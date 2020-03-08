HUNTSVILLE — Abigail Garrison had five hits, including a pair of home runs, and eight RBIs as Priceville picked up a pair of wins in high school softball on Saturday.
Garrison homered, singled and drove in three runs in an 8-0 win over Randolph and followed that with a home run, two doubles and five RBIs in a 15-2 win over Westminster Christian.
Against Randolph, Hannah Smith had two hits and two RBIs, while Allie Denson added a double and two RBIs. Kylie Hendrix pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing two hits while striking out six.
Bentley Black had two hits and two RBIs against Westminster Christian. Abbie Hawkins had two hits with one RBI, while Maddie Black pitched four innings to pick up the win.
Lawrence County 16, Falkville 11: Addie Busby, Abby Smith and Carley Fields each had two RBIs for Lawrence County.
Madison Tidwell and Adeline Land each had two hits and one RBI for the Red Devils, while Myleah Hardy, Taylor Hine, Addison Risner, Emma Rochelle and Kimber Putman added one RBI each.
Maddie Holmes homered, singled and drove in three runs for Falkville.
Sydnee Fitzgerald and Brooklyn Owens each had two hits and three RBIs for Blue Devils, while Makenzie Veal added two hits and one RBI.
Ella Hillhouse picked up the win for Lawrence County.
Mars Hill 10, Falkville 0: Falkville managed just three hits off Mars Hill’s Emma Pettus.
Veal doubled for the Blue Devils, while Owens and Elli Lorance added one single each.
Erika Mitchell homered and drove in two runs for Mars Hill.
Falkville 8, Waterloo 3: Lorance doubled, singled and drove in two runs.
Kameryn Scales had a hit and two RBIs, while Fitzgerald added an RBI. Halie Carroll had two hits.
Fitzgerald was the winning pitcher after allowing one earned run over six innings. She had 10 strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
Hartselle 7, Northside 2: Jada Henderson singled and drove in three runs for Hartselle.
Victoria McClure had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs and Larissa Preuitt had three hits and one RBI.
Jenna Smith pitched five innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits while striking out eight.
Hartselle 5, Sylvania 2: Lillyanna Cartee homered, singled twice and drove in four runs for Hartselle.
Karsi Lentz had two hits, including a double, and one RBI, while Preuitt, Kelsey Crow and Caroline Hill added one hit each.
Zoey Crawford allowed one run on one hit in 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win.
Hartselle 5, Pell City 2: Lentz homered twice and drove in three runs for Hartselle.
Caroline Hill also homered for the Tigers, while Cartee added a double.
Zoey Crawford picked up the win after allowing two earned runs on six hits in three innings of work.
Danville 10, North Jackson 1: Emma Broadfoot, Brityan Godfrey and Blayne Godfrey all homered for Danville.
Broadfoot finished with three hits and two RBIs, while Godfrey had two hits and drove in three runs.
Godfrey pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing one run on four hits with eight strikeouts.
Athens 6, Deshler 6: Anna Carder had a home run and two RBIs for Athens.
Morgan Stiles doubled, singled and drove in two runs, while Emma Ogden added one RBI. McKenzie Adams had two singles.
Jaci Lindsey had two hits and one RBI for Deshler.
Bob Jones 2, Athens 0: Stiles doubled and Carder singled to account for Athens’ only hits.
Alexa Douthitt homered for Bob Jones.
Cullman 5, Athens 1: Carder homered for the Golden Eagles.
Ogden had a pair of singles for Athens, while Jordyn Johnson added a double. Lilli Cain had a single.
Corner 2, Danville 1: Madalyn Holladay had two hits and an RBI for Danville.
Audrey Marshall, Laney Coker and Ellie Tucker each had one hit for the Hawks.
Calhoun softball
Calhoun Community College 7-6, Enterprise State 2-2: Savanna Henson homered, singled twice and drove in four runs in the first game.
Brooklyn Wallace had three hits, while Emari Hutto added two hits and an RBI. Makayla Miller had two RBIs. Savanna Stamps pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win.
Emily Cowart homered twice and drove in four runs in the finale. Wallace had three hits and one RBI, while Anna Purvis added a pair of singles.
Miller struck out four in five innings of work to earn the win.
Northwest Florida 10, Calhoun Community College 8: Cowart had four hits, including a homer and two doubles, and two RBIs for Calhoun.
Miller homered and drove in two runs, while Henson added two hits.
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
Falkville 14, Brooks 5: Sydney Fitzgerald, Halie Carroll and Brooklyn Melson all had two hits and three RBIs each for the Blue Devils, who beat Brooks 14-5 Friday night.
Elli Lorance, Maddie Holmes and Ellie Cate Hill had two hits each. Lorance also drove in two runs, and Holmes had one RBI.
Fitzgerald was also the winning pitcher, striking out eight batters in five innings.
Decatur Heritage 17, Columbia 6: Summer Sims, Emily Hubbard and Brooklyn Palmer all head three hits each. Sims also drove in two runs.
Brantleigh Williams and Lydian Williams both tallied two RBIs. Lenox Scott earned a win by pitching five innings and striking out four.
Priceville 16, St. John Paul II 1: Abigail Garrison scored three runs, batted in five more and had three hits for the Bulldogs. Bentley Black added two hits and an RBI.
Maddie Black pitched three innings. She gave up one hit and earned six strikeouts.
West Point 11, Brewer 6: Hannah Buchanan led Brewer with two hits and an RBI. Marlee Jones posted two RBIs. Alisha Knighten matched her with two RBIs of her own.
Ardmore 9, Athens 4: LB Smith and Raegan Clem each had three RBIs for Ardmore. Bo Riley had three hits.
Anna Carder led Athens with one hit and three RBIs. Sydney Hall got the win. She had seven strikeouts.
Athens 5, James Clemens 3: Carder hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the fourth to win it for Athens. The hit drove in two runs. She finished with three RBIs and two hits. Morgan Stiles also had two hits.
Brenin Ezell came in late at pitcher, striking out a batter and getting the win for Athens.
East Limestone 4, Clements 3: Rylie Grisham racked up three hits and an RBI while Hannah Riddle had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.
Grisham was also the winning pitcher. She had seven strikeouts in six innings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.