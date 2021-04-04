Abby Lindsey struck out 15 batters and allowed three hits to lead West Morgan over Fort Payne, 9-0, on Saturday.
Lindsey also went 2-for-4 with a home run, a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kylei Russell had four hits, including a homer and two doubles, with two RBIs, three runs scored, and a stolen base.
Bob Jones 3, West Morgan 0: Lindsey had the Rebels' only hit.
Austin 3, Rogers 1: In Friday's Bob Jones Tournament pool play, Brackin finished with 13 strikeouts and four hits, two walks and one run allowed for the Black Bears. Hilleary had a home run and a triple.
West Morgan 2, Skyline 0: On Friday, Lindsey picked up the win with a 10-strikeout performance.
Buckhorn 5, Austin 4: In pool play Friday at the Bob Jones Tournament, Austin's Lawren Hayes homered in a 5-4 loss to Buckhorn.
Kenley Hilleary had two RBIs for the Black Bears. Mikaylah Fuqua had a hit, a run scored and a stolen base.
Trailing 4-3, Buckhorn scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning that accounted for the winning runs.
Orange Beach 6, Danville 4: Audrey Reed finished with a home run and two RBIs for Danville in the Bob Jones Tournament.
Huntsville 10, Danville 6: Ellie Tucker had three hits and an RBI for Danville.
Mobile Christian 2, West Morgan 1: Kaleigh Powers doubled for the Rebels.
