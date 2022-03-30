GULF SHORES — Blayne Godfrey tossed a complete game, striking out 12, as Hartselle picked up a 3-1 win over Oakland (Tenn.) on Tuesday at the Gulf Coast Classic.
Hartselle’s ace allowed just two hits over five innings while walking one.
Brityan Godfrey and Brantley Drake had one hit and one RBI each for the Tigers, while Kaelyn Jones added a triple.
Hartselle 7, Cherokee County 5: Larissa Preuitt tripled twice and drove in two runs as Hartselle wrapped up the second day of play at the Gulf Coast Classic with a win.
Brityan Godfrey homered and drove in two runs for the Tigers, while Jones and Karsi Lentz added one hit and one RBI each. Blayne Godfrey pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief for the win, allowing one run on two hits with eight strikeouts.
Hatton 9, Southside-Gadsden 2: Maddie Heflin doubled, singled and drove in three runs for Hatton.
Ashlyn Potter had two hits and one RBI for the Hornets, while Kailyn Quails and Mallie Yarbrough added one hit and one RBI each.
Potter pitched four innings for the win, allowing one earned run on four hits with one walk.
Siegel (Tenn.) 5, Hatton 1: Brianna Oliver had one hit and one RBI for Hatton.
Chloe Gargis doubled for the Hornets and Bradyn Mitchell had one hit.
Muscle Shoals 5, Decatur 1: Madison Murphy homered for Decatur.
Caroline Coulter doubled and drove in a run, while Virginia Pylant and Ashley Thomas added one hit each.
Athens 7, Benjamin Russell 1: Anna Carder had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Athens.
Jordyn Johnson tripled and drove in one run and Emily Simon had one RBI. Katie Simon pitched five innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on one hit with seven strikeouts.
Athens 1, Lafayette 0: Emily Simon pitched a one-hit shutout for Athens, giving up just one single over six innings while striking out 12.
Morgan Stiles singled and drove in a run for the Golden Eagles and Abby Tucker had one hit.
Ardmore 12, John Carroll Catholic 2: AG King had two hits and two RBIs to lead Ardmore.
Emma Prier had two hits and one RBI for the Tigers and Ellie Riley had one hit and two RBIs. Addison Mikel pitched three innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits with a pair or strikeouts.
Ardmore 8, Mount Pleasant 1: Sydney Sanders had three hits and three RBIs for Ardmore.
King had a pair of hits and drove in three runs and Lexi Mooney had one hit and one RBI. Ella Singletary pitched three innings for the win, allowing no runs on one hit with three strikeouts.
Thompson 3, Ardmore 0: Thompson’s Eleanor DeBlock pitched a perfect game, striking out seven over five innings of work.
Singletary was solid in the circle for Ardmore, allowing three runs on seven hits over five innings with three strikeouts.
Athens Bible School 5, Chattanooga Christian 4: Claire Holt singled home Ragan Hamm in the bottom of the fourth inning to win the game for Athens Bible.
Kaylee Carter finished with two doubles and two RBIs for the Trojans, while Hamm added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Cana Vining picked up the win in relief of Holt.
Hokes Bluff 7, Athens Bible School 6: Addyson Butler had two hits and two RBIs for Athens Bible.
Carter and Brooke Blakely had one hit and one RBI each for the Trojans, while Vining added two hits.
Hokes Bluff 6, Lawrence County 3: Ava Templeton drove in a run for Lawrence County.
AB McKay, Anna Clare Hutto and Josie Jones had one hit each for the Red Devils, who led 2-0 after the first inning.
Bailee Latronico had two hits and two RBIs for Hokes Bluff.
Homewood 5, Lawrence County 2: Jones had one hit and one RBI for Lawrence County.
McKay drove in one run, while Hutto and Bella Cross had added one hit each.
Pisgah 7, East Lawrence 2: Camryn Langley doubled and drove in one run for East Lawrence.
Kaleigh Powers had a double for the Eagles and Emma Coan singled and reached base on a walk.
East Lawrence 5, Springboro (Oh.) 2: Maddie Osborn doubled and drove in a pair of runs for East Lawrence.
Callie Pittman had one hit and one RBI and Brooklyn Letson pitched 2 2/3 innings for the win.
Fairview 9, Decatur Heritage 2: Brooklyn Palmer and Sarah Burchell had one hit and one RBI each for Decatur Heritage.
Kaitlyn Benson had a hit and two RBIs for Fairview and Savannah Bryson had two hits and one RBI.
Hoover 19, Decatur Heritage 0: Palmer and Marissa Adams had one hit each for Decatur Heritage against Class 7A powerhouse Hoover.
Emma Tew had three hits, including a homer, and two RBIs to lead Hoover. Emily Sims had two hits and four RBIs.
