ATHENS — Emily Simon was dominant in the circle for Class 6A No. 2 Athens on Thursday, tossing a complete game in a 5-1 softball victory over Class 7A No. 7 Hoover.
Simon allowed just one earned run on five hits over seven innings of work, striking out nine with zero walks. Haley Waggoner led the Golden Eagles with three hits, including a homer run, and two RBIs.
Emily Simon had two hits and an RBI and Katie Simon added one hit and one RBI. Abby Tucker had two hits.
McKenzie Stribling hit a solo homer for Hoover.
--
Danville 5, Decatur 3: Hallie Watson went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and three RBIs to lead Danville past Class 6A Decatur.
Aubrey Reed had two hits, including a home run, and one RBI for the Hawks, while Isabella Guest, Tamara Hutto and Mary Cobb added one hit each. McKinley McCaghren picked up the win for Danville, allowing two earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts over seven innings.
Celia Gilchrist tripled and drove in one run for Decatur. Lexi Tincknell had one RBI and Caroline Coulter had two hits.
--
Elkmont 15, Lindsay Lane 2: Alyssa Harwell led Elkmont with two hits, including a double, and four RBIs.
Tylee Thomas doubled, singled and drove in one run for the Red Devils, while Mary Joyce Woodfin and Lily Lowery added one hit and two RBIs each. Harwell pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win, allowing no runs on one hit with five strikeouts.
Lily Jackson had one RBI for Lindsay Lane.
--
Falkville 14, Winston County 9: Brooklyn Owens went 3-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs for Falkville.
Hanah Tillman had three hits and three RBIs and Allie Smith had two hits and three RBIs. Abbey Grace Tomlin had two hits and two RBIs and Addie Walker had three hits and one RBI.
Owens worked all seven innings for the win, striking out eight.
--
Lawrence County 14, East Lawrence 3: McKenzie Hyche went 3-for-4 with a homer, double and four RBIs for Lawrence County.
AB McKay doubled three times and drove in three runs for the Red Devils and Josie Jones had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs. Hyche pitched five innings for the win, allowing three runs on eight hits with one strikeout.
Tori Spears had a hit and two RBIs for East Lawrence.
--
Hatton 14, Central-Florence 4: Maddie Heflin had two hits and three RBIs for Hatton.
Bradyn Mitchell had two hits and two RBIs for the Hornets and Mallie Yarbrough drove in a pair of runs. Ashlyn Potter pitched five innings to pick up the win, allowing four runs on six hits with three strikeouts.
--
Brewer 14, Decatur Heritage 1: Brie Voss pitched a complete game to pick up the win for Brewer, allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts.
Marlee Jones finished a homer short of the cycle for the Patriots, going 3-for-4 with a triple, double, single and three RBIs. Voss had three hits, including a triple, and three RBIs and Abby Summerford homered and drove in two runs.
Breia Rusk and Dakota Beard had three hits and one RBI each and Bronwyn Borden had two hits and one RBI.
Marissa Adams and Carlie Cagle had one hit each for Decatur Heritage.
--
West Limestone 12, Wilson 3: Bella Birdsong homered and drove in three runs for West Limestone.
Addie Wallace had three hits, including a homer, and one RBI for the Wildcats, while Bevin Gant and Lilly Bethune added two hits and one RBI each. Lilee Legg had two RBIs.
Olivia Abernathy allowed one earned run on four hits over four innings to earn the win, striking out three.
--
Sparkman 4-13, West Morgan 3-2: Sparkman scored on a walk-off single in the bottom of seventh to secure the win in game one.
Kylei Russell and Abby Lindsey had one hit and one RBI each for West Morgan, while Jada Gray added two hits, including a double. Zoey Brewington drove in one run.
Cailey Barbee doubled and drove in a run for West Morgan in the second game. Karly Terry had one hit and one RBI for the Rebels, while Russell and Gray added one hit each.
Natalie Rector had two hits and five RBIs for Sparkman.
--
West Point 6, Priceville 5: West Point picked up a walk-off win with a run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Priceville scored twice in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 5-5 but couldn’t hold on to force extra innings.
Kaitlin Barber had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Priceville. Katee King went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI, while Gracin Prater and Xoi Gaines added one RBI each.
Allie Denson and Wrozlie Barnett had two hits each.
