Two home runs from Emma Broadfoot and one from Brit Godfrey helped Class 4A Danville beat Class 7A Grissom 7-3 on Saturday.
Laney Coker gave up two earned runs in seven innings.
Sparkman, ranked No. 9 in Class 7A, beat Danville 10-2 in the second game.
Danville (11-3) is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A.
Hatton 12, Winston County 2: Ashley Berryman slugged two home runs and struck out nine in four innings. Berryman finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Teammates Emma Czervionke and Mallie Yarbrough also hit home runs. Hatton is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A.
Austin 4, Belgreen 1: Winning pitcher Kenley Hilleary struck out seven and scored two runs. Lexey Carver drove in two runs for the Black Bears, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 7A.
Austin 7, Russellville 3: Carver and Hilleary had home runs. Sydney Self doubled and drove in two runs. Winning pitcher Katie Bracken struck out six in six innings.
Hartselle 5, Giles County 2: Maggie McKissack and Jada Henderson both hit home runs and drove in two runs. Lillyanna Cartee doubled. Winning pitcher Zoey Crawford struck out five in five innings. The Tigers are ranked No. 5 in Class 6A.
Falkville 8, Decatur Heritage 2: Sydnee Fitzgerald struck out 10 and allowed one earned run in seven innings. She also doubled and drove in a run. Makenzie Veal had three RBIs, and Maddie Holmes added two. Abby Terry homered for Decatur Heritage. Falkville is ranked No. 4 in Class 1A.
Falkville 16, Lindsay Lane 0: Kamryn Scales allowed no hits in the three-inning game while striking out six. Fitzgerald went 3-for-4 with a triple and five RBIs. Halie Carroll, Holmes and Brooklyn Melson each had a double.
Athens 5, Giles County 4: The Golden Eagles scored four runs in their last at bat to take the win. Morgan Stiles and Alli Patterson both had doubles for Athens.
Athens 6, Scottsboro 5: The Golden Eagles made six first-inning runs hold up for the win. Skylar Anderson, Molly Gilbert and Maze Swann each had a double. Anderson and Anna Carder each drove in two runs.
Belgreen 6, East Lawrence 5: Briley Pitt went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles and two RBIs for East Lawrence. Devora Izquiendo added a home run for the Wildcats.
Friday's games
Austin 11, East Lawrence 1: Kyra Taylor had a triple and drove in three runs to lead Austin to a win over East Lawrence at the Russellville Spring Frenzy on Friday.
Lawren Hayes had two hits and an RBI for Austin, while Lexy Carver and Sydney Self added a single and two RBIs each. Peyton Perkins and Makayla Pointer had two hits each, and Kenley Hilleary had a hit and one RBI.
Jamie Trasher allowed one run on two hits over five innings to pick up the win. She walked one and struck out four.
Emma Coan and Briley Pitt each had one hit for East Lawrence.
Austin 10, Tharptown 2: Hilleary had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs.
Perkins had two singles and three RBIs and Self had three hits, including a double, and one RBI. Katie Davis singled twice and drove in one run.
Hilleary pitched all five innings for the win, allowing two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.
Hartselle 4, Bob Jones 3: Jada Henderson drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning for Hartselle.
Henderson finished with a double and two RBIs, while Larissa Preuitt and Lillyanna Cartee each added solo home runs. Preuitt also doubled for the Tigers.
Jenna Smith pitched all six innings for the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out six.
Alexa Douthitt and Emmah Rolfe each homered for Bob Jones.
Brewer 10, Guntersville 4: Hannah Buchanan led Brewer with three singles and two RBIs.
Caitlin Bryson and Dallas Linderman had two hits and two RBIs each for the Patriots, while Leisha Steger added a home run, single and one RBI.
Kim Hillis had two singles and one RBI and Amanda Knighten had two hits.
Bronwyn Borden picked up the win in relief, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four.
Russellville 21, East Lawrence 0: Tori Crow doubled for East Lawrence's only hit.
Chalea Clemmons homered and drove in three runs for Russellville.
Brooks 10, West Limestone 0: Lilly Bethune had one single for West Limestone.
Tori Carroll drew a walk for the Wildcats, who were outhit 9-1.
Riverdale (Tenn.) 6, Athens 4: Athens scored four runs in the top of the first inning but couldn't hang on for the win.
Lilli Zimmerman had a hit and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Morgan Stiles added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Jordyn Johnson had a hit and drove in one run.
Sam Anderson and Kendall Forsythe each homered for Riverdale, which is located in Murfreesboro.
