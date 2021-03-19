Jada Henderson finished with two homers, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead Hartselle past Ardmore 7-2 on Friday in high school softball.
Lillyanna Cartee also hit a home run for Hartselle. Larissa Preuitt had three hits, an RBI and a stolen base. Jenna Smith was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and six hits, two runs and two walks allowed.
Madey Simmons had a home run and two RBIs for Ardmore.
Austin 3, Hardin County: Kensley Hilleary's 18-strikeout performance in six innings led Austin.
Priceville 10, Huntsville 2: Abigail Garrison and Jenna Walker each had a home run for Priceville.
Cornersville 8, Priceville 5: Garrison and Kaitlin Barber had a homer apiece for the Bulldogs.
Falkville 9, Spring Garden 5: Sydney Fitzgerald led the Blue Devils with three RBIs. Hannah Tillman added a home run.
Jacksonville 9, Falkville 8: Kameryn Scales and Hannah Tillman each had a home run for Falkville.
Hatton 7, Deshler 2: Lillie McGregor homered twice and drove in four runs for Hatton.
Hartselle 4, Hatton 3: Emily Hall doubled and drove in two runs for the Tigers.
Ashlyn Potter finished with two hits and a run scored for the Hornets (6-9).
Hatton will play Ardmore on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Elkmont 5, Athens Bible 2: Brilee Miller led Elkmont with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored.
Claire Holt had two doubles and a run scored for Athens Bible.
East Lawrence 7, Decatur Heritage 7: Camryn Langley totaled three doubles and three RBIs for East Lawrence.
Lydia Williams, Brooklyn Palmer Ella Olive each had two RBIs for Decatur Heritage.
West Limestone 12, Decatur Heritage 3: Luisa Brown finished with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored for West Limestone.
Emily Hubbard had a hit, an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base for Decatur Heritage.
Elkmont 3, Giles County 1: Alyssa Harwell led Elkmont with a double and two RBIs.
Pisgah 4, Athens 2: Athens' Emily Simon hit a home run and struck out eight batters in five innings.
Hardin County 3, West Morgan 2: Zoey Brewington had a hit and an RBI for West Morgan.
