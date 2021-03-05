Morgan Stiles tripled in the bottom of the sixth to drive in Abbi Dempsey and Gracie Ausley and lift Athens past Mortimer Jordan, 6-5, in high school softball Friday.
Stiles finished with three hits and four RBIs, including a home run. Katie Simon had a homer and two RBIs and added five strikeouts in five innings as the starting pitcher.
Athens led 2-1 and 4-2 before Mortimer Jordan took a 5-4 lead with three runs in the top of the fifth inning.
Elkmont 9, Phil Campbell 7: Abbie Broadway had three hits, including a double, three RBIs and a run scored for Elkmont. Broadway also recorded 10 strikeouts in seven innings pitched. Alyssa Harwell chipped in with a double, two singles, three RBIs and two runs scored.
West Morgan 2, Mars Hill Bible 1: Jonie Weems' bunt single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning drove in Indica Jones for the winning run.
Danville 3, Pennington 0: Blayne Godfrey struck out nine batters with no hits or walks for Danville. The Hawks allowed only one hit in the game. Godfrey also singled, walked and drove in a run.
Falkville 3, Danville 1: Sydnee Fitzgerald led Falkville with a triple and two RBIs. Godfrey drove in a run for Danville.
Dothan 9, Hartselle 7: Karsi Lentz, Larissa Preuitt and Lillyanna each had a home run for Hartselle. Lentz and Cartee also drove in three runs apiece.
Pike Road 3, Hartselle 2: The Tigers scored two runs in the top of the first inning but Pike Road responded with the deciding three runs in the bottom of the inning. Lentz hit a two-run homer for Hartselle.
Hoover 4, Athens 3: Emily Simon finished with a home run and two RBIs for Athens. Morgan Stiles added two doubles and a run scored.
Central-Phenix City 6, Hatton 4: Ashlyn Potter had a double and an RBI for Hatton.
