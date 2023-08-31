Friday
Austin Black Bears at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium in Decatur
Records: Austin (1-0), Decatur (1-0)
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (90-57) is in his 14th season at Austin. Aairon Savage (1-0) is in his first season at Decatur.
Last meeting: Decatur won 28-14 in 2022.
Radio: The Decatur radio broadcast can be heard on the Decatur High Athletics channel on YouTube. The Austin radio broadcast will be on 104.9-FM.
The skinny: For the first time since 2012, both teams come into this game without a loss. Last week, Austin defeated Class 6A, No. 3 Hartselle 28-17, while Decatur defeated Mae Jemison 54-23. ... Decatur defeated Austin last year to snap the Black Bears' seven-game winning streak in the rivalry. ... Aairon Savage is coaching his first game against Austin. Decatur coaches are 1-2 all-time in their first game vs. the Black Bears. Austin head coach Jeremy Perkins is 9-4 vs. Decatur. ... The Red Raiders lead the rivalry 37-23.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Jackson-Olin Mustangs at Hartselle Tigers
Where: J.P. Cain Stadium in Hartselle
Records: Hartselle (0-1), Jackson-Olin (0-1)
Coaches: Bryan Moore (29-7) is in his fourth season at Hartselle. Walter Jordan (0-1) is in his first season at Jackson-Olin.
Last meeting: Hartselle won 39-6 in 2022.
Radio: Hartselle will broadcast the game with a subscription charge at nfhsnetwork.com.
The skinny: Hartselle's offense, which was replacing 10 starters, had some growing pains in the season opener last week vs. at Austin. The Tigers did begin to find a rhythm late, keeping the ball for the majority of the second half against the Black Bears and almost coming back from a 14-point deficit to win. A game against a Jackson-Olin team that's 4-8 dating back to last season should be a chance to correct mistakes.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Carbon Hill Bulldogs
Where: G.W. Keith Stadium in Carbon Hill
Records: Decatur Heritage (1-0), Carbon Hill (yet to play)
Coaches: Nikita Stover (5-6) is entering his second season with the Eagles. D.J. Emerson is in his first season at Carbon Hill.
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 26-16 in 2022.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage put last year's 4-6 record and four games lost by 10 or less points in the rearview mirror last Friday with a dominating 63-15 win over Section, a team the Eagles only beat by two points in 2022. ... Freshman running back Savarius Evans showed why he's one of the best up-and-coming players in all of Alabama, rushing 15 times for 273 yards and six touchdowns.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Ardmore Tigers at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebels Stadium in Trinity
Records: West Morgan (1-0), Ardmore (0-1)
Coaches: Drew Phillips (16-7) is entering his third season with the Rebels. Jonathan Snider (10-12) is in his third year at Ardmore.
Last meeting: West Morgan won 49-0 in 2022.
The skinny: West Morgan's new balanced attack on offense wreaked havoc last Friday on Randolph, a 4A quarterfinalist in 2022, to the tune of a 41-20 win. ... Senior quarterback Braxton Peters was 15 of 18 passing for 190 yards passing and four touchdowns. The Rebels rushed for 142 yards as a team, including 87 from 2022 All-State running back Jalen Fletcher. .... Ardmore scored just seven points in a 16-7 loss to rival West Limestone.
The Daily picks: West Morgan
--
Fairview Aggies at Priceville Bulldogs
Where: Bulldog Stadium in Priceville
Records: Priceville (0-1), Fairview (1-0)
Coaches: Chris Foster (35-12) is in his fifth season at Priceville. George Redding Jr. (109-67) is in his 17th season at Fairview.
Last meeting: Priceville won 54-47 in 2022.
The skinny: Priceville suffered its first season-opening loss under Chris Foster since the head coach's first season in 2019 last week in a 21-14 loss at Plainview. ... The Bulldogs have lost back-to-back games under Foster just once, a three-game losing streak in 2020. Fairview has won 39 games since 2019.
The Daily picks: Priceville
--
Brewer Patriots at Arab Knights
Where: Arab City Sports Complex in Arab
Records: Brewer (1-0), Arab (1-0)
Coaches: Matt Plunkett (8-14) is in his third season at Brewer. Lee Ozmint (31-15) is in his fifth season at Arab.
Last meeting: Arab won 35-0 in 2022.
The skinny: Brewer opened its third season under Plunkett with a 23-7 win over Hanceville last week. The Patriots have won three of their last four games dating to last season. ... Arab opened the season with a 34-6 over Albertville last week. The Knights lead the series against Brewer 28-13, including the last three in a row.
The Daily picks: Arab
--
Falkville Blue Devils at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium in Danville
Records: Falkville (1-0), Danville (0-1)
Coaches: Andro Williams (8-14) is in his third season at Danville. Seth Ward (12-11) is in his third season at Falkville.
Last meeting: Falkville won 41-15 in 2022.
The skinny: Falkville opened the season last week with a narrow 26-20 win over Vinemont, while Danville fell to Lawrence County 41-7. ... Danville leads the series all-time 28-20, but Falkville has won four of the last five.
The Daily picks: Falkville
--
Guntersville Wildcats at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
Records: Lawrence County (1-0), Guntersville (1-0)
Coaches: Trent Walker (4-17) is in his third season at Lawrence County. Lance Reese (108-40) is in his 14th season at Guntersville.
Last meeting: Guntersville won 55-0 in 2022.
The skinny: Lawrence County opened the season last week with a 41-7 win over Danville on Friday. Junior quarterback Parker Frost accounted for five touchdowns, throwing for four and rushing for another. ... Guntersville opened the season with a 14-10 win over Southside Gadsden. The Wildcats have won at least eight games each of the last four seasons.
The Daily picks: Guntersville
--
Columbia Eagles at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field in Town Creek
Records: Hatton (1-0), Columbia (0-1)
Coaches: Denton Bowling (35-38) is in his eighth season at Hatton. Sean Watson (90-1) is in his first season at Columbia.
Last meeting: Hatton won 54-14 in 2022.
The skinny: Hatton opened the season with a 22-10 win over 4A Wilson last week. ... Columbia hasn't won a game since 2015.
The Daily picks: Hatton
--
East Lawrence Eagles at Winston County Yellow Jackets
Where: Malcolm Blake Stadium in Double Springs
Records: East Lawrence (yet to play), Winston County (1-0)
Coaches: Mac Hampton (0-0) is in his first season at East Lawrence. Caleb Simmons (1-0) is in his first season at Winston County.
Last meeting: Winston County won 40-15 in 2022.
The skinny: Both teams are under first year head coaches. ... East Lawrence is coming off an 0-10 season. The Eagles are 3-17 since winning their first region championship since 1997 in 2020.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
Bob Jones Patriots at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagle Stadium in Athens
Records: Athens (1-0), Bob Jones (0-1)
Coaches: Cody Gross (41-35) is in his eighth season at Athens. Kelvis White (13-20) is in his fourth season at Bob Jones.
Last meeting: Bob Jones won 44-21 in 2022.
Radio: wkac1080.com
The skinny: Athens dominated East Limestone in the season opener last week 63-14. Junior quarterback Brogan Gross threw for 272 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver, and South Alabama commit, Jay'Shon Ridgle caught four passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns. ... Bob Jones was no match for fellow Athens' region team Muscle Shoals, losing to the Trojans 48-14.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
East Limestone Indians at Central-Florence Wildcats
Where: Joel N. Brewer Stadium in Florence
Records: East Limestone (0-1), Central-Florence (yet to play)
Coaches: Clint Woodfin (5-7) is in his second season at East Limestone. Heath Wood (71-60) is in his 13th at Central-Florence.
Last meeting: Central-Florence won 35-32 in 2022.
The skinny: East Limestone is looking to shake off last week's season opening 63-14 loss to Athens.
The Daily picks: East Limestone
--
West Limestone Wildcats at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman stadium in Clements
Records: West Limestone (1-0), Clements (1-0)
Coaches: Shelby Davis (31-23) is in his sixth season at West Limestone. Michael Parker (20-34) is in his sixth season at Clements.
Last meeting: West Limestone won 56-20 in 2022.
The skinny: West Limestone opened the season last week with a 16-7 win over Ardmore, while Clements defeated Holly Pond 45-12. ... West Limestone leads the series all-time 34-23.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Brindlee Mountain Lions at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium in Elkmont
Records: Elkmont (1-0), Brindlee Mountain (0-1)
Coaches: Chris Bunio (2-9) is in his second season at Elkmont. Joshua Bailey (0-1) is in his first season at Brindlee Mountain.
Last meeting: Elkmont won 20-16.
The skinny: Elkmont defeated Sheffield in a thriller last week 30-29 to win its second game since 2020 and second game under Bunio. ... Last year the Red Devils defeated Brindlee Mountain to snap an 11-game losing streak. ... Brindlee Mountain lost to Cherokee in the season opener 38-6.
The Daily picks: Elkmont
--
Tanner Rattlers at Mae Jemison Jaguars
Where: Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville
Records: Tanner (0-1), Mae Jemison (0-1)
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (20-33) is in his sixth season at Tanner. Rico White (0-1) is in his first season at Mae Jemison.
Last meeting: Tanner won 61-46 in 2022.
The skinny: Tanner narrowly missed pulling off the upset over 3A Lauderdale County last week, losing 27-21. ... Mae Jemison was crushed by Decatur last Friday 54-23.
The Daily picks: Tanner
