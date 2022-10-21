HUNTSVILLE — Lindsay Lane joined four area teams that are headed to Birmingham to play in the state volleyball tournament.
The Lions defeated Westminster School at Oak Mountain 3-0 and Holly Pond 3-1 on Thursday in the 2A North Regional Tournament to advance to state.
"It's good for the seniors, of course," said Lindsay Lane head coach Alex Dizon. "We have a lot of new girls, though, as well. So, it's exciting that they're going to get that experience for the first time."
The Lions have been a mainstay in the 1A state tournament in recent years. However, this will be their first time playing in 2A.
"About half the team has been to state, so we have experience playing down there," Dizon said. "Hopefully they'll be ready to go."
--
Hatton ousted
The Hatton Hornets were a Final Four team last season and came into the tournament ranked No. 2. But then they ran into the Donoho Falcons, the only team ranked higher than them, and Hatton fell one game short of a return to the state tournament when the Hornets lost to Donaho 3-1.
"That's a tough matchup to have that early," said Hatton head coach Amy Speegle. "You think with it being a best three of five that gives you a fair chance. I guarantee you if this was a double elimination that we would have met again in the finals."
Hatton and Donoho split the first two sets. The Hornets then led most of the third set, before letting it slip away. Emotions then overcame the team as they lost control in the fourth set.
"We came out in the first set a little slow, played safe, too safe. In the third set we led most the way, but came up two points short and it took the wind out of our sails," said Speegle. "You have to recover so quick, and we weren’t in the right mind in that fourth set. We got behind and starting getting emotional with the realization that we weren’t going to make it."
--
Seasons end
Two other area teams saw their seasons end Thursday as well. Danville fell to Plainview 3-1 in the 3A second round, while Falkville lost to Altamont 3-2 in the first round.
After punching their tickets to the state tournament Wednesday, Hartselle, Priceville, Lawrence County and West Morgan were back in action on Thursday.
--
Seasons continue
The four teams were fighting for a regional championship, and a chance at the top North seed in the state tournament.
Two teams, Hartselle and Priceville, advanced to the regional finals, but both came up short. Priceville lost to Deshler 3-0, while Hartselle fell to Mountain Brook 3-0.
Despite the loss, however, the Bulldogs could be nothing but excited. Priceville is headed to just its second state tournament ever, and the regional runner-up was its highest finish in the tournament in school history.
"We're on such a high right now," said first year head coach Emily Logan. "We peaked at the right time and executed the way we needed to."
Logan said the tournament showed her a lot of what her team was made of.
"I learned that my team has a lot of fight," Logan said. "They have the mentality of let’s go do something that Priceville has never done before."
The Bulldogs will be the No. 2 seed from the North in the 4A state tournament, while Hartselle will be No. 2 in 6A.
Lawrence County and West Morgan will both be No. 4 seeds, in class 5A and 4A, respectively.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.