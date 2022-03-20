TRINITY — Abby Lindsey was dominant in the circle for West Morgan on Saturday, striking out nine in a no-hit effort in a 9-0 win over Decatur.
Lindsey issued just one walk for the Rebels, throwing 56 pitches over four innings to earn the win.
Kylei Russell doubled and drove in two runs for West Morgan, while Cailey Barbee added one double and one RBI. Karly Terry singled and drove in one run.
West Morgan 9, New Hope 0: Lindsey allowed one hit over four innings while striking out seven for West Morgan.
Russell had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, while Jonie Weems added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Barbee and Jada Gray had one hit and one RBI each.
West Morgan 7, Decatur 0: Lindsey continued to dominate in the circle, striking out 10 over four innings while allowing just three hits.
Lindsey also doubled twice and drove in two runs for the Rebels, while Russell added two hits and two RBIs. Gray had one hit and one RBI.
Caroline Coulter, Lexi Tincknell and Malea Cook had one hit each for Decatur.
West Morgan 6, Brewer 0: Lindsey wrapped up a stellar day with a one-hit shutout of Brewer, striking out 13 while walking one over seven innings.
Lindsey doubled and drove in three runs to help her own cause, while Weems added a double and one RBI. Terry and Russell had two hits each.
Breia Rusk had Brewer’s lone hit.
Decatur 5, New Hope 2: Madison Murphy, Tincknell and Ashley Thomas had two hits and one RBI each for Decatur.
Makenly Cowley had one hit and one RBI for the Red Raiders, while Kaitlynn Stinson drove in one run. Murphy pitched three innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on no hits with nine strikeouts over three innings.
Decatur 7, East Limestone 6: Tincknell had three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs to lead Decatur.
Murphy had a double, single and one RBI for the Red Raiders, while Cowley, Thomas and Celia Gilchrist added one hit and one RBI each.
Coulter pitched three innings to pick up the win, surrendering two earned runs on one hit.
Kylie Bigelow had two hits and two RBIs for East Limestone and Molly Thompson homered and drove in two runs.
New Hope 4, East Limestone 2: Kayleigh Matthews had one hit and one RBI for East Limestone.
Brewer 6, East Lawrence 0: Brie Voss pitched a two-hit shutout for Brewer, striking out four over four innings of work.
Voss also homered, singled and drove in a run for the Patriots, while Dakota Beard added two hits and two RBIs. Abby Summerford had a single and two RBIs.
Makayla Austin and Kensley Bowling had one hit each for East Lawrence.
Brewer 8, East Lawrence 0: Bronwyn Borden struck out six over four innings in pitching a three-hit shutout for Brewer.
Rusk had three hits and three RBIs to lead the Brewer offense, while Summerford doubled and drove in two runs. Alisha Knighten had one hit and one RBI.
Bowling, Brooklyn Letson and Emma Coan had one hit each for East Lawrence.
East Lawrence 6, Belgreen 5: Camryn Langley homered, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for East Lawrence.
Coan had two hits, including a double, and one RBI for the Eagles and Tori Spears and Kaleigh Powers had one hit and one RBI each.
Letson pitched five innings for the win, allowing five runs while striking out three.
East Lawrence 14, Belgreen 2: Letson and Langley had three hits and three RBIs each for East Lawrence.
Powers had two hits and three RBIs, while Austin added two hits and drove in two runs. Spears and Maddie Osborn had two hits and one RBI each. Spears pitched three innings for the win, giving up two runs on four hits with three strikeouts.
Hardin County (Tenn.) 6, Lawrence County 2: AB McKay had three hits and one RBI for Lawrence County.
Anna Clare Hutto had a pair of hits for the Red Devils, while Trinity Britnell and Addison Plaxco added one hit each.
Mia Martin and Neely Barrier had one hit and two RBIs each to lead Hardin County.
Lawrence County 10, Central 0: Jaala Hawkins had three hits and two RBIs for Lawrence County and Audrie Sandlin doubled and drove in three runs.
Hutto had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Devils, while McKay added two hits and one RBI. McKenzie Hyche pitched five innings for the win, allowing just one hit while striking out five.
Rogers 7, Lawrence County 1: Hutto drove in Lawrence County’s lone run and McKay had two hits.
Plaxco and Bentlee Cross added one hit each for the Red Devils. Kennedi Clark and Piper Gooch each homered to lead Rogers.
West Limestone 4, Rogers 3: JuliAnn Kyle pitched six innings to earn the win for West Limestone, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out eight.
Lilly Bethune had a hit and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Bevin Gant added one hit and one RBI.
West Limestone 5, Central-Florence 4: Addie Wallace led West Limestone with three hits and three RBIs.
Ashlyn Smith had two hits, including a double, and one RBI and Kyle pitched 3 2/3 innings to pick up the win.
Hatton 9, Providence Christian 0: Bradyn Mitchell pitched all four innings to pick up the win for Hatton, allowing two hits with two strikeouts while walking one.
Mitchell also doubled twice and drove in five runs for the Hornets, while Kailyn Quails added a home run and two RBIs. Katie Dawson had one hit and one RBI.
Muscle Shoals 8, Danville 2: Aubrey Reed had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Danville.
McKinley McCaghren had one hit for the Hawks and pitched all four innings.
Deshler 3, Danville 2: Reed and Natalee Felong had one RBI each for Danville, while Audrey Marshall added a pair of hits.
Lexington (Tenn.) 8, Ardmore 5: Bo Riley homered, singled twice and drove in three runs for Ardmore.
Brooke Phillips doubled and drove in one run for the Tigers and Harley Rich had two hits.
Brooks 1, Ardmore 0: Addison Mikel took a tough loss for Ardmore after allowing just one unearned run on three hits over five innings.
The Tigers were hitless by Brooks starting pitcher Abigail Herndon and reliever Ellie Patrick, who combined to strike out seven while walking two.
Ardmore 14, Cherokee 8: Rich homered twice and drove in four runs for Ardmore, while Ellie Riley added two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs.
Phillips homered, singled and drove in two runs and Lexi Mooney and AG King added one home run each.
Avery Dunn pitched 2 1/3 innings for the win, allowing one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts.
Hatton 7, Auburn 4: Katie Dawson doubled and drove in a pair of runs as Hatton held off a late rally to pick up a win over Class 7A Auburn in high on Thursday.
Hatton scored three runs in the top of the third inning to break a scoreless tie and pushed the lead to 7-0 with four more runs in the fourth inning. Auburn’s offense came to life in the bottom of the fourth, however, scoring four times before the Hornets were able to secure the win.
Kailyn Quails added a hit and two RBIs for Hatton and Dagen Brown had one hit and one RBI. Ashlyn Potter drove in one run.
Brianna Oliver pitched three innings for the win, allowing four runs on four hits with five strikeouts. Bradyn Mitchell pitched the final inning, giving up just one hit while striking out two.
