Hartselle scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take the lead for good and beat Florence 9-8 on Friday.
Jada Henderson tied the contest at 8-8 with a single that drove in Lillyanna Cartee. Mary Elizabeth Booth singled home Henderson with the eventual game-winning run.
Larissa Preuitt and Kaelyn Jones each homered for Hartselle. Cartee doubled twice and scored three runs. Henderson finished with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.
--
Hartselle 7, Fort Payne 4: Brantley Drake and Jones had a home run apiece for Hartselle. Jenna Smith was the winning pitcher.
--
Elkmont 15, Tanner 0: Abbie Broadway and Alyssa Harwell combined to no-hit Tanner in four innings. Broadway had seven strikeouts and no walks in three innings. Harwell struck out two batters and walked one. Broadway also had a home run and three RBIs. Paige Robinson added three hits, including a home run, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brilee Miller doubled twice, singled, drove in four runs and scored a run.
--
Elkmont 7, East Limestone 5: Robinson and Harwell each had a home run for the Red Devils.
Kaci Sharp homered, walked twice and drove in three runs for East Limestone.
--
Austin 4, Lexington County (Tenn.) 2: Kenley Hilleary pitched a six-inning complete game with 12 strikeouts for the Black Bears. Hilleary went 3-for-3 with an RBI at the plate.
--
Athens 8, Russellville 3: Haley Waggoner, Emily Simon and Jordyn Johnson each had a home run for the Golden Eagles. Simon had 10 strikeouts in four innings as the winning pitcher.
--
Priceville 14, Randolph 2: Abigail Garrison, Bentley Black and Maddie Black each homered for the Bulldogs. Kylie Hendrix was the winning pitcher.
--
Hatton 10, Daphne 3: Kailyn Quails led the Hornets with a home run, a double and five RBIs. Ashlyn Potter had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored. Bradyn Mitchell was the winning pitcher.
--
Rogers 1, Hatton 0: Mitchell had two walks for Hatton, which was held hitless.
--
West Morgan 5, Loretto (Tenn.) 1: Abby Lindsey picked up the win for the Rebels with 10 strikeouts, two walks and one hit allowed in five innings. Karly Terry had two doubles, an RBI and a run scored.
--
Lexington 4, West Morgan 1: Zoey Brewington finished with a hit, a run scored and a stolen base.
--
Lawrence County 4, Russellville 3: On Thursday, Madelyn Ray, Rylie Terry and Sadie Thompson each had a home run for the Red Devils.
