Florence Falcons at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin Football Field in Decatur
Records: Austin (2-1), Florence (1-2)
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (91-58) is in his 14th season at Austin. Kenny Morson (9-5) is in his second season at Florence.
Last meeting: Austin won 26-14 in 2022.
Radio: The Austin radio broadcast will be on 104.9-FM.
The skinny: Austin suffered its first loss of the season last week in a 21-18 defeat at Sparkman. For whatever reason, the Senators continue to plague the Black Bears' since their move to Class 7A. Sparkman is now 4-2 against Austin since 2018, including 3-0 at home. So is Austin's loss just struggles against a certain team, or is it a sign of bigger issues? Expect a bounce back this week.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Cullman Bearcats at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium in Decatur
Records: Decatur (1-2), Cullman (1-2)
Coaches: Aairon Savage (1-2) is in his first season at Decatur. Danny Stiff (1-2) is in his first season at Cullman.
Last meeting: Decatur won 39-36 in 2022.
Radio: The Decatur radio broadcast can be heard on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube.
The skinny: Decatur dropped another tough game this past Friday, losing to Athens 44-16. Cullman is coming off a 42-0 beatdown at the hands of Hartselle. With Athens and Hartselle, along with Muscle Shoals, looking like the top three teams in Class 6A, Region 7, Decatur and Cullman could be fighting for the region's final playoff spot on Friday.
The Daily picks: Decatur
--
Hartselle Tigers at Columbia Eagles
Where: Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville
Records: Hartselle (2-1), Columbia (0-3)
Coaches: Bryan Moore (31-7) is in his fourth season at Hartselle. Sean Watson (0-3) is in his first season at Columbia.
Last meeting: Hartselle won 63-6 in 2022.
Radio: Hartselle will broadcast the game with a subscription charge at nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: Columbia hasn't won a game since 2015.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Coosa Christian Conquerors
Where: Phillip Ellen Stadium in Gadsden
Records: Decatur Heritage (3-0), Coosa Christian (2-1)
Coaches: Nikita Stover (7-6) is in his second season with the Eagles. Mark O'Bryant (18-19) is in his fourth season at Coosa Christian.
Last meeting: Coosa Christian won 35-21.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage defeated Valley Head, last year's region Class 1A, Region 7 champion, 34-12 on Friday. Now the Eagles will travel to take on Coosa Christian, which advanced to the Class 1A semifinals in 2022. Decatur Heritage running back Savarius Evans has rushed for 657 yards so far this season and is averaging 13.4 yards per carry.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Central-Florence Wildcats at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebels Stadium in Trinity
Records: West Morgan (3-0), Central-Florence (2-0)
Coaches: Drew Phillips (18-7) is in his third season with the Rebels. Heath Wood (73-60) is in his 13th season at Central-Florence.
Last meeting: West Morgan won 42-0 in 2022.
The skinny: West Morgan lit the scoreboard on fire last week, scoring 83 points in a win over Brooks. Running back Jalen Fletcher had 354 yards of total offense and seven touchdowns. The Rebels have the top scoring offense in the state with 172 points scored through three games.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
--
Priceville Bulldogs at D.A.R Patriots
Where: Louisa St. Clair Athletic Field in Grant
Records: Priceville (1-2), D.A.R. (0-3)
Coaches: Chris Foster (36-13) is in his fifth season at Priceville. Kyle Davis (0-3) is in his first season at D.A.R.
Last meeting: Priceville won 47-0 in 2022.
The skinny: Priceville got back on track last week with a dominating 48-21 win over Madison County. Running backs Blitz Clemons and Riley Wagg rushed for 135 and 122 yards respectively. Quarterback Jake England rushed for 86 yards and Bronson Carroll finished with 78 yards. D.A.R. has been held to just six points twice this season.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
East Limestone Indians at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Somerville
Records: Brewer (2-1), East Limestone (0-3)
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (9-15) is in his third season at Brewer. Clint Woodfin (5-9) is in his second season at East Limestone.
Last meeting: Brewer won 27-21 in 2022.
The skinny: Brewer picked up a big region win Friday to open region play, besting Ardmore 21-19. The Indians are winless so far this season and are coming off a 56-21 loss to Fairview.
The Daily picks: Brewer
--
Danville Hawks at J.P. Pennington Tigers
Where: W.R. Sutton Memorial Stadium in Blountsville
Records: Danville (0-3), J.P. Pennington (1-2)
Coaches: Andro Williams (8-15) is in his third season at Danville. Caleb Miles (10-4) is in his second season at J.P. Pennington
Last meeting: J.P. Pennington won 36-7 in 2022.
The skinny: Danville is coming off a 33-0 loss to Susan Moore. J.P. Pennington narrowly missed upsetting Madison Academy, losing to the Mustangs 26-20.
The Daily picks: J.P. Pennington
--
Tanner Rattlers at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium in Falkville
Records: Falkville (3-0), Tanner (1-2)
Coaches: Seth Ward (14-11) is in his third season at Falkville. Oscar Bonds (21-34) is in his sixth season at Tanner.
Last meeting: Tanner won 27-20 in 2022.
The skinny: Falkville is 3-0 to start the season. Tanner is 1-2, but the losses have been by six each to 3A Lauderdale County and 6A Mae Jemison. Falkville is averaging 44 points per game, while Tanner is averaging 40 points. Tanner leads the series all-time 22-9, but the last four meetings have been split 2-2.
The Daily picks: Tanner
--
Ardmore Tigers at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
Records: Lawrence County (1-2), Ardmore (0-3)
Coaches: Trent Walker (4-19) is in his third season at Lawrence County. Jonathan Snider (10-14) is in his third year at Ardmore.
Last meeting: Lawrence County lost 24-8 in 2022.
The skinny: Lawrence County gets a reprieve after facing two top 5A teams in Guntersville and Russellville. The Red Devils have scored just 14 points the past two games. Ardmore is coming off a narrow loss to Brewer 21-19. This game is a toss-up, so give the edge to the home team.
The Daily picks: Lawrence County.
--
East Lawrence Eagles at Deshler Tigers
Where: Howard Chappell Stadium in Tuscumbia
Records: East Lawrence (1-1), Deshler (1-2)
Coaches: Mac Hampton (1-1) is in his first season at East Lawrence. Patrick Malone (13-3) is in his second season at Deshler.
Last meeting: Deshler won 70-13 in 2022.
The skinny: East Lawrence had the lead late but couldn't close out in a 36-28 loss to Rogers. Now the improved Eagles will travel to take on Deshler, a team they're 0-18 all-time against.
The Daily picks: Deshler
--
Hatton Hornets at Tharptown Wildcats
Where: Tharptown Stadium in Tharptown
Records: Hatton (2-0), Tharptown (1-2)
Coaches: Denton Bowling (36-38) is in his eighth season at Hatton. John Johnson (1-20) is in his first year at Tharptown.
Last meeting: Hatton won 52-0 in 2022.
The skinny: The undefeated Hatton Hornets are coming off a bye week. Tharptown lost last week to Tanner 74-8.
The Daily picks: Hatton
--
Athens Golden Eagles at Muscle Shoals Trojans
Where: J.F. Moore Stadium in Muscle Shoals
Records: Athens (3-0), Muscle Shoals (3-0)
Coaches: Cody Gross (43-35) is in his eighth season at Athens. Scotts Basden (141-45) is in his 16th season at Muscle Shoals.
Last meeting: Muscle Shoals won 28-20 in 2022.
Radio: The game will be broadcasted on wkac1080.com.
The skinny: Athens is 3-0 for the first time since 2006, but now the Golden Eagles face what will be one of their toughest tests of the season. Athens is 3-13 against the Trojans since Scott Basden took over in 2008, with its last win coming in 2014. Athens' last win at Muscle Shoals came in 2008, Basden's first season. Athens' offense is averaging 47 points per game, while Muscle Shoal has only allowed 14 total points.
The Daily picks: Muscle Shoals
--
Brooks Lions at West Limestone Wildcats
Where: James Kennemer Stadium in Lester
Records: West Limestone (2-1), Brooks (1-2)
Coaches: Shelby Davis (32-24) is in his sixth season at West Limestone. Tim Bowens (7-6) is in his second year at Brooks.
Last meeting: Brooks won 64-29 in 2022.
The skinny: West Limestone is coming off a 55-14 loss to Deshler. Brooks likes to score points (119 in three games), but also gives up a lot of points (139).
The Daily picks: Brooks
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Lauderdale County Tigers
Where: Robert Earl Grisham Stadium in Rogersville
Records: Elkmont (3-0), Lauderdale County (3-0)
Coaches: Chris Bunio (4-9) is in his second season at Elkmont. Jeff Mason (54-30) is in his eighth season at Lauderdale County.
Last meeting: Lauderdale County won 58-0 in 2022.
The skinny: Elkmont is 3-0 for the first time since 2010 and has outscored opponents 138-51. The Red Devils get a major test this week at Lauderdale County. Elkmont is 6-24 all-time against the Tigers and its last win came in 2009.
The Daily picks: Lauderdale County
--
Mars Hill Panthers at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium in Clements
Records: Clements (1-2), Mars Hill (3-0)
Coaches: Michael Parker (20-35) is in his sixth season at Clements. Darrell Higgins (71-24) is in his eighth season at Mars Hill.
Last meeting: Mars Hill won 52-8 in 2022.
The skinny: Mars Hill, the No. 1 ranked team in Class 3A, has outscored opponents 158-52 with wins over 6A Cullman and 4A Brooks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.