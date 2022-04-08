LESTER — Addie Wallace had a huge day at the plate for West Limestone, going 3-for-4 with six RBIs in a 20-4 win over county foe Clements.
Wallace doubled twice and singled once for the Wildcats, while Bevin Gant added three hits and three RBIs. Lilly Bethune homered, doubled and drove in three runs, and Bella Birdsong had three hits and two RBIs.
Allison Perry had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI. JuliAnn Kyle pitched three innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits with six strikeouts.
Nancy Anne Collins had two hits and one RBI for Clements.
Ardmore 8, West Limestone 1: Ella Singletary doubled, singled and drove in a run for Ardmore.
Sara Sanders had one hit and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Harlee Rich and Sarah Phillips added one RBI each. Singletary pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on two hits with one strikeout.
Bethune doubled and drove in a run for West Limestone. Wallace had one double.
Holy Spirit 2, Hatton 0: Gracie Ward and Brianna Oliver had one single each to account for Hatton’s only hits.
Charli Kyser had three hits and one RBI for Holy Spirit and Olivia Watkins had one hit and one RBI. Alyssa Faircloth pitched all six innings for the win, striking out 11.
Hatton 14, South Lamar 2: Bradyn Mitchell and Kailyn Quails had one hit and three RBIs each for Hatton.
Chloe Gargis had a double and two RBIs for the Hornets, while Ashlyn Potter and Morgan Lane added one RBI each.
Potter pitched three innings for the win, allowing one run on six hits with three strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.