Class 7A
--
Austin Black Bears
Area: 8 with Bob Jones, Florence and James Clemens
Head coach: Bruce Hamilton, 15th season, 297-139 at Austin, 371-212 overall
Last season: 27-6, lost to Hewitt-Trussville in the Northwest Regional semifinals
Returning players: Aleah Wesley (5-11, Sr.), Bri Hodges (5-11, Sr.), JaNiya Shackelford (Sr.), Tashanti Watkins (Jr.), Hannah Cohn (Jr.)
New faces: Jada Burks (Fr.), Ebonie Williams (Jr.), Madison Harbin (Sr.), Koren Harris (Jr.), Zahria Parchman (Jr.), Nashaylyn Hampton (Soph.)
Noteworthy: Hodges was a tough loss for Austin last season. She had a season-ending injury halfway through the year. Hodges’ presence in the low post puts Austin on the level with some of the best teams in the state. Wesley, who played well in Hodges’ absence, will be strong next to Hodges, who will try to stay healthy.
--
Class 6A
--
Decatur Red Raiders
Area: 14 with Cullman and Hartselle
Head coach: Grace Newton, second season
Last season: 1-26, lost in the first round of the area tournament
Returning players: K’Tlyn Taylor (5-6, Sr.), Makayla Rice (5-8, Sr.), Indyia Swoopes (5-4, Jr.), Jayden Stover (5-6, So.), Whitley Chapman (5-3, So.)
New faces: Dailee Chatman (5-5, Fr.), Akasha Jackson (6-1, So.)
Noteworthy: Newton returns four important players including Stover and Taylor. Both are guards who can score for the Raiders. Decatur has won just two games in the last two years after winning 12 three years ago.
--
Hartselle Tigers
Area: 14 with Decatur and Hartselle
Head coach: Gary Orr, 11th season
Last season: 27-5, lost in the Northwest Regional final
Returning players: Lillyanna Cartee (5-11, Jr.), Hailey Holshouser (5-8, Jr.), Masyn Marchbanks (5-8, So.)
New faces: Maggie McCleskey (So.), Kaitlyn Hogan (So.), Carrington Hogan (So.), Alyssa McMinemon (So.), Mildred Evans (Jr.), Jessica Jarrett (Jr.)
Noteworthy: Hartselle plays its first season in nearly five years without star point guard Moriah Taylor. Taylor was an All-State player nearly every year of her career and was a finalist for Class 6A Player of the Year last year. Marchbanks is a worthy replacement. She scored 10.6 points alongside Taylor last year and has played varsity since she was in seventh grade.
--
Athens Golden Eagles
Area: 15 with Columbia and Muscle Shoals
Head coach: Eddie Murphree, 17th season, 331-161 record
Last season: 15-15 record, lost to Hartselle in the sub-regional round
Returning players: Kendra Smith (5-5, Sr.), Alaiana Taylor (5-7, Sr.), Jayna Sickler (5-6, Sr.), Nahriyah Timmons (5-6, Jr.), Kendal Crutcher (5-9, Jr.), Mazie Swann (5-11, Jr.), Talyiah McDonald (5-8, Jr.)
New faces: Caroline Bachus (6-3, Soph.), Alli Williams (6-2, Jr.), Victoria Quiroz (5-7, Jr.)
Noteworthy: Athens added one of the best players in the area in Bachus. She was a first-team all-state selection last season after averaging a double-double. Bachus tore her ACL at the end of the year last year but had surgery and made a full recovery. Bachus joins Timmons and Taylor, who were productive guards last season. Her presence should give Athens a chance to make a deep run.
--
Class 5A
--
Brewer Patriots
Area: 15 with Arab, Guntersville and Scottsboro
Head coach: Jeff Andrews, second season, 25-10 record
Last season: 25-10, Northwest Regional champions, final four appearance
Returning players: Jacie Andrews (5-6, Sr.), Leisha Steger (5-10, Sr.), Evaiah Burrows (5-9, Sr.), Chloe Danylo (5-9, Sr.), Hope West (5-9, Fr.)
New faces: Pressley Wimberly (5-5, Fr.), Bronwyn Borden (5-5, Fr.), Cailee Couey (5-6, Jr.), Elizabeth Alexander (5-7, Sr.), Reagan Lowery (5-6, Fr.), Gracie Vest (5-7, Soph.)
Noteworthy: Brewer had an unprecedented second half of the season last year, winning the Morgan County tournament and making a run to the final four. The Patriots lost one of the more accomplished girls basketball players in McCarley Northway, but return key players in Andrews, Steger, Burrows and West. This season will see how the Patriots can replicate and sustain the success of Andrews’ first year.
--
East Limestone Indians
Area: 16 with Ardmore, Madison Academy and Madison County
Head coach: Josh Davis, seventh year, 104-76 record
Last season: 20-10, made it to sub-regional round
Returning players: Jirah Rogers (Jr.), Hailie Smith (Soph.), Reagan Embry (Jr.), Taylor Thatch (Soph.), Brielle Young (Jr.), Vanessa Lopez (Jr.), Bryanna Johnson (Soph.)
New faces: Riley Carwile (Soph.), Bailey Baker (Soph.), Tyjah Duncan (Fr.), Christi Hogan (Jr.)
Noteworthy: Rogers returns after averaging 20 points and nine rebounds per game last season. She was a second-team all-state selection in Class 5A. Roger is a force in the middle and usually operates in the low post, posing up smaller defenders and getting second-chance points.
--
Ardmore Tigers
Area: 16 with East Limestone, Madison Academy and Madison County
Head coach: Brittney Smith, third season
Last season: 18-12, eliminated in the area tournament
Returning players: Chesney Widner (5-6, Sr.), Madelyn Hodges (5-7, Sr.), Madison Lewis (5-6, Sr.), Savannah Moore (5-3, Sr.), Carlie Wise (5-8 Jr.)
New faces: Marry Wallace (5-8, So.), Hailey Hughes (5-9, So.)
Noteworthy: All five starters return for Smith, whose team won the Limestone County Tournament last year. The experience should help Ardmore take the next step after having a winning record in Smith’s second season.
--
Lawrence County Red Devils
Area: 14 with Hamilton, Russellville and West Point
Head coach: KC Orr, second year, 9-16 record
Last season: 9-16, lost in the area tournament
Returning players: Chloe Orr (5-6, Sr.), Sadie Thompson (5-7, Jr.)
Noteworthy: Chloe Orr and Thompson both come back after missing a lot of time last season with injury. Chloe Orr tore her ACL, and Thompson had an ankle injury. Both are upperclassmen and should help KC Orr improve the program.
--
Class 4A
--
West Morgan Rebels
Area: 13 with Danville, Priceville and St. John Paul II
Head coach: Brooke Long, first season, 0-0 record
Last season: 4-20, lost in area tournament
Returning players: Annabelle Pace (5-7, Sr.), Jada Gray (5-7, Soph.), Brylynn Bolan (5-6, Soph.), Brenna Howard (5-9, Soph.)
New faces: Brandy Hernandez (5-6, Fr.), Karly Terry (5-7, Fr.), Ansley Terry (5-9, Fr.), Allahnna Lucas (5-9, eighth grade)
Noteworthy: West Morgan will have to adjust to a new coach while competing in a tough area. The four returning players are still young except for Pace, who will provide veteran leadership for a team hoping to improve its win total even under a first-year head coach.
--
Priceville Bulldogs
Area: 13 with Danville, St. John Paul II and West Morgan
Head coach: Terri Nelson, ninth year, 143-102 record
Last season: 24-6, lost in the Northwest Regional finals
Returning players: Jenna Walker (5-8, Jr.), Olivia Duran (5-10, Sr.), Elizabeth Halbrooks (5-7, Sr.), Lannah Johnson (5-6, Sr.), Abigail Garrison (5-9, Jr.), Brianna Marquette (5-10, Jr.)
New faces: Katrina Rotermund (5-9, Jr.), Tia Lambert (5-7, Jr.), Olivia Gann (5-5, So.), Kyle Hendrix (5-11, So.), Natalie Cartee (5-10, So.), Zoey Benson (5-11, Fr.)
Noteworthy: Priceville has to replace two crucial players in Kathleen Wheeler and Skylar Benson. Wheeler was the Class 4A Player of the Year last year. Walker, a second-team All-State selection, will step into more of a scoring role this season but will continue to distribute form the point guard spot. She has over 500 career assists.
--
Danville Hawks
Area: 13 with Priceville, St. John Paul II and West Morgan
Head coach: JJ Hill, third season, 45-18 record
Last season: 20-9, lost in the Northwest Regional semifinals
Returning players: Emma Broadfoot (Sr.), Madison Cartee (Sr.), Madalyn Holladay (Sr.), Emmie Beck (Jr.), Natalie Felong (So.)
New faces: Alyssa Brooks (Fr.), Lauren Hames (Fr.), Blayne Godfrey (eighth grade)
Noteworthy: Danville lost a lot of production in Jolee Cole and Kayla Compton. The three returning seniors have been varsity players since their freshman years. Broadfoot scored 12 points per game last season and shot 40 percent from 3-point range.
--
West Limestone Wildcats
Area: 15 with Brooks and Elkmont
Head coach: Chasity Legg, third season, 24-28
Last season: 21-7, lost in the area tournament
Returning players: Cassidy Winter (5-6, Sr.), Carlie Belle Winter (5-3, Fr.)
New faces: Amileah Flannagan (eighth grade), Monica Pierce (So.), Nela Brandon (Sr.), Savannah Dean (So.)
Noteworthy: West Limestone faces the tough task of replacing Bachus, who transferred to Athens. Cassidy and Carlie Belle Winter should help fill in the gap. They combined for an average of 21 points per game and seven assists. Cassidy scored 14 points a game with four assists. Carlie Belle had eight points per game and three assists.
--
Elkmont Red Devils
Area: 15 with Brooks and West Limestone
Head coach: Samuel Wallace, second season, 12-16 at Elkmont, 40-54 overall record
Last season: 12-16, lost in the semifinals of the area tournament
Returning players: Haven Kirby (Sr.), Shelby Norman (Sr.), Kayla Menefree (Sr.), Emily Norman (Sr.), Emeril Hand (Jr.), Maggie Grant (Jr.), Morgan Morris (Soph.)
New faces: Abbie Broadway (Fr.), Tylee Thomas (Fr.)
Noteworthy: Elkmont returns almost its entire roster except one player after a full year with Wallace, who was hired before last season. Kirby, especially, is a returning starter that will handle a lot of the scoring for the Red Devils. She averaged 15.9 points per game along with 4.8 steals and 5.9 rebounds last season.
--
Class 3A
--
East Lawrence Eagles
Area: 14 with Colbert Heights and East Lawrence
Head coach: Ernie Ferguson, second season, 5-20
Last season: 5-20, eliminated in the area tournament
Returning players: Makayla Goode (5-10, Sr.), Devora Izquierdo (5-8, Sr.), Kaitlin Dutton (5-9, Jr.), Ashkea Foster (5-7, Jr.), Madison Liles (5-5, Jr.), Myla Whetstone (5-5, So.), Alexandria Jackson (5-6, Fr.)
New faces: Claudia Lamon (5-9, seventh grade)
Noteworthy: East Lawrence returns nearly its entire roster from last season. With Ferguson having a year under his belt leading the program, the Eagles should have high expectations and improve their win total this year.
--
Clements Colts
--
Area: 16 with Lauderdale County, Lexington and Westminster Christian
Head coach: Paul Wilson, first season, 234-112 record as a coach
Last season: 7-21, lost in the area tournament
Returning players: Anslee Gordon (5-6, Sr.), Janaiah Anderson (5-5, Jr.)
New faces: Allie Ruth Black (Jr.), Emma Lovett (Fr.), Jenny Trent (Fr.), Jadyn McElyea (Fr.), Addison McFarland (Jr.), Heather Miller (Jr.), Leslie Gonzalez (Jr.), Michelle Dees (Sr.)
Noteworthy: Wilson is back in the area after coaching at Danville for 11 years. He won 67 percent of his games with the Hawks. His two returning players combined to average 10 points per game last season.
--
Class 2A
--
Hatton Hornets
Area: 16 with Colbert County, Sheffield, Tanner and Tharptown
Head coach: Chasta Chamness, eighth season, 101-106 record
Last season: 23-8, lost in the Northwest Regional semifinal
Returning players: Josie Harville (Jr.), Mallory Lane (Jr.), Brianna Quails (Sr.), Riley Grissom (Sr.), Emma Czervionke (Sr.)
New faces: Jamie Kirk (Jr.)
Noteworthy: Harville will once again be a scoring guard to watch out for on the Hornets. She scored 14.7 points per game and shot 81 percent from the free throw line. She was made The Daily’s Class 1A-4A All-Area team as a second-team member.
--
Tanner Rattlers
Area: 16 with Colbert County, Hatton, Sheffield and Tharptown
Head coach: Jordan Paul
Last season: 15-15, lost in the first round of the area tournament
Returning players: Amiya Reedus (5-1, eighth grade), Shauna Fletcher (5-8, Fr.), Mircale Scott (5-9, Jr.), Samauri Townsend (5-2, eighth grade), Mykenzie Townsend (5-4, So.)
New faces: Katlin Long (5-5, eighth grade), Ariyae Dearing (5-4, Fr.), Aubrey Oliver (5-5, seventh grade), Kambre’Ell Sanchez (5-9, Fr.), Breona Bivens (5-6, Fr.)
Noteworthy: Fletcher was an honorable mention last year for the Decatur Daily’s Class 1A-4A all-area team. She still has four years left after averaging 9.4 points per game. Reedus is an exciting young player for Tanner as well.
--
Class 1A
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles
Area: 13 with Falkville, Lynn, Meek and Saint Bernard
Head coach: Paula Armstrong, ninth season, 148-68 record
Last season: 20-8, lost in the regional semifinals
Returning players: Katie Jones (5-10, Sr.), Jamie Corry (5-10, Sr.), Loryn Miller (5-5, Jr.), Elizabeth Wilson (6-1, So.), Brantleigh Williams (5-9, So.), Ellie Metzgar (5-7, So.), Sheryl Garner (5-2, Fr.), Kennedy Kyle (5-5, eighth grade)
New faces: Sarah Grace Stubblefield (6-1, Jr.)
Noteworthy: Jones returns after scoring 23.4 points per game last season. The Samford commit was a finalist for Class 1A Player of the year. She scored over 600 points. She shot 40 percent from 3-point range and 44 percent from the field overall.
--
Falkville Blue Devils
Area: 13 with Decatur Heritage, Lynn, Meek and Saint Bernard
Head coach: Jonathon Lacy, fourth season, 34-50
Last season: 20-12, area champions, made it to the northwest regional final and lost to eventual champions Phillips.
Returning players: Abby Speegle (5-5, Sr.), Erika Johnson (6-0, Sr.), Sydnee Fitzgerald (5-5, Jr.), Makenzie Veal (5-11, Jr.), Savannah Fowler (5-7, Jr.), Haley Owens (5-5, Jr.), Ellie Cate Hill (5-5, eighth grade)
New faces: Brooklyn Owens (5-8, Soph.), Ella Wallace (5-5, Fr.), Liza Wallace (5-5, Fr.), Ellie Lorance (5-5, Soph.)
Noteworthy: Falkville should be in position to make another deep postseason run after the momentum from last season. The Blue Devils peaked at the right time and return almost the entire roster. Veal comes back after averaging 11.2 points and nine rebounds. Speegle, Johnson and Fitzgerald were also productive players.
--
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs
Area: 15 with Athens Bible, Lindsay Lane, Oakwood Adventist Academy and Whitesburg Christian
Head coach: Gary Martin, first season
Last season: 21-10, lost in the Northeast Regional semifinals
Returning players: Alex Orr (5-6, Jr.), Heaven Patton (5-5, Sr.), Ja’Trica Crittidon (5-6, Jr.)
New faces: Honesty Lee (5-3, So.)
Noteworthy: The Chiefs will play their first season in six years without coach Candace Byrd, who the program to a state title in 2017. Martin is coaching for the first time since 1993 when he was a girls head coach for nearly eight years.
--
Lindsay Lane Lions
Area: 15 with Athens Bible, Oakwood Adventist Academy, R.A. Hubbard and Whitesburg Christian
Head coach: Rick Wright, third season, 18-35 record
Last season: 9-18, eliminated in the area tournament
Returning players: Audra Putman (5-8, Sr.), Blair Waltman (5-5, Sr.), Madelyn Dizon (5-3, Jr.), Ava Whitmire (5-3, Jr.), Cara Glass (5-8, Jr.), Lindsay Holland (5-7, So.), Madison Carter (5-9, So.), Lindsey Murr (5-8, Fr.), Grace Wright (5-2, Fr.)
New faces: Lillie Clements (5-4, Sr.)
Noteworthy: Putman averaged 17.2 points per game, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.3 steals as the Lions’ leader last season. She can play inside and out and also gets her teammates involved. Dizon was strong as the second leading scorer last season, averaging 14.7 points per game.
--
Athens Bible Trojans
Area: 15 with Lindsay Lane, Oakwood Adventist Academy, R.A. Hubbard and Whitesburg Christian
Head coach: David Cox
Last season: 5-20, lost in the area tournament
Returning players: Leighton Barksdale (5-1, Sr.), Rebecca Smith (5-3, Sr.), Molly Chumbley (5-0, So.), Lillian Pennington (5-5, Jr.), Kristen Graviett (5-9, Jr.), Breelyn Phillips (5-1, So.)
New faces: Amberlee Ellis (5-1, So.), Madeline Harbin (5-9, Sr.)
Noteworthy: Athens Bible’s last winning season came in the 2013-14 year when it won 14 games and had 13 losses. Since then, its highest win total has been eight. The Trojans have an experienced roster that could help turn things around this year.
* Coach records are reflective of their record before the current season started
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.