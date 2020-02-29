Danville’s Blaine Godfrey and East Lawrence’s Briley Pitt each pitched no-hitters at the Decatur High Fastpitch Tournament at Wilson Morgan Park on Friday afternoon.
Eleven local varsity teams are competing in the tournament, which will conclude with a championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Danville 12, Cullman 0: Godfrey was dominant in four innings of work Friday, striking out nine while issuing just one walk. She threw 40 strikes in 57 pitches.
Audrey Marshall singled twice and drove in three runs for the Hawks, while Madalyn Holladay and Savanna Pelfrey added two hits and one RBI each.
Brityan Godfrey had one hit and two RBIs, and Sydney Smith, Ellie Tucker, Jorja Coker and Blayne Godfrey had one RBI each.
East Lawrence 5, West Morgan 0: Pitt scattered three walks across four innings while striking out seven in her no-hit effort Friday.
Tori Crow doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Eagles, while Camryn Langley added one hit and one RBI. Pitt had two singles.
Danville 2, Lexington 0: Laney Coker was dominant in the circle Friday, allowing just one hit in five innings while striking out seven.
Holladay had two hits and one RBI for the Hawks, while Coker added one hit and one RBI. Coker and Pelfrey each had two hits.
Austin 7, East Limestone 2: Peyton Perkins had two hits, including a grand slam, and four RBIs to lead the Black Bears on Friday.
Katie Davis had one hit and two RBIs, while Lawren Hayes added a single and one RBI.
Katie Bracken pitched five innings to earn the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits with nine strikeouts.
Kaci Sharp and MJ Mitchell each had two hits and one RBI for East Limestone.
Austin 7, Central 0: Perkins homered, singled twice and drove in three runs for Austin on Friday.
Kenley Hilleary had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs, while Lexy Carver and Kyli Harris added a double and one RBI each. Hayes and Sydney Self had two hits each.
Jamie Thrasher pitched five innings to earn the win. She allowed one hit and one walk and had two strikeouts.
East Limestone 4, Brooks 1: Rylie Grisham homered, singled and drove in two runs Friday for East Limestone.
Sharp singled twice and drove in a run, while Mitchell added one hit and one RBI.
Grisham allowed one earned run on five hits in four innings of work to earn the win. She had two strikeouts and no walks.
Athens 2, James Clemens 1: Alli Patterson and Jordyn Bailey each had one RBI for Athens on Friday.
Anna Carder and Morgan Stiles each had two hits for the Golden Eagles, who outhit James Clemens 6-2.
Skylar Anderson allowed one earned run on one hit in three innings to earn the win. She had three strikeouts.
Athens 13, East Lawrence 2: Athens scored 11 runs in the top of the second inning Friday to break open a 2-2 tie.
Carder led the way with a grand slam, double and five RBIs. Patterson, Bailey and Lexie Vaughan each had RBIs. Stiles and Lilli Cain had two hits and one RBI each.
Brenin Ezell allowed two unearned runs in three innings to pick up the win. She had five strikeouts and issued a pair of walks.
Pitt and Kaitlin Dutton had one hit and one RBI each for East Lawrence.
Brewer 5, Phil Campbell 4: Amanda Knighten doubled home the game-winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday for Brewer.
Dallas Linderman hit a pair of solo home runs for the Patriots, while Abbey Watkins added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Hannah Buchanan had two singles.
Anneliese Kruger pitched a complete game to earn the win. She allowed two earned runs while striking out four.
Phil Campbell 5, West Limestone 2: Lilly Bethune singled and drove in a run Friday for West Limestone.
Addie Wallace and Hannah Wilburn each had a double for the Wildcats. Bella Birdsong and Luisa Brown had one single each.
Belgreen 3, Brewer 1: Kelsi Lemmond drove in Brewer’s lone run.
Linderman, Buchanan and Caitlin Bryson each had one hit for the Patriots on Friday.
Anna and Emma Dempsey each had one RBI for Belgreen.
Madison County 6, Priceville 3: Steffani Schrader had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs for Priceville on Friday.
Kaitlin Barber doubled and drove in a run, while Bentley Black and Allie Denson added two hits each.
Auburn Tournament
Auburn 3, Hatton 2: Class 7A Auburn rallied to score three runs in the fifth inning and earn the win Friday.
Bradyn Mitchell and Katie Dawson each drove in a run for Hatton, while Laney Jeffreys and Ally Amerson had one hit each.
Hatton 6, Saraland 4: Jeffreys double, singled and drove in three runs Friday for Hatton.
Ashley Berryman had a pair of singles and one RBI, while Bradyn Mitchell added a single and one RBI.
Mitchell pitched five innings to earn the win, striking out five while allowing three earned runs.
Hatton (3-1) continues tournament play today.
Buckhorn Tournament
Hartselle 9, Arab 0: Jenna Smith struck out all 12 batters she faced in a four-inning no-hitter Friday.
Smith threw 63 pitches in a dominating performance, allowing just one walk.
Jada Henderson had two doubles, a single and three RBIs for the Tigers, while Karsi Lentz and Victoria McClure added one hit and two RBIs each. Larissa Preuitt had three hits.
Lillyanna Carte and Caroline Hill each had one RBI.
Hartselle 9, North Jackson 9: Miller Howse doubled, singled and drove in three runs Friday for Hartselle.
Emma Ferguson had a single and two RBIs, while Lentz, Henderson and Ella Pike added one hit and one RBI each.
