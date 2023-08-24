TONIGHT
Athens Golden Eagles at East Limestone Indians
Where: Cavnar Stadium in Capshaw.
Last season: Athens (5-5), East Limestone (5-6)
Coaches: Clint Woodfin (5-6) is in his second season at East Limestone. Cody Gross (40-35) is in his eighth season at Athens.
Last meeting: Athens won 49-14 in 2022.
Radio: wkac1080.com
The skinny: Woodfin took over just before the season last year and, after a 1-5 start, led the Indians to four straight wins to reach the playoffs. East Limestone went through its first offseason under Woodfin this past year. Athens brings back a ton of experience. The Golden Eagles boast juniors and seniors with multiple years of playing time at almost every position. Junior quarterback Brogan Gross started every game last season, and Athens also has senior receiver and South Alabama commit Jayshon Ridgle, and junior left tackle Spencer Dowland, who has multiple SEC offers.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
Tanner Rattlers at Lauderdale County Tigers
Where: Robert Earl Grisham Stadium in Rogersville
Last season: Lauderdale County (7-5), Tanner (4-5)
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (20-32) is in his sixth season at Tanner. Jeff Mason (51-30) is in his eighth season at Lauderdale County.
Last meeting: Lauderdale County won 54-30 in 2022.
The skinny: Tanner is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 2022 campaign where the Rattlers lost four of their last five games. Lauderdale County has won at least seven games in 11 of the past 13 seasons and has reached the playoffs each year, including every season under Mason.
The Daily Picks: Lauderdale County
--
Elkmont Red Devils at Sheffield Bulldogs
Where: Walton W. Wright Stadium in Sheffield
Last season: Elkmont (1-9), Sheffield (5-5)
Coaches: Chris Bunio (1-9) is entering his second season at Elkmont. Brian Dickerson (5-5) is entering his second season at Sheffield.
Last meeting: Sheffield won 47-20 in 2022.
The skinny: The Red Devils are 8-72 since the start of the 2015 season.
The Daily picks: Sheffield
--
FRIDAY
Hartselle Tigers at Austin Black Bears
Where: Austin football field in Decatur
Last season: Austin (7-4), Hartselle (12-1)
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (90-57) is in his 14th season at Austin. Bryan Moore (29-6) is entering his fourth season with the Tigers.
Last meeting: Hartselle beat Austin 45-17 and leads the series 32-23-1.
Radio: Austin football is being carried by 104.9-FM this season. Hartselle will be broadcasting the game with a subscription charge at nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: Hartselle and Austin again open the season against each other, something the teams have done every year since 2018. Hartselle leads the series 3-2 during that span, winning in 2018, '21 and '22. The last four meetings have been blowouts, with Austin winning 45-14 in 2019 and 31-7 in 2020, while Hartselle won 31-0 in 2021 and 45-17 last season. Hartselle is coming off it's second straight undefeated regular season and returns All-State running back Ri Fletcher. Austin won its second region championship in Class 7A last season. The Black Bears are led by seniors Nick Crayton (receiver) and Achilles Woods (defensive line), who both hold Division 1 offers. Junior running backs Gavin Fuqua and Kenneth Fletcher return after both playing as sophomores.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Mae Jemison Jaguars at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium in Decatur
Last season: Decatur (9-3), Mae Jemison (0-10)
Coaches: Aairon Savage is in his first season at Decatur. Rico White is in his first season at Mae Jemison.
Last meeting: Decatur won 65-0 in 2022.
The skinny: Tonight's game marks the first of the Aairon Savage era for Decatur. A former Auburn football player and college assistant coach, Savage is Decatur's first new head coach since 1995, and only the sixth coach since 1932. The Red Raiders are coming off a big season in which they won nine games for the first time since 2016.
The Daily picks: Decatur
--
Section Lions at Decatur Heritage Eagles
Where: Rebels Stadium (West Morgan High School) in Trinity
Last season: Decatur Heritage (4-6), Section (1-9)
Coaches: Nikita Stover (4-6) is entering his second year at Decatur Heritage. Riley Edwards is in his first season at Section.
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 24-22 in 2022.
The skinny: The Eagles are looking for a big bounce back season after missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Decatur Heritage was a young team in 2022 and struggled to finish games, losing four games by 10 points or less. Among the many returning starters this year, the Eagles return running back and linebacker Savarius Evans. Evans rushed for over 800 yards and led the team in tackles as an eighth grader in 2022.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
West Morgan Rebels at Randolph Raiders
Where: SportsMed Field in Huntsville
Last season: West Morgan (10-2), Randolph (10-3)
Coaches: Drew Phillips (15-7) enters his third season with the Rebels. David Lloyd is in his fourth year at Randolph.
Last meeting: West Morgan won 41-21 in 2022.
The skinny: Phillips had a breakout season in year two with West Morgan in 2022, leading the Rebels to 10 wins and the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2017 and just the second time since 2008. Randolph is also coming off a 10-win season in which the Raiders reached the quarterfinals of the 4A state playoffs. Both teams lost by 14 points in the playoffs to eventual 4A state finalist Cherokee County. West Morgan returns third-year starting quarterback Braxton Peters and All-State running back Jalen Fletcher. Fletcher finished last season with over 2,000 all-purpose yards.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Plainview Bears
Where: Plainview Stadium in Rainsville
Last season: Priceville (11-1), Plainview (4-6)
Coaches: Chris Foster (35-11) is entering his fifth season at Priceville. Dale Pruitt (4-6) is in his second year at Plainview.
Last meeting: Priceville won 20-8 in 2022.
The skinny: Priceville is coming off its first undefeated regular season in school history. The Bulldogs are 21-3 in the last two seasons. Under Foster, Priceville has produced a running back with at least 1,500 yards rushing each season. Blitz Clemons is the new lead running back. The senior rushed for just over 800 yards last season, averaging 13 yards a carry, in a secondary rushing role.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Brewer Patriots at Hanceville Bulldogs
Where: Ray Talley Stadium in Hanceville
Last season: Brewer (5-6), Hanceville (4-6)
Coaches: Matt Punkett (7-14) is in his third season at Brewer. Ryan Brewer (7-13) is also in his third season at Hanceville.
Last meeting: Brewer won 20-13 in 2013.
The skinny: In his second season, Plunkett led the Patriots to just their second playoff appearance this century. Brewer returns a more experienced team in year three under Plunkett and is looking to win its first ever playoff game.
The Daily picks: Brewer
--
Lawrence County Red Devils at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium in Danville
Last season: Lawrence County (3-7), Danville (3-8)
Coaches: Trent Walker (3-17) is in his third season with the Red Devils. Andro Williams (8-13) is in his third year at Danville.
Last meeting: Lawrence County won 25-6 in 2022.
The skinny: The Red Devils improved from zero to three wins under Walker from 2021 to 2022. The Red Devils return multiple junior players who have started since they were freshmen. Danville reached the playoffs last season for the first time since 2019, despite having just two seniors. The Hawks have zero seniors this year.
The Daily Picks: Lawrence County
--
Vinemont Eagles at Falkville Blue Devils
Where: Burl Vest Stadium in Falkville
Last season: Falkville (7-5), Vinemont (5-6)
Coaches: Seth Ward (11-11) is in his third season with the Blue Devils. Stephen Robinson (25-38) is in his seventh year at Vinemont.
Last meeting: Vinemont won 46-40 in 2022.
The skinny: Falkville is replacing The Decatur Daily's small school player of the year from last season Isiah Warnick as well as star quarterback Caden Burnett. The Blue Devils have a talented group of young players who lack experience.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Hatton Hornets at Wilson Warriors
Where: Ralph Thompson Stadium in Florence
Last season: Hatton (7-3), Wilson (1-9)
Coaches: Denton Bowling (34-38) is entering his seventh season at Hatton. Trey Lane is in his first year at Wilson.
Last meeting: Hatton won 30-19 in 2022.
The skinny: Hatton is coming off its first seven-win season since 2014. The Hornets are also entering their second season since the closure of R.A. Hubbard High School and integration of its students into Hatton. Hatton lost some key players off last year's team, including four-year starting quarterback Briley Kerby. However, they return plenty of young talent. Among them is sophomore Tasean Love, who started the last two seasons at receiver and now moves to quarterback.
The Daily picks: Hatton
--
West Limestone Wildcats at Ardmore Tigers
Where: Cooper Field in Ardmore
Last season: Ardmore (3-7), West Limestone (5-5)
Coaches: Jonathan Snider (10-11) is entering his third season at Ardmore. Shelby Davis (30-23) is in his sixth season at West Limestone.
Last meeting: West Limestone won 27-21.
Radio: wkac1080.com
The skinny: West Limestone has won three of the last four against Ardmore and 14 of the last 18. The Wildcats lead the series 43-29-1.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Clements Colts at Holly Pond Broncos
Where: Thomas-Michelfelder Field in Holly Pond
Last season: Clements (2-8), Holly Pond (0-10)
Coaches: Michael Parker (19-34) is in his sixth season at Clements. Coleman Mason is in his first year at Holly Pond.
Last meeting: Clements won 48-34.
The skinny: Clements has won more than four games just once since 2009. Holly Pond is entering its four consecutive season with a different head coach than the previous year.
The Daily picks: Clements
