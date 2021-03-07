Morgan Stiles tripled in the bottom of the sixth to drive in Abbi Dempsey and Gracie Ausley and lift Athens past Mortimer Jordan, 6-5, in high school softball Friday.
Stiles finished with three hits and four RBIs, including a home run. Katie Simon had a homer and two RBIs and added five strikeouts in five innings as the starting pitcher.
Athens led 2-1 and 4-2 before Mortimer Jordan took a 5-4 lead with three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Friday's games
Elkmont 9, Phil Campbell 7: Abbie Broadway had three hits, including a double, three RBIs and a run scored for Elkmont. Broadway also recorded 10 strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Alyssa Harwell chipped in with a double, two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
West Morgan 2, Mars Hill Bible 1: Jonie Weems' bunt single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Indica Jones for the winning run.
Danville 3, Pennington 0: Blayne Godfrey struck out nine batters with no hits or walks for Danville. The Hawks allowed only one hit in the game. Godfrey also singled, walked and drove in a run.
Falkville 3, Danville 1: Sydnee Fitzgerald led Falkville with a triple and two RBIs. Godfrey drove in a run for Danville.
Dothan 9, Hartselle 7: Karsi Lentz, Larissa Preuitt and Lillyanna each had a home run for Hartselle. Lentz and Cartee also drove in three runs apiece.
Pike Road 3, Hartselle 2: The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the first inning but Pike Road responded with the deciding three runs in the bottom of the inning. Lentz hit a two-run homer for Hartselle.
Hoover 4, Athens 3: Emily Simon finished with a home run and two RBIs for Athens. Morgan Stiles added two doubles and a run scored.
Central-Phenix City 6, Hatton 4: Ashlyn Potter had a double and an RBI for Hatton.
Saturday's games
Athens 17, Haleyville 1: Athens broke the game open with an 11-run third inning in coasting past Haleyville.
Morgan Stiles and Brynn South each homered for the Golden Eagles. Stiles also tripled, singled, walked, drove in five runs, scored three times and stole a base. South had a single, two RBIs and two runs scored along with the home run.
Starting pitcher Emily Simon had seven strikeouts and one hit allowed in three scoreless innings.
Athens totaled 17 hits on offense.
Athens 5, Helena 1: Stiles homered, singled, drove in two runs, stole a base and drew a walk for Athens. Katie Simon tacked on a home run and two runs scored in her three-hit performance. Emily Simon picked up the win, and she recorded a double at the plate.
Hartselle 2, Oak Mountain 0: Kaelyn Jones led Hartselle with two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Dale County 5, Hartselle 4: Larissa Preuitt had three hits, including a home run, two runs scored and a stolen base for Hartselle. Jones also homered.
Hewitt-Trussville 8, Athens 2: Emily Simon and Abbi Dempsey each doubled for Athens.
Danville 6, Pennington 3: Audrey Marshall powered Danville's offense with a home run, a double, a single and two runs scored.
Falkville 2, Danville 1: Kameryn Scales led Falkville with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Sydnee Fitzgerald picked up the win.
Blayne Godfrey drove in Danville's lone run.
Wilson 2, West Morgan 0: Abby Lindsey, Jada Gray, Karly Terry and Claire Reeves each had one of West Morgan's four hits.
West Morgan 2, Brooks 1: Lindsey went the distance with nine strikeouts and allowed one run and six hits in seven innings for the Rebels. She also had a single and a run scored.
West Limestone 7, West Morgan 5: Isabella Birdsong finished with four hits and a run scored for West Limestone. Allison Perry added three hits and two RBIs.
Gray led West Morgan with a double, a single and three RBIs.
Elkmont 11, Decatur Heritage 1: Paige Robinson sparked Elkmont with three doubles, four RBIs, four doubles and a walk.
Brianna Tyson had a double and a run scored for DHCA.
Clements 11, Decatur Heritage 10: Hailee Braden's grand slam, two doubles, five RBIs and stolen base led Clements.
Brooklyn Palmer and Emily Hubbard each tallied two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for Decatur Heritage.
Auburn 6, Hatton 1: Anna Potter had a triple and an RBI for Hatton.
