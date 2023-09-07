Friday
Austin Black Bears at Sparkman Senators
Where: Sparkman Field in Harvest
Records: Austin (2-0), Sparkman (2-0)
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (91-57) is in his 14th season at Austin. Lonnie Watson (2-0) is in his first season at Sparkman.
Last meeting: Austin won 24-21 in 2022.
Radio: The Austin radio broadcast will be on 104.9-FM.
The skinny: Austin dominated its arch rival Decatur last week to the tune of a 35-3 win. Led by junior Gavin Fuqua, the Black Bears run game was unstoppable. Fuqua finished with 160 yards rushing and three touchdowns in just a half and one drive of play. Sparkman is 3-2 against Austin since the Black Bears moved to 7A, but the Senators have a first year head coach this season, while Austin has arguably its best team since 2017's 12-1 squad.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Decatur Red Raiders at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagles Stadium in Athens
Records: Decatur (1-1). Athens (2-0)
Coaches: Cody Gross (42-35) is in his eighth season at Athens. Aairon Savage (1-1) is in his first season at Decatur.
Last meeting: Decatur won 26-14 in 2022.
Radio: The Decatur radio broadcast can be heard on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube; Athens broadcast at wkac1080.com.
The skinny: Through two games, the Athens offense is humming as the Golden Eagles have scored 98 points. Junior quarterback Brogan Gross has thrown for 10 touchdowns, six of which have gone to senior receiver Jay'Shon Ridgle. Athens is looking for it's first 3-0 start since 2006 when the Golden Eagles won the 5A state championship. Decatur is coming off a rough 35-3 loss to Austin. The Red Raiders will be playing their first road game and first region game under Aairon Savage.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Cullman Bearcats at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium in Hartselle
Records: Hartselle (1-1), Cullman (1-1)
Coaches: Bryan Moore (30-7) is in his fourth season at Hartselle. Danny Stiff (1-1) is in his first season at Cullman.
Last meeting: Hartselle won 34-3 in 2022.
Radio: Hartselle will broadcast the game with a subscription charge at nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: Despite playing in a rainy mess, Hartselle bounced back from a loss to Austin with an easy 35-8 win over Jackson-Olin on Friday. Against Cullman, the Tigers lead the series all-time 50-47-4, including an 11-3 mark since the two started playing annually again in 2010. Hartselle has won the last two meetings by a combined 69-14.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Valley Head Tigers at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebels Stadium in Trinity (West Morgan High School)
Records: Decatur Heritage (2-0), Valley Head (1-1)
Coaches: Nikita Stover (6-6) is in his second season with the Eagles. Charles Hammon (16-9) is in his third season at Valley Head.
Last meeting: Valley Head won 57-35 in 2022.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage hosts Valley Head, which won Class 1A, Region 7 in 2022. So far the much improved Eagles have defeated Section 63-15 (beat 24-22 in 2022) and Carbon Hill 55-0 (beat 26-16 in 2022). Freshman running back Savarius Evans has rushed for over 500 yards and nine touchdowns. Valley Head also dominated Section with a 55-0 win.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
West Morgan Rebels at Brooks Lions
Where: E.D. Redding Stadium in Killen
Records: West Morgan (2-0), Brooks (1-1)
Coaches: Drew Phillips (17-7) is in his third season with the Rebels. Tim Bowens (7-5) is in his second year at Brooks.
Last meeting: West Morgan won 53-7 in 2022.
The skinny: The Rebels have scored 89 points in two games so far. West Morgan finished second in Class 4A, Region 7 last year, but is currently the only region team ranked in the 4A top 10. Brooks is coming off a 49-31 loss to 3A Mars Hill.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Madison County Tigers
Where: Tiger Stadium in Gurley
Records: Priceville (0-2), Madison County (0-2)
Coaches: Chris Foster (35-13) is in his fifth season at Priceville. Matt Putnam (9-15) is in his third year at Madison County.
Last meeting: Priceville won 35-0 in 2022.
The skinny: Priceville, the defending Class 4A, Region 8 champion, has started 0-2 for the first time since head coach Chris Foster took over in 2019.The Good news is, neither of those are region games. Friday's game against an also winless Madison County is the perfect opportunity to get things back on track. A win would put the first two week's of the season completely in the rearview mirror.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Brewer Patriots at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field in Ardmore
Records: Brewer (1-1), Ardmore (0-1)
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (8-15) is in his third season at Brewer. Jonathan Snider (10-13) is in his third year at Ardmore.
Last meeting: Ardmore won 37-20 in 2022.
The skinny: Brewer is coming off a disappointing 28-13 loss to rival Arab in which the Knights pulled away late. Ardmore lost 48-0 last Friday at West Morgan. The Tigers have scored just seven points so far this season.
The Daily picks: Brewer
--
Danville Hawks at Susan Moore Bulldogs
Where: Larry Patterson Field in Blountsville
Records: Danville (0-2), Susan Moore (1-1)
Coaches: Andro Williams (8-15) is in his third season at Danville. Wes Patterson (1-1) is in his first year at Susan Moore.
Last meeting: Danville won 35-28 in 2022.
The skinny: Just like in 2022, the Danville Hawks have started 0-2 on the year. However, the Hawks defeated Susan Moore in 2022. The win was one of three region wins that helped the team reach the playoffs.
The Daily picks: Danville
--
Falkville Blue Devils at Sheffield Bulldogs
Where: Walton R. Wright Stadium in Sheffield
Records: Falkville (2-0), Sheffield (0-2)
Coaches: Seth Ward (13-11) is in his third season at Falkville. Brian Dickerson (5-7) is in his second year at Sheffield.
Last meeting: Falkville won 32-7 in 2022.
The skinny: Despite losing several key players from last year's teams, Falkville has a better record to start 2023 (2-0) than the Blue Devils did in 2022 (1-1). New quarterback Landon Powers and running back Denver Comstock have done a good job replacing the offensive production from last year by quarterback Caden Burnett and receiver Isaiah Warnick. The duo combined for five touchdowns during last Friday's 49-12 win over Danville.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Russellville Golden Tigers at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
Records: Lawrence County (1-1), Russellville (2-0)
Coaches: Trent Walker (4-18) is in his third season at Lawrence County. John Ritter (46-16) is in his sixth season at Russellville.
Last meeting: Russellville won 49-0 in 2022.
The skinny: Lawrence County is coming off a tough 41-7 loss to Guntersville. The Red Devils have just one win (2017) over Russellville since 1945. Russellville has outscored opponents 70-25 so far.
The Daily picks: Russellville
--
Rogers Pirates at East Lawrence Eagles
Where: Pirate Field in Florence
Records: East Lawrence (1-0), Rogers (0-2)
Coaches: Mac Hampton (1-0) is in his first season at East Lawrence. Daniel Garrett (12-12) is in his third year at Rogers.
Last meeting: Rogers won 42-7 in 2022.
The skinny: East Lawrence picked up its first win since 2021 last week when the Eagles defeated Winston County 20-16. It also gave Mac Hampton a win in his first game as head coach. Rogers is 0-2 so far but those losses have come to Haleyville (21-20) and Lauderdale County (26-13).
The Daily picks: Rogers
--
Fairview Aggies at East Limestone Indians
Where: Cavnar Stadium in Athens
Records: Fairview (2-0), East Limestone (0-2)
Coaches: Clint Woodfin (5-8) is in his second season at East Limestone. George Redding Jr. (110-67) is in his 17th season at Fairview.
Last meeting: Fairview won 42-14 in 2022.
The skinny: East Limestone's late comeback bid fell short last week in a 42-35 loss to Central-Florence. Fairview has outscored opponents 78-6 so far, including a 35-0 win over Priceville last week.
The Daily picks: Fairview
--
West Limestone Wildcats at Deshler Tigers
Where: Howard Chappell Stadium
Records: West Limestone (2-0), Deshler (0-2)
Coaches: Shelby Davis (32-23) is in his sixth season at West Limestone. Patrick Malone (12-3) is in his second season at Deshler.
Last meeting: Deshler won 50-17.
The skinny: West Limestone holds wins over Ardmore (17-7) and Clements (29-26 2OT). Deshler has lost to Madison Academy (42-6) and Russellville (35-13). The Tigers lead the series all-time 8-3.
The Daily picks: Deshler
--
Phil Campbell Bobcats at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium in Elkmont
Records: Elkmont (2-0), Phil Campbell (1-1)
Coaches: Chris Bunio (3-9) is in his second season at Elkmont. Jacob Hamilton (1-1) is in his first year at Phil Campbell.
Last meeting: Phil Campbell won 58-20 in 2022.
The skinny: Chris Bunio has Elkmont riding high in his second season. The Red Devils decimated Brindlee Mountain last weke 64-0 to move 2-0. It's Elkmont's first 2-0 start since 2014. It also matches the highest win total of any season since.
The Daily picks: Elkmont
--
Lauderdale County Tigers at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium in Clements
Records: Clements (1-1), Lauderdale County (2-0)
Coaches: Michael Parker (20-35) is in his sixth season at Clements. Jeff Mason (53-30) is in his eighth season at Lauderdale County.
Last meeting: Lauderdale County won 49-6 in 2022.
The skinny: Clements is coming off a 29-26 double overtime loss to West Limestone. Lauderdale County defeated Rogers 26-13 last week. The Tigers lead the series all-time 25-4.
The Daily picks: Lauderdale County
--
Tharptown Wildcats at Tanner Rattlers
Where: Rip Swanner Stadium in Tanner
Records: Tanner (0-2), Tharptown (1-1)
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (20-34) is in his sixth season at Tanner. John Johnson (1-10 is in his first season at Tharptown.
Last meeting: Tanner won 63-0
The skinny: Tanner lost another heartbreaker on the road this past Friday, falling to Mae Jemison 33-27 after leading 24-7. The good news for the Rattlers is they are finally home for the first time this season and playing against a Tharptown program that has just one winning season in its entire history.
The Daily picks: Tanner
