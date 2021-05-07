Hartselle fell behind three runs early to Cullman and seven runs late but rallied to win 13-11 in nine innings Friday in the Class 6A, Area 14 tournament.
Kaelyn Jones' RBI single in the top of the ninth broke a 10-10 tie. Karsi Lentz and Brantley Drake each singled home a run to increase the lead to 13-10.
Cullman scored a run in the bottom of the ninth.
Lillyanna Cartee finished with three hits, including a home run and a double, and four RBIs for Hartselle. Jones went 3-for-5 with a walk, two RBIs, three runs scored and three steals.
Hartselle trailed 3-0 after the first inning and 9-2 after the Bearcats scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The Tigers rallied for eight runs in the top of the seventh to lead 10-9.
Cullman tied the game in the bottom of the frame to send the contest to extra innings.
Both teams advance to the North Regional in Florence.
Earlier on Friday, Hartselle suffered a 6-3 loss to Cullman. Jada Henderson hit a home run and drew two walks for the Tigers. Larissa Preuitt went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two steals.
Cullman led 2-0 after the top of the first inning. Savannah Davis singled in Haley Shannon and Emma Claire Wilson drove in Taylor Au with a base hit.
Hartselle answered with a run in the bottom of the inning when Preuitt scored on a passed ball.
Carlie Burnham had an RBI single for Cullman in the top of the third that scored Faith Guest.
Henderson homered in the bottom of the fourth to pull the Tigers within 3-2, but the Bearcats tacked on two runs in the top of the fifth to put the game away. Shana Guest doubled home Davis and Wilson.
Hartselle beat Muscle Shoals 11-5 to earn a rematch with Cullman in the area final. The Tigers led 10-2 after three innings with five runs in the bottom of the first, three in the second and two runs in the third.
Lentz had two homers, two walks and RBIs. Preuitt went 4-for-4 with a triple, a walk, three steals and a run scored. Jones added three hits, three runs scored and two stolen bases. Cartee scored three runs.
Winning pitcher Jenna Smith struck out seven batters in five innings for Hartselle. Zoey Crawford pitched the final two innings.
Class 7A, Area 8
Austin 10, Florence 0: Lexey Carver went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Black Bears. Kinsley Higdon had a triple and a double with three RBIs and a run scored. Katie Bracken pitched 5 1/3 innings with seven strikeouts, no walks and three hits allowed to pick up the win and added two hits, including a double, and an RBI at the plate. Kenley Hilleary retired the last two Florence batters.
Austin's season ended in its next game, falling to James Clemens 9-5. The Black Bears led 3-2 after scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning before the Jets answered with six runs in the top of the fourth to regain the lead for good.
Hilleary had a two hits, including a home run and two RBIs. Lawren Hayes drove in a run and scored a run.
Class 6A, Area 16
Athens 5, Hazel Green 4: Morgan Stiles' walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh sealed the tournament title for the Golden Eagles. Emily Simon had a three-run homer in the first inning. The teams will play in the North Regional in Florence.
Class 5A, Area 14
Brewer 3, Guntersville 0: Bronwyn Borden recorded 12 strikeouts, two walks and two hits allowed in seven innings to lead the Patriots to the area tournament title. Brewer and Guntersville will advance to the North Regional in Florence. Borden had two hits as a batter.
Breia Rusk finished with a double and two RBIs. Marlee Jones had a double and a run scored. Shyann Jennings contributed a single and a run scored.
Class 3A, Area 16
Lauderdale County 3, Elkmont 2: Elkmont led 2-0 entering the top of the seventh inning, but Lauderdale County tallied three runs in the frame to claim the lead and the tournament championship. The teams will advance to the North Regional in Florence.
Rayne Rozell led Elkmont with a single, a walk, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base. Alyssa Harwell had a hit and a run scored. Tylee Thomas finished with two hits.
