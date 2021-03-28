Priceville's Jenna Walker went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs in the Bulldogs' 11-6 win over West Point on Friday in high school softball.
Steffani Schrader added three hits, including a double. Allie Denson had a hit, an RBI and a run scored, and Kirsten Segars contributed a home run and four RBIs.
Priceville rallied from trailing 6-3 with an eight-run bottom of the sixth inning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.