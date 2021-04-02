Buckhorn 5, Austin 4: In pool play at the Bob Jones Tournament, Austin's Lawren Hayes homered in a 5-4 loss to Buckhorn on Friday.
Kenley Hilleary had two RBIs for the Black Bears. Mikaylah Fuqua had a hit, a run scored and a stolen base.
Trailing 4-3, Buckhorn scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning that accounted for the winning runs.
Orange Beach 6, Danville 4: Audrey Reed finished with a home run and two RBIs for Danville in the Bob Jones Tournament.
Huntsville 10, Danville 6: Ellie Tucker had three hits and an RBI for Danville.
Mobile Christian 2, West Morgan 1: Kaleigh Powers doubled for the Rebels.
