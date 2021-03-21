Jada Henderson finished with two homers, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Hartselle past Ardmore 7-2 on Friday in high school softball.
Lillyanna Cartee also hit a home run for Hartselle. Larissa Preuitt had three hits, an RBI and a stolen base. Jenna Smith was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and six hits, two runs and two walks allowed.
Madey Simmons had a home run and two RBIs for Ardmore.
Friday's games
Austin 3, Hardin County: Kensley Hilleary's 18-strikeout performance in six innings led Austin.
Priceville 10, Huntsville 2: Abigail Garrison and Jenna Walker each had a home run for Priceville.
Cornersville 8, Priceville 5: Garrison and Kaitlin Barber had a homer apiece for the Bulldogs.
Falkville 9, Spring Garden 5: Sydney Fitzgerald led the Blue Devils with three RBIs. Hannah Tillman added a home run.
Jacksonville 9, Falkville 8: Kameryn Scales and Hannah Tillman each had a home run for Falkville.
Hatton 7, Deshler 2: Lillie McGregor homered twice and drove in four runs for Hatton.
Hartselle 4, Hatton 3: Emily Hall doubled and drove in two runs for the Tigers.
Ashlyn Potter finished with two hits and a run scored for the Hornets (6-9).
Hatton will play Ardmore on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Elkmont 5, Athens Bible 2: Brilee Miller led Elkmont with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.
Claire Holt had two doubles and a run scored for Athens Bible.
East Lawrence 7, Decatur Heritage 7: Camryn Langley totaled three doubles and three RBIs for East Lawrence.
Lydia Williams, Brooklyn Palmer Ella Olive each had two RBIs for Decatur Heritage.
West Limestone 12, Decatur Heritage 3: Luisa Brown finished with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored for West Limestone.
Emily Hubbard had a hit, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base for Decatur Heritage.
Elkmont 3, Giles County 1: Alyssa Harwell led Elkmont with a double and two RBIs.
Pisgah 4, Athens 2: Athens' Emily Simon hit a home run and struck out eight batters in five innings.
Hardin County 3, West Morgan 2: Zoey Brewington had a hit and an RBI for West Morgan.
Saturday's games
Katie Bracken and Kenley Hilleary combined to pitch a perfect game and led Austin past Lauderdale County 12-0 in four innings.
The duo combined for 11 strikeouts against 12 batters faced. Bracken had eight strikeouts in three innings as the starter. Hilleary struck out the side in the fourth inning. At the plate, Bracken homered, doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice. Hilleary totaled three hits, including a double, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base.
Kaidence Swoopes and Lexey Carver had a home run apiece for the Black Bears.
Austin 16, West Morgan 0: Hilleary struck out nine batters in four innings for Austin. She also doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice. Carver homered and had four RBIs.
Hartselle 1, West Point 0: Zoey Crawford had eight strikeouts in five no-hit innings for Hartselle. Larissa Preuitt homered in the bottom of the third inning for the game's only run.
Hartselle 8, Curry 5: Brantley Drake, Karsi Lentz and Lillyanna Cartee each homered for the Tigers.
Athens 8, Rogers 0: Katie Simon had eight strikeouts and allowed one hit and a walk in five innings for Athens. Morgan Stiles contributed two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Athens 3, Wilson 1: Payton Matherne led Athens with two RBIs. Emily Simon was the winning pitcher.
Cullman 7, Athens 1: Stiles led the Golden Eagles with a home run and a double.
East Lawrence 5, Grissom 1: Grace Parker and Kaitlin Dutton each had two RBIs for East Lawrence.
Huntsville 7, East Lawrence 0: Tori Spears had the Eagles' only hit and walked.
Huntsville 4, West Limestone 2: Bella Birdsong led West Limestone with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Lauderdale County 2, West Morgan 1: Claire Reeves had a double and an RBI for West Morgan.
Falkville 5, Brewer 1: Sydnee Fitzgerald pitched 6 innings with eight strikeouts and one run, four hits and three walks allowed. Fitzgerald also went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Hannah Tillman had a home run, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored.
Elkmont 7, Decatur Heritage 1: Rayne Rozell had a hit and a run scored for Elkmont.
Summer Sims had two hits and a run scored for Decatur Heritage.
Elkmont 8, Priceville 6: Rozell finished with three RBIs for Elkmont.
Kylie Hendrix drove in three runs for Priceville.
East Limestone 2, Priceville 2: Abigail Garrison had two hits and a run scored for Priceville.
Rylie Grisham finished with a home run and two RBIs for East Limestone.
Hatton 2, Ardmore 1: Bradyn Mitchell finished with five strikeouts and a run, two hits and two walks allowed in five innings for the Hornets. Mitchell also went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Lillie McGregor added a home run.
West Point 4, Hatton 3: Mitchell led Hatton with a home run, a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Hatton 4, Curry 3: Dagen Brown finished with two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Hatton. Bradyn Mitchell was the winning pitcher. Mallie Yarbrough picked up the save.
Fort Payne 7, West Morgan 6: Jonie Weems had two doubles, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base for West Morgan.
Sand Rock 8, Falkville 7: Addy Walker went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, two runs scored and four steals for Falkville.
Plainview 9, Falkville 0: Elli Lorance finished 2-for-3 with a double for Falkville.
