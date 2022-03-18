Hatton 7, Auburn 4: Katie Dawson doubled and drove in a pair of runs as Hatton held off a late rally to pick up a win over Class 7A Auburn in high on Thursday.
Hatton scored three runs in the top of the third inning to break a scoreless tie and pushed the lead to 7-0 with four more runs in the fourth inning. Auburn’s offense came to life in the bottom of the fourth, however, scoring four times before the Hornets were able to secure the win.
Kailyn Quails added a hit and two RBIs for Hatton and Dagen Brown had one hit and one RBI. Ashlyn Potter drove in one run.
Brianna Oliver pitched three innings for the win, allowing four runs on four hits with five strikeouts. Bradyn Mitchell pitched the final inning, giving up just one hit while striking out two.
