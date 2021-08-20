ALEXANDRIA — Anna Clare Hutto combined for 23 assists and 14 digs as Lawrence County beat Alexandria (25-12 and 25-17) and Oxford (25-15, 18-25 and 15-8) on Thursday.
Hutto finished with 13 assists and five digs in the Red Devils' season-opening win over Alexandria. Skye Letson added six kills and three blocks.
Along with Hutto's 10 assists and nine digs against Oxford, Ava Boyll totaled five kills and Krystin Borden had six aces.
--
Athens sweeps a pair
Jillian Vickers totaled 28 kills and three aces as Athens beat Decatur (25-11, 25-15) and Randolph (25-12, 25-17).
Riley Lowell had 31 assists in the two matches. Meg Jarrett had 15 digs. Jordyn Johnson added seven kills and three aces. Ka'miah Walker had six kills.
--
Lindsay Lane tops West Limestone
Lindsey Holland led the Lions with six kills, five assists, seven aces and three blocks in the 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-14, 25-23). Haley Waltman had five kills, four assists and two blocks. Lydia Lauderback added six assists and five aces. Lydia Carter contributed five kills and one block and Angela Kahler chipped in with nine digs.
--
Brewer drops two
Brewer opened the season losing to Madison Academy in two sets (23-25, 17-25) and Ardmore in three sets (23-25, 25-22, 11-15).
Sydney Wilson had six kills each in the two matches. Jacey Atkinson finished with 12 assists against the Mustangs and 19 more in the loss to Ardmore. Laney Nelson tallied six kills against Madison Academy.
--
Hartselle loses to Addison, Sparkman
Megan Lee combined for 34 assists and 21 digs as Hartselle falls to Addison (18-25, 20-25) and Sparkman (25-18, 22-25, 11-15).
KJ Jones had 28 digs in the two matches for the Tigers (0-2). Jadyn Chesser totaled 17 kills and five digs.
--
Danville swept in two matches
Audrey Marshall led Danville with 13 kills and 18 digs in two matches as Danville dropped a pair to Geraldine (19-25, 25-20, 9-15) and Guntersville (18-25, 17-25).
Marshall had 10 kills and 12 digs against Geraldine. Faith Parker finished with 12 kills and seven digs in the two matches. Emily Lacy combined for 18 digs and three aces.
