MADISON — The West Morgan softball team wrapped up play in the Black Tie Moving Fastpitch Tournament hosted by Bob Jones with a pair of wins on Saturday.
The Rebels opened the day with a win over Meade County (Kent.) in the opening round of bracket play. West Morgan advanced to the quarterfinals with a win over Plainview before falling to Greenwood (Kent.) in the tournament’s semifinal round.
West Morgan 6, Meade County (Kent.) 0: Abby Lindsey pitched a complete-game shutout for West Morgan, allowing just two hits over five innings while striking out seven.
Jonie Weems doubled and drove in three runs for the Rebels, while Lindsey added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Kylei Russell had a hit and one RBI and Cailey Barbee had two hits.
West Morgan 5, Plainview 4: Karly Terry homered twice and drove in two runs to lead West Morgan.
Weems had two hits, including a homer, and one RBI and Jada Gray had a hit and two RBIs. Lindsey pitched all six innings for the win, giving up four runs while striking out three.
Greenwood (Kent.) 7, West Morgan 1: Weems had a hit and one RBI for West Morgan.
Terry had a pair of hits, including a double, and Russell and Brylynn Bolan added one hit each.
Calli Huff and Josi Morrison each homered for Greenwood.
Assumption (Kent.) 8, Brewer 0: Marlee Jones had a double as Brewer was eliminated from tournament play in Madison.
Alisha Knighten, Abby Summerford and Keylyn Stapler had one hit each for the Patriots.
Regan Monroe homered and drove in two runs for Assumption.
Falkville 10, Priceville 7: Addy Walker homered, doubled and drove in four runs for Falkville.
Hannah Tillman had two doubles and one RBI for the Blue Devils and Brooklyn Owens, Abby Grace Tomlin and Jade Milam added two hits and one RBI each.
Hope McClanahan pitched seven innings to earn the win, giving up three earned runs while striking out three.
Katee King and Darby Thigpen had two hits and one RBI each for Priceville. Wrozlie Barnett, Kaitlin Barber and Gracin Prater had two hits each.
Deshler 7, Falkville 2: Tillman had two hits and one RBI for Falkville.
Allie Smith singled and drove in one run, while Walker added two hits. Rylee Tittle led Deshler with three hits and one RBI. Madeline Roberts homered and drove in a pair of runs.
Falkville 7, Deshler 6: Tillman homered, doubled and drove in three runs for Falkville in an extra innings win.
Owens had a home run and two RBIs for the Blue Devils and Elli Lorance and Smith had one hit and one RBI each. Owens pitched all eight innings for the win, allowing four unearned runs with seven strikeouts.
Austin 12, Plainview 3: Austin used the long ball in its first game of the second day of play at the Bob Jones Tournament on Friday, with three Black Bears hitting home runs in a win over Plainview.
Kenley Hilleary finished with three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Austin, while Katie Bracken homered, singled and drove in two runs. Kyra Taylor had a home run and three RBIs, and Katie Davis had three singles and one RBI.
Hilleary pitched three innings to earn the win, allowing no runs on one hit with six strikeouts. Arianna Attalla pitched the final two innings, giving up three runs on three hits.
Austin 16, Louisville Male (Ky.) 9: Claire Wright had two hits and five RBIs to lead Austin in the second game of the day.
Hilleary had two doubles and four RBIs, while Bracken added three hits, including a homer, and three RBIs. Taylor homered, singled and drove in three runs.
Bracken pitched 3 1/3 innings for the win, allowing no runs on no hits with six strikeouts.
West Morgan 7, Skyline 1: Abby Lindsey went the distance for the Rebels, giving up just one unearned run on five hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings of work at the Bob Jones Tournament.
Chasity Rikard homered and drove in two runs for the Rebels, while Cailey Barbee added a solo home run. Kylei Russell and Zoey Brewington had two hits and one RBI each and Jada Gray doubled and drove in two runs.
Giles County (Tenn.) 7, West Morgan 3: Gray homered and drove in two runs for West Morgan.
Joni Weems had one RBI for the Rebels, and Lindsey and Brylynn Bolan had one hit each.
Brooks 6, Brewer 0: Cheyenne Lucas singled to account for both Brewer hits in a game played at the Bob Jones Tournament.
Abigail Herndon pitched 5 1/3 innings for Brooks, allowing just the two hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Alexandria 10, Brewer 5: Lucas had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Brewer.
Breia Rusk tripled, singled and drove in a run for the Patriots, while Bronwyn Borden added one RBI. Abby Summerford had one hit.
Ashley Phillips and Rylee Gattis each homered for Alexandria.
Falkville 8, Priceville 1: Allie Smith homered, doubled and drove in two runs for Falkville.
Elli Lorance had two hits and two RBIs for the Blue Devils, while Addy Walker added three hits. Brooklyn Owens, Hannah Tillman and Maddie Stewart had one RBI each.
Owens pitched five innings for the win, allowing one unearned run on four hits with four strikeouts.
Wrozlie Barnett had one hit and one RBI for Priceville. Bentley Black had one double.
Falkville 15, Columbia 0: Hope McClanahan pitched three perfect innings and went 2-for-2 with four RBIs to lead Falkville.
McClanahan finished with five strikeouts, needing just 34 pitches to pick up the win. Owens had a pair of hits and three RBIs and Walker had two hits and drove in one run. Jade Milam had one hit and two RBIs.
Priceville 12, Jemison 1: Priceville scored nine runs in the first inning to put the game out of reach.
Elizabeth Murphy had three hits, including a grand slam, and four RBIs to lead the Priceville offense. Gracin Prater had four hits and three RBIs, while Allie Denson added two hits and two RBIs.
Kylie Hendrix pitched two innings for the win, allowing no runs on no hits with three strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.