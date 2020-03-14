HAMILTON — Heaven and Bayleigh Boston each converted shootout penalty kicks as the Danville girls picked up an area win over Hamilton in a game that featured four extra periods.
With the game tied 3-3 after regulation and two overtime periods, Willoe McBride, Hilda Veracruz and Kelsey Netherton each converted penalty kicks for the Hawks in the first shootout. Hamilton matched the Hawks, sending the game to the sudden death round of penalty kicks where Danville prevailed.
Heaven, Bayleigh and Angel Boston each had goals in regulation.
Danville game suspended
Danville and Hamilton were tied at 2-2 when the game was suspended due to weather after one half of play.
Justin Hanline had two goals for the Hawks, while JoJo Whisenant had 11 saves. The game is slated to be finished later in the season.
West Morgan girls 4, Russellville 0: Brandy Hernandez turned in a big performance for West Morgan, scoring three goals and adding an assist in an area win.
Briseyda Lopez had a goal and one assist for the Rebels, while Kathy Torreblanca added one assist. Sydney Charest recorded six saves in the shutout.
West Morgan (6-3, 4-0) plays Haleyville at Jack Allen on Tuesday.
Priceville girls 4, Madison Academy 2: Olivia Duran scored three goals to lead Priceville to an area victory.
Katrina Rotermund had one goal for the Bulldogs and Bethany Speegle had an assist. Breana Dugger had eight saves.
Priceville boys 3, Madison Academy 2: Three players scored one goal each for Priceville.
Ian Livingston, Levi Davis and Elijah Hopkins all had goals for the Bulldogs.
Russellville boys 6, West Morgan 2: Ernesto Delgado scored each of West Morgan's goals.
David Romero had eight saves for the Rebels, who play at Haleyville on Tuesday.
Tennis
Cullman boys 5, Decatur Heritage 4: Ben Lovelace and Michael Cheng each picked up singles wins for Decatur Heritage.
Pairs of Lovelace-Cheng and Joby Helms-Preston Terry also won doubles points for the Eagles.
