylor had one hit and one RBI each for Austin.
Wright had a pair of hits for the Black Bears and Lexey Carver drove in one run.
Bracken pitched four innings for the win, giving up just one run on three hits with seven strikeouts.
Austin 10, Montgomery Catholic 0: Kenley Hilleary homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Black Bears and pitched four innings of no-hit ball with eight strikeouts.
Kyra Taylor had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Austin and Carver and Fuqua had one hit and one RBI each.
Austin 10, Highland Home 3: Sydra Pendleton pitched three innings to earn the win.
Bracken doubled twice and drove in two runs for Austin, while Wright added three hits and one RBI. Lyndi Perkins homered and drove in a run and Katie Davis had two hits and one RBI.
Decatur 6, West Limestone 4: Ashleigh Thomas doubled, singled and drove in three runs in the win for Decatur.
Kaitlynn Stinson had one RBI for the Red Raiders, while Celia Gilchrist and Madison Murphy added one double each. Murphy pitched two innings of hitless relief for the win, striking out six while issuing one walk.
Amileah Flannagan and Lilly Bethune had one hit and one RBI each for West Limestone.
Decatur 6, East Limestone 4: Virginia Pylant had one hit and two RBIs for Decatur, who scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to score a walk-off win.
Lexi Tincknell had three hits, including a double, and one RBI and Stinson drove in one run. Murphy pitched an inning of relief to pick up the win, striking out two with one walk.
Huntsville 3, Decatur 1: Huntsville won with a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Virginia Pylant and Ashleigh Thomas had one hit each for the Red Raiders. Madison Murphy recorded 11 strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings in the circle.
Brewer 6, DAR 2: Abby Summerford went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to lead Brewer.
Brie Voss had a hit and two RBIs and Alisha Knighten had two hits and one RBI. Bronwyn Borden pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win, allowing no runs on no hits with three strikeouts.
Brewer 7, Elkmont 1: Borden pitched all five innings for the Patriots, giving up one unearned run on two hits with six strikeouts.
Voss and Maggie Matkin had two hits and one RBI each for Brewer, while Summerford added one hit and one RBI. Borden and Marlee Jones had one RBI each and Knighten had two hits.
Ella Beddingfield and Brylee Boger had one hit each for Elkmont.
Giles County (Tenn.) 10, Brewer 5: Jones homered and drove in two runs for Brewer.
Knighten had a hit and two RBIs for the Patriots, while Gracie Lawrence added one hit and one RBI. Breia Rusk had two hits.
Kylie Hendricks led Giles County with a pair of home runs and four RBIs.
Brewer 10, Danville 9: Jones had two hits, including a home run, and four RBIs for Brewer.
Summerford homered and drove in two runs, while Matkin, Borden and Voss added one hit and one RBI each. Voss picked up the win, striking out two over 3 1/3 innings.
Aubrey Reed homered and drove in four runs for Danville and Emily Lacy had two hits and two RBIs.
Danville 5, Elkmont 4: Audrey Marshall led Danville with a pair of hits, including a double, and three RBIs.
Reed had two hits and one RBI for the Hawks, while McKinley McCaghren added one hit and one RBI. McCaghren also pitched four innings for the win, allowing four runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
Lily Lowery doubled and drove in two runs for Elkmont. Boger and Tylee Thomas had one hit and one RBI each.
West Limestone 7, Huntsville 4: JuliAnn Kyle had two hits and three RBIs for West Limestone.
Bethune had a pair of hits and one RBI and Lilee Legg had one hit and one RBI. Kyle pitched three innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits and two walks.
Austin 2, Opp 0: Katie Bracken turned in a no-hit effort for Austin on Friday, striking out 10 in a win over Opp in the opening round of the Alex Wilcox Memorial Tournament at Lagoon Park.
Bracken went four innings for the Black Bears, giving up just a pair of walks. Pool play continues this morning before bracket play in the afternoon.
Kyra Taylor homered and drove in both runs for the Black Bears. Kinsley Higdon had one hit.
Austin will face Highland Home today at 10:30 a.m. with bracket play set to begin at noon.
Elkmont 10, Lauderdale County 9: Elkmont held off a late Lauderdale County rally to pick up the win.
The Red Devils led 10-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before Lauderdale County scored five times to close the gap.
Alyssa Harwell had four hits, including a home run, and one RBI for Elkmont. Rayne Rozell had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils and Tylee Thomas drove in three runs. Ava Guth had three hits and one RBI.
Harwell pitched 4 1/3 innings to earn the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit with three strikeouts.
Elkmont 5, Brewer 3: Abbie Broadway and Mary Joyce Woodfin had one hit and one RBI each for Elkmont.
Thomas drove in one run for the Red Devils, and Lily Lowery had a double. Harwell pitched all four innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Riley Miller had two hits, including a triple, and one RBI for Brewer. Brie Voss drove in one run and Alisha Knighten had one hit.
Elkmont 8, DAR 3: Thomas doubled and drove in two runs for Elkmont.
Savannah Williams drove in two runs for the Red Devils, while Lowery added two hits and one RBI. Broadway, Woodfin and Paige Robinson had one hit and one RBI each.
Harwell pitched three innings for the win, surrendering two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.
Brewer 10, Danville 9: Marlee Jones hit a grand slam for Brewer in a comeback win.
The Patriots scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to erase a 9-7 deficit and pick up the win. Jones finished with three hits and five RBIs, while Abby Summerford added a homer and two RBIs.
Breia Rusk had two hits and two RBIs and Voss pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win, striking out two.
Aubrey Reed homered and drove in three runs for Danville. Emily Lacy had two hits and two RBIs, and McKinley McCaghren had two hits and one RBI.
Huntsville 14, East Limestone 1: Amaya Green singled to account for East Limestone’s only hit.
Addison Barclay and Katie Schuler had two hits and one RBI each for Huntsville.
Cornersville 4, West Limestone 0: Raelee Campbell had two hits for West Limestone.
Ella Yarbrough and Lilee Legg had one hit each for the Wildcats.
Cornersville 5, East Limestone 0: Molly Thompson went 2-for-2 in the loss for East Limestone.
Ider 8, Decatur Heritage 1: Sarah Burchell led Decatur Heritage with a hit and one RBI.
Marissa Adams and Aliyuh Jones added one hit each for the Eagles.
Giles County (Tenn.) 20, Decatur Heritage 0: Summer Sims doubled to account for Decatur Heritage’s only hit.
