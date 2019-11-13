D191108 Austin vs Columbia (copy)
Buy Now

Austin's Winston Lyle (12) drives to the basket after a steal during a game last week. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

 Jeronimo Nisa

Class 7A

Austin Black Bears

Area: 8 with Bob Jones, Florence and James Clemens

Head coach: Major Deacon, first season, 40-21 record in AHSAA basketball

Last season: 15-8, eliminated in area tournament

Returning players: Caleb Carter (5-11, Sr.), Kelton Petty (6-0, Jr.), Hunter Mitchell (6-7, Sr.), Jackson Breedlove (5-10, Sr.)

New faces: Will Lowery (6-1, Sr.), Max Gardner (6-0, Sr.), Winston Lyle (6-3, Jr.), Jalen Orr (5-9, So.)

Noteworthy: Deacon is the first Austin coach to be hired outside of the Austin in the program’s history. Petty, Carter, Breedlove and Mitchell will be key pieces for Deacon as he adjusts to his roster. Carter was a routine starter and Petty saw time off the bench. Petty impressed on the travel basketball circuit this summer and shot 41 percent from 3-point range last year, which will be important inside Deacon’s fast-paced offense. Breedlove was also a routine starter last year, and Mitchell will be an important rim-protector.

--

Class 6A

Decatur Red Raiders

Area: 14 with Cullman and Hartselle

Head coach: Sam Brown, fourth season, 38-42 record at Decatur

Last season: 12-15, lost in sub-regional round to Muscle Shoals

Returning players: Adam Burroughs (5-11, Sr.), Smith Coon (6-0, Sr.), Mitchell Terry (5-11, Sr.)

New faces: Malik Bird (Jr.), William Penney (6-5, Jr.), Kobe Johnson (6-1, Jr.), Shawn Hullett (5-10, Jr.), Charlie Taylor (6-1, Jr.), Ty Russell (6-3, Jr.)

Noteworthy: Decatur will deal with a lot of roster turnover with only three seniors leading the way. The Red Raiders have five key players in Kenneth Sanders, Omar Pointer, John Adam Berry, Cade Smith and Kaden Rosencrance. Decatur’s team chemistry could be a work in progress at the beginning of the year as the new players learn to play with each other.

--

Hartselle Tigers

Area: 14 with Cullman and Decatur

Head coach: Faron Key, sixth season, 76-67 at Hartselle, 201-173 overall

Last season: 22-8, lost in sub-regional round to Columbia. Won first area title under Key.

Returning players: Brody Peebles (6-2, Jr.), Tad Sivley (6-5, Sr.), Jackson Raley (6-0, Sr.), Trent Wright (6-3, Jr.), Trent Hill (6-0, Sr.)

New faces: Kiah Key (Fr.), Ryan Dunn (Fr.), Luke Ward (So.)

Noteworthy: Peebles took a leap last season, scoring 22 points per game. He was selected as a second-team member of the Class 6A All-State team. Peebles is one of the more exciting prospects in the area. He is a volume scorer is attracting a lot of attention from Division I programs.

--

Athens Golden Eagles

Area: 15 with Columbia and Muscle Shoals

Head coach: Stace Tedford, 11th season, 159-124 at Athens, 216-175 overall

Last season: 9-19, lost in area tournament

Returning players: Braden Gross (6-2, Sr.), Antino Shoulders (6-3, Sr.), Tokie Porter (6-0, Sr.), Keenan Hambrick (6-5, Sr.)

New faces: Jordan Scott (5-10, Jr.), Tyree Patterson (6-3, Jr.), JD Jude (6-4, So.)

Noteworthy: Athens may start slow with many of its of its top performers (Gross, Hambrick and Scott) still playing football, but it should be able to hit its stride when area play starts. It will need to, too. Athens plays in an extremely tough area with two proven teams in Muscle Shoals and Columbia. Tedford’s expectations are high, and he expects his team to play fast and be more athletic this season.

--

Class 5A

Brewer Patriots

Area: 15 with Arab, Guntersville and Scottsboro

Head coach: Jeff Thompson, second season, 7-19 record

Last season: 7-19, lost in the area tournament

Returning players: Conner Hall (Sr., 6-0), Michael McLemore (5-10, Jr.), Kris Bramlett (5-10, Sr.), Jake Lawrence (5-10, Sr.), Josh Kelly (6-0, Jr.)

New faces: Matt Kempson (6-0, Jr.), Nate Gaines (6-1, Sr.)

Noteworthy: The Patriots will be more comfortable with Thompson’s style after having a year under the new coach. He returns five key players from last year. McLemore and Hall will be key contributors and should take on a lot of the scoring for the Patriots.

--

East Limestone Indians

Area: 16 with Ardmore, Madison Academy and Madison County

Head coach: Fred Steger, third season, 36-24 record

Last season: 23-9, advanced to the Northwest Regional final and lost to eventual state champion Wenonah

Returning players: Austin Harvell (6-6, Sr.), JaKeese Erksine (6-2, Sr.), RJ Duncan (5-10, Sr.), DJ Davis (5-9, Sr.)

New faces: Xavier Griffith (6-5, Sr.), Branden Barnett (6-4, Jr.), Julian White (5-11, Jr.), Jacob Eslick (6-1, So.), Kris McNeil (6-0, So.), Tyler Kelly (6-0, Jr.)

Noteworthy: East Limestone returns one of the best players in Class 5A in Harvell. The Daily’s Class 5A-7A Player of the Year averaged a double-double and earned first-team All-State honors in Class 5A. He has multiple Power Five offers. He led the Indians to their first regional final since the 1990s. Harvell is a forward who can use his size to bully small defenders inside and has the capability of knocking down shots from beyond the 3-point line.

--

Ardmore Tigers

Area: 16 with East Limestone, Madison Academy and Madison County

Head coach: Kyle Owens, fourth season, 20-64 record.

Last season: 10-18, lost in first round of area tournament.

Returning players: Colton Hardiman (5-11, Sr.), Matthew Perry (6-0, Sr.), Michael Turner (6-6, Sr.), Chase Duskin (6-4, Sr.), Chase Patterson (6-1, Sr.), Samuel Hardiman (6-4, Sr.).

New faces: Owen Doss (6-3, Jr.), Conner Harbin (5-11, Jr.)

Noteworthy: Owens is excited about this group that returns four starters from last year’s team. That includes Hardiman and Turner. Hardiman was All-County and All-Area last season. Turner is a three-year starter who provides size in the middle for the Tigers.

--

Lawrence County Red Devils

Area: 14 with Hamilton, Russellville and West Point

Head coaches: Royal Carpenter and Gary Steadman, third season, 31-25 record

Last season: 14-14, eliminated in area tournament

Returning players: Malik Strickland (6-2, Sr.), Tayi Strickland (6-2, Sr.), Ty Hutto (6-3, Sr.), Garrett Lee (6-4, Jr.)

New faces: Alandis Johnson (6-0, So.), Brody Sparks (5-11, Jr.), John Humphries (5-10, Sr.), Wiley Dutton (5-11, Sr.), Zach Hudson (6-1, Sr.), Evan Aflred (6-0, Jr.), Ki Pointer (6-0, Sr.), Ben Michael Bennett (5-6, So.)

Noteworthy: Lawrence County’s four returning players were all crucial parts of its rotation last season. Malik and Tayi Strickland are both athletic forwards who can run the floor and give Lawrence County speed in transition. Lee will be an important player inside for the Red Devils.

--

Class 4A

Danville Hawks

Area: 13 with Priceville, St. John Paul II and West Morgan

Head coach: Scott Ellis, seventh season, 91-99 record

Last season: 13-14, lost in sub-regional round to Curry

Returning players: Wren Cole (5-10, Sr.), K.J. Melson (5-11, Jr.), Dylan Parker (6-0, Jr.), Cameron Moore (6-1, Jr.), Dez Morrow (5-9, Sr.), Grant Sparks (5-9, Sr.), Cooper McCay (6-2, Sr.)

New faces: Jasper Eddy (6-0, Sr.), Kohl Randolph (6-2, So.), Witten Morgan (6-2, So.)

Noteworthy: Danville returns two of its leaders in Cole and Melson. Those two were largely responsible for the Hawks winning the Area 13 championship last year. Cole is starting to attract attention from college coaches and should be a volume scorer for the Hawks.

--

West Morgan

Area: 13 with Danville, Priceville and Saint John Paul II

Head coach: Justin Henley, second season, 17-10 record

Last season: 17-10, lost in the first round of the area tournament

Returning players: Ashton Owens (6-2, Sr.), JaKobe Fletcher (6-0, Sr.), Adam Langford (5-10, Sr.), Coby Hutto (6-2, Jr.), Shyler Hutto (6-3, So.), Carson Muse (6-5, Fr.)

New faces: Jakobe Griffin (6-4, Jr.)

Noteworthy: Owens is a big returning starter for West Morgan this season. He averaged 17 points per game last year while shooting 41 percent from the field. Owens was the Rebels go-to scorer. Muse was a great second option for the Rebels. The talented underclassman averaged nine points and seven rebounds last year and will try to take the next step this season.

--

Priceville Bulldogs

Area: 13 with Danville, Saint John Paul II and West Morgan

Head coach: Darrell Haynes, 19th season

Last season: 9-19, lost in the first round of the area tournament

Returning players: Seth Hood (5-10, Sr.), Trey Summers (6-2, Sr.), Chris Thomas (6-3, So.)

New faces: Jaxon Cross (5-10, Sr.), Will Hammon (6-1, Jr.), Elijah Hopkins (5-8, So.)

Noteworthy: Priceville will have a very inexperienced roster, returning only three players with varsity experience from last year’s team. The Bulldogs will have five sophomores on its varsity team. Its three returning starters— Hood, Summers and Thomas— averaged a combined 18 points per game last season.

--

Elkmont Red Devils

Area: 15 with Brooks and West Limestone

Head coach: Eric Smith, second season, 13-13

Last season: 13-13, eliminated in area tournament

Returning players: Layton Smith (6-2, Jr.), Preston Robinson (6-0, Jr.), Ryan Boyd (5-8, Jr.), Hunter Broadway (6-2, Jr.), Brett Parker (6-4, Sr.), Matthew Lowery (5-9, Sr.)

New faces: Christian Smith (6-3, So.), Colby Murphy (6-2, Jr.)

Noteworthy: Elkmont returns most of its roster with only two of its players being new players. The Red Devils built a foundation for success last season by being competitive and reaching a .500 record in their first year under Smith. It will hope to improve and make some noise in the area tournament this season.

--

West Limestone Wildcats

Area: 15 with Brooks and Elkmont

Head coach: Justin Taylor, 15th season

Last season: 20-13, made it to the Class 4A state championship before losing to Talladega

Returning players: Camryn Williams (6-1, Jr.), River Helms (6-2, Jr.), Thorne Slaton (5-10, Jr.), Brody White (5-9, Jr.), Branson Owens (5-6, Sr.)

New faces: Dylan Simmons (5-9, Sr.), Logan Haggard (6-0, Jr.), Collin Patterson (6-3, Fr.)

Noteworthy: Williams and Helms were two main players that helped the Wildcats shock the state and make an impressive run to the state title game. Williams scored 10 points per game last season and hit a lot of 3-pointers. Helms, who was the regional tournament Most Valuable Player, averaged 10 points per game and was a big rebounder for the Wildcats.

--

Class 3A

Clements Colts

Area: 16 with Lauderdale County, Lexington and Westminster Christian

Head coach: Mike Holt, first season, 0-0

Last season: 2-26, lost in the area tournament

Returning players: Shane Starns (Sr.), Deontae Crenshaw (Jr.), JT Farrar (Jr.), Miles Fleming (Sr.), Landon Martin (Sr.)

New faces: Dylan Patrick (So.)

Noteworthy: Clements welcomes in a new coach after multiple losing seasons in a row. The Colts last had a winning season in the 2014-2015 season but didn’t make it past the area tournament. It won an area championship in the 2010-2011 season.

--

East Lawrence Eagles

Area: 14 with Colbert Heights and Phil Campbell

Head coach: Marrieo Davis, seventh year

Last season: 9-17, lost in first round of area tournament

Returning players: James Kelly (5-10, So.), Coleman Garner (5-11, Fr.), Teondre Hubbard (5-11, So.), Larry Lorance (5-11, Sr.)

New faces: Isaiah Parham (5-11, Sr.), Jrich Ray (6-0, Sr.), Dylan Hunter (5-10, Sr.)

Noteworthy: The Eagles have to replace to All-State caliber players in Tyler Irons and Jared Bolden from last season. Irons was a third-team selection with 15.1 points and 5.8 rebounds. Bolden scored 15.4 points per game and grabbed 5.8 rebounds.

--

Class 2A

Tanner Rattlers

Area: 16 with Colbert County, Hatton, Sheffield and Tharptown

Head coach: Chris Whitt, 26th season, 567-190 record with the Rattlers

Last season: 27-6, won the Northwest Regional tournament and made it to the final four before losing to eventual state champion Central-Coosa

Returning players: Malik Atkins (6-2, Sr.), JJ Jones (6-4, Sr.), Jireh Jackson (6-1, Sr.), Dashaun McNabb (5-11, Sr.)

New faces: Jared Cruz (6-1, Jr.), Evan Fuqua (6-2, Jr.), Jabari Brown (5-10, Fr.)

Noteworthy: Tanner has made the Northwest Regional every year since 1999. Tanner has also been to the final four in six of the last seven seasons. Tanner will have a great chance to get back this year with three leaders in Atkins, Jones and Jackson returning and McNabb stepping into a starting role.

--

Hatton Hornets

Area: 16 with Colbert County, Sheffield, Tanner and Tharptown

Head coach: Tanner Tesney, second season, 10-17 record

Last season: 10-17, made it to the second round of the area tournament

Returning players: Cade Smith (6-3, Sr.), Trey Steadman (6-1, Sr.), Ridge Harrison (6-1, Jr.), Jaxon Mitchell (5-8, Jr.), Carter Reed (5-11, Jr.)

Noteworthy: Smith and Harrison both return after productive seasons last year. Harrison averaged 16.5 points per game operating out of a guard spot as a sophomore. Smith was right behind him with 13.8 points per game. Hatton will most likely turn to them if they need a bucket.

--

Class 1A

Decatur Heritage Eagles

Area: Area 13 with Falkville, Lynn, Meek and Saint Bernard

Head coach: Jason Marshall, seventh season, 124-48 record

Last season: 32-4, won first state title in school history

Returning players: GianCarlo Valdez (6-3, Sr.), Jackson Kyle (5-9, Sr.), Clay Smith (5-9, Jr.), Preston Terry (5-9, Sr.), Carter Sample (6-2, Sr.), Brayden Kyle (6-1, So.), Cole Garner (5-11, Sr.)

New faces: Jordan Burks (6-5, So.)

Noteworthy: The Eagles have the tough task of defending their first state title since the program started in the 1990s. Decatur Heritage has the pieces to do it, however. Valdez returns after scoring 18 points per game and earning Class 1A first-team All-State honors. Jackson Kyle has played point guard for the Eagles since eighth grade. Decatur Heritage will once again play a tough non-region schedule that features appearances in the Pepsi Classic and AL.com Huntsville Classic.

--

Falkville Blue Devils

Area: Area 13 with Decatur Heritage, Lynn, Meek and Saint Bernard

Head coach: Greg Tomlin, first season, 0-0 record

Last season: 0-31, eliminated in area tournament

Returning players: Camden Reid (5-9, So.), Wyatt Tomlin (6-2, Jr.), Austin Holmes (5-10, Jr.), Gage Ruiz (5-9, Sr.)

New faces: Colton Hooper (6-1, So.), Avery Miller (6-5, So.), Dawson Norwood (5-11, So.), Jordan Greenfield (5-11, So.), Elijah Bradford (5-10, Jr.), Austin Bullard (5-10, Jr.)

Noteworthy: Step one for Tomlin will be helping Falkville get a win, which it failed to do last season. He returns only one starter from last season’s team in Reid, but Tomlin, Holmes and Ruiz all played significant minutes for the Blue Devils.

--

R.A. Hubbard Chiefs

Area: 15 with Lindsay Lane, Whitesburg Christian Academy, Oakwood Adventist Academy, Athens Bible School

Head coach: Sonny Conwill, sixth season, 93-53 at R.A. Hubbard

Last season: 16-10, lost in first round of area tournament

Returning players: Montoya Kellogg (6-3, Sr.), Ca’ni McCoy (6-0, Sr.), Domiryck Stewart (5-8, Sr.), Bret Mason (5-9, Sr.), Keyondrick Cobb (5-10, So.)

New faces: Chase Porter (6-1, Sr), Todd Perkins (5-10 Sr.), Trenton Hampton (6-0, Sr.), Cleveland Bibbs (6-0, Sr.), Tyrus Johnson (6-1, Jr.)

Noteworthy: Montoya Kellogg returns to lead R.A. Hubbard after the Chiefs fell short of expectations by losing to Whitesburg Christian in the first round of the area tournament. Kellogg scored 15 points and averaged 7.5 rebounds per game last year. He is one of eight seniors for the Chiefs, including Trenton Hampton, who transferred from Decatur High this offseason.

--

Lindsay Lane Lions

Area: 15 with Athens Bible, Oakwood Adventist Academy, R.A. Hubbard and Whitesburg Christian Academy

Head coach: Steve Murr, sixth season, 87-55 at Lindsay Lane, 432-215 overall

Last season: 18-14, won area championship and lost in the regional semifinals to Spring Garden

Returning players: Tommy Murr (6-1, Sr.), Charlie Morrison (6-0, Sr.), Amar Fuqua (6-2, Fr.)

New faces: Christian Killgore (6-6, Sr.), Joseph Graves (6-2, Jr.), Max Morrison (Fr.)

Noteworthy: Tommy Murr returns eyeing the AHSAA scoring record after averaging 45 points per game last year and posting an AHSAA-record 1,442 points. He is at 4,210 career points, which is 346 points away from breaking the all-time record. Charlie Morrison, Killgore and Fuqua will be important complementary pieces.

--

Athens Bible Trojans

Area: 15 with Lindsay Lane, Oakwood Adventist Academy, R.A. Hubbard and Whitesburg Christian

Head coach: Rusty Brand, second season, 7-14 record

Last season: 7-14, eliminated in the first round of the area tournament

Returning players: Kacen Pierce (6-3, Jr.), Ty Dutton (5-11, Sr.), Grey Fortenberry (5-10, Sr.), Nicholas Ulrich (6-3, Sr.)

New faces: Brayden Suggs (5-8, Fr.)

Noteworthy: The Trojans return only one starter this year in Pierce. Brand expects Pierce to be his go-to player and shoulder a lot of the leadership responsibilities. Fortenberry is coming off of an ACL tear that sidelined him last season. He, along with Dutton and Ulrich, will take pressure off of Pierce.

*Coach records are reflective of their record before the current season started

DecaturDaily.com
Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.