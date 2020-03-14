RUSSELLVILLE — Kyra Taylor had a triple and drove in three runs to lead Austin to an 11-1 win over East Lawrence at the Russellville Spring Frenzy on Friday.
Lawren Hayes had two hits and an RBI for Austin, while Lexy Carver and Sydney Self added a single and two RBIs each. Peyton Perkins and Makayla Pointer had two hits each, and Kenley Hilleary had a hit and one RBI.
Jamie Trasher allowed one run on two hits over five innings to pick up the win. She walked one and struck out four.
Emma Coan and Briley Pitt each had one hit for East Lawrence.
Austin 10, Tharptown 2: Hilleary had three hits, including a pair of doubles, and two RBIs.
Perkins had two singles and three RBIs and Self had three hits, including a double, and one RBI. Katie Davis singled twice and drove in one run.
Hilleary pitched all five innings for the win, allowing two runs on two hits with five strikeouts.
Hartselle 4, Bob Jones 3: Jada Henderson drove in the go-ahead run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning for Hartselle.
Henderson finished with a double and two RBIs, while Larissa Preuitt and Lillyanna Cartee each added solo home runs. Preuitt also doubled for the Tigers.
Jenna Smith pitched all six innings for the win, allowing two earned runs while striking out six.
Alexa Douthitt and Emmah Rolfe each homered for Bob Jones.
Brewer 10, Guntersville 4: Hannah Buchanan led Brewer with three singles and two RBIs.
Caitlin Bryson and Dallas Linderman had two hits and two RBIs each for the Patriots, while Leisha Steger added a home run, single and one RBI.
Kim Hillis had two singles and one RBI and Amanda Knighten had two hits.
Bronwyn Borden picked up the win in relief, allowing one run on two hits while striking out four.
Russellville 21, East Lawrence 0: Tori Crow doubled for East Lawrence's only hit.
Chalea Clemmons homered and drove in three runs for Russellville.
Brooks 10, West Limestone 0: Lilly Bethune had one single for West Limestone.
Tori Carroll drew a walk for the Wildcats, who were outhit 9-1.
Riverdale (Tenn.) 6, Athens 4: Athens scored four runs in the top of the first inning but couldn't hang on for the win.
Lilli Zimmerman had a hit and two RBIs for the Golden Eagles, while Morgan Stiles added two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Jordyn Johnson had a hit and drove in one run.
Sam Anderson and Kendall Forsythe each homered for Riverdale, which is located in Murfreesboro.
