Friday's games
Austin Black Bears at Sparkman Senators
Where: Sparkman Field in Harvest
What: Class 7A, Region 4 game
Coaches: Jeremy Perkins (69-40) is in his 10th season at Austin, Laron White (16-10) is in his third season at Sparkman.
This season: Austin (5-0, 3-0), Sparkman (5-0, 3-0)
Last meeting: Austin beat Sparkman 38-10 last season.
Radio: 94.7-FM, 1490-FM
The skinny: This game will break up a three-way tie in the region. Austin, Sparkman and James Clemens are all 3-0 in region play. James Clemens is off this week. … Austin had a bye week after its 49-7 win over region opponent Grissom two weeks ago. Running back Tybo Williams has rushed for 467 yards and six touchdowns. Teammate Jevon Jackson has rushed for 447 yards and five touchdowns. … Austin has allowed only 13.2 points per game. It has allowed under 10 points in its last two games each. … Sparkman pitched a 31-0 shutout last week against Buckhorn. Quarterback Nick Sawyer completed five of 10 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. … Austin leads the all-time series 11-6. The Black Bears are on a six-game winning streak against Sparkman.
The Daily picks: Austin
--
Muscle Shoals Trojans at Decatur Red Raiders
Where: Ogle Stadium
What: Class 6A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Jere Adcock (171-99) is in his 24th season at Decatur, Scott Basden (106-35) is in his 12th season at Muscle Shoals.
This season: Decatur (1-5, 0-2), Muscle Shoals (6-0, 2-0)
Last meeting: Muscle Shoals beat Decatur 41-28 last season.
Radio: 94.3-FM, 1400-AM
The skinny: Decatur lost its first game to Lawrence County since the 1954 season last week. Decatur missed a game-winning field goal with 44 seconds left. … Quarterback Grayson Vermeire threw two touchdown passes and rushed for one. He’s been playing in place of Turner Stepp, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury. … Muscle Shoals beat local rival Florence 29-10 last week. Quarterback Logan Smothers, who transferred from Athens High, had four touchdowns … Decatur leads the all-time series 5-4, but Muscle Shoals has won four of the last five.
The Daily picks: Muscle Shoals
--
Columbia Eagles at Hartselle Tigers
Where: JP Cain Stadium in Hartselle
What: Class 6A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Nicholas Wells (0-1) is in his first season at Columbia, Bo Culver (1-4) is in his first season at Hartselle.
This season: Columbia (0-5, 0-2), Hartselle (1-4, 0-2)
Last meeting: Hartselle won 42-8 last season.
Radio: 99.9-FM, streaming on NFHSnetwork.com
The skinny: Hartselle lost to Briarwood 21-10 on the road last week. Brinten Barclay scored the Hartselle touchdown. He has six touchdowns this season. … Columbia found its new coach two weeks ago before losing to Huntsville, 63-0. Columbia has not scored a point this year. It has given up 283 points. … Hartselle has won all three of its games against Columbia.
The Daily picks: Hartselle
--
Ardmore Tigers at Brewer Patriots
Where: James Tucker Stadium in Florette
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: PJ Wright (6-9) is in his second season at Ardmore, Geoff Walters (16-30) is in his fifth season at Brewer.
This season: Ardmore (2-3, 0-3), Brewer (2-3, 1-2)
Last meeting: Brewer won 18-17 last season.
Radio: 105.1-FM, 1110-AM
The skinny: Ardmore had a week off following its 41-14 loss to Madison Academy two weeks ago. The Tigers led in the first half of that game before Madison Academy scored 21 unanswered points. Luke Hogan scored Ardmore’s two touchdowns. … Brewer lost a 57-54 thriller to West Morgan last week. Running back Johnathan Morgan rushed for 268 yards and five touchdowns. His longest came from 25 yards out. … Last season was the first meeting between these two teams.
The Daily picks: Brewer
--
Priceville Bulldogs at Danville Hawks
Where: Smith-Owens Stadium in Danville
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Chris Foster (4-1) is in his first season at Priceville, Shannon McGregory (3-13) is in his second season at Danville.
This season: Priceville (4-1, 3-0), Danville (3-3, 2-1)
Last meeting: Priceville won 27-6 last season.
The skinny: Priceville continued its winning streak with a 37-10 win over Falkville. Running back Jerry Burton rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns. That brought his season total to 1,144 yards and 17 touchdowns. ... Danville rebounded from its loss to Randolph with a 45-36 win over Holly Pond. Cameron Moore rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Nail rushed for 117 yards. … Priceville leads the all-time series 9-6.
The Daily picks: Priceville
—
St. John Paul II Falcons at West Morgan Rebels
Where: Rebels Stadium in Trinity
What: Class 4A, Region 7 game
Coaches: David Lloyd (12-14) is in his third season at St. John Paul II, Mikel Riggs (3-13) is in his second season at West Morgan.
This season: St. John Paul II (3-2, 1-2), West Morgan (2-4, 1-2)
Last meeting: St. John Paul II beat West Morgan 56-6 last season.
The skinny: West Morgan earned a thrilling 57-54 win over Brewer last week. Running back Adam Lucas posted 180 yards on 18 carries. He had touchdown runs of 80 and 30 yards. Quarterback Glavine Segars threw four touchdown passes. … West Morgan has already surpassed its win total from last season. … West Morgan has won two of its three meetings against St. John Paul II
The Daily picks: West Morgan
--
Decatur Heritage Eagles at Colbert Heights Wildcats
Where: Amos Mitchell Stadium in Tuscumbia
What: Non-region game
Coaches: Steve Meek (61-35) is in his ninth season at Decatur Heritage, Taylor Leathers (25-15) is in his fourth season at Colbert Heights.
This season: Decatur Heritage (6-0) Colbert Heights (4-2)
Last meeting: Decatur Heritage won 23-22 at home last season.
The skinny: Decatur Heritage earned another blowout victory last week by beating Shoals Christian, 52-0. The Eagles scored six touchdowns in the first half. That’s the same first-half total as its 56-16 win over Coosa Christian the week before. … Class 3A Colbert Heights beat Cherokee, 56-0, last week. The Wildcats also have wins over Wilson, 28-12, Westminster Christian, 27-20 and East Lawrence, 28-14.
The Daily picks: Decatur Heritage
--
Falkville Blue Devils at Coosa Christian Conquerors
Where: Phillip Ellen Stadium in Gadsden
What: Class 1A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Tyler Mitchell (3-3) is in his first season at Falkville, Rod Cates (0-5) is in his first season at Coosa Christian
This season: Falkville (3-3, 2-1), Coosa Christian (0-5, 0-2)
Last meeting: Falkville beat Coosa Christian 70-27 last season.
The skinny: Falkville lost to Priceville 37-10 on the road last week. Its lone touchdown came on a 23-yard pass from Peyton Sallee to Mikell Philyaw. … Falkville sits at third in its region with wins over Woodville and R.A. Hubbard. … Coosa Christian is last in Region 7.
The Daily picks: Falkville
—
Cullman Bearcats at Athens Golden Eagles
Where: Golden Eagle Stadium in Athens
What: Class 6A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Oscar Glasscock (3-3) is in his first season at Cullman, Cody Gross (20-17) is in his fourth season at Athens.
This season: Cullman (3-3, 2-0), Athens (4-1, 2-0)
Last meeting: Athens won 19-16 last season.
Radio: wkac1080.com
The skinny: This game will break a three-way tie for first in Region 7. Athens and Cullman are tied with Muscle Shoals with 3-0 region records. … Athens is currently on a four-game winning streak after losing in Week 1 to undefeated Gardendale. … Athens beat rival East Limestone 42-21 last week. Braden Gross had two touchdown runs for the Golden Eagles. … Athens leads the series 31-23-1.
The Daily picks: Athens
--
East Limestone Indians at Arab Arabian Knights
Where: Arab City Schools Sports Complex in Arab
What: Class 5A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jeff Pugh (81-67) is in his 14th season at East Limestone, Lee Ozmint (3-2) is in his first season at Arab.
This season: East Limestone (1-4, 0-3), Arab (3-2, 1-2)
Last meeting: East Limestone won 42-0 last season.
The skinny: East Limestone is desperately trying to get its season back on track after a loss last week to Athens. That was its fourth loss in a row after beating West Limestone in the season opener. Dillon Parris scored all three of East Limestone’s touchdowns in the loss to Athens. … Arab was off last week after a 45-42 loss to Guntersville two weeks ago. The Knights have wins over Boaz, 28-21, West Point, 49-35, and Ardmore, 42-14.
The Daily picks: Arab
--
Russellville Golden Tigers at Lawrence County Red Devils
Where: Red Devil Stadium in Moulton
What: Class 5A, Region 7 game
Coaches: John Ritter (14-2) is in his second season at Russellville, Rich Dutton (32-46) is in his eighth season at Lawrence County.
This season: Russellville (5-0, 3-0), Lawrence County (3-2, 2-1)
Last meeting: Russellville won 53-32 last season.
The skinny: Lawrence County gained some momentum over the last two weeks with wins over Dora, 37-14, and Decatur, 27-25. … Lawrence County earned its first win over Decatur since 1954. It was only its fourth win in 25 meetings against Decatur. Quarterback Ty Hutto threw for 246 yards and a touchdown. … Russellville has outscored opponents 202-54 in wins over Deshler, 27-21, Corner, 41-7, Hayden, 48-20, West Point, 51-6, and Haleyville, 35-0. … Russellville leads the all-time series 21-5.
The Daily picks: Russellville
--
West Limestone Wildcats at Wilson Warriors
Where: Ralph Thompson Stadium in Florence
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Shelby Davis (6-9) is in his second season at West Limestone, Matt Poarch (4-10) is in his second season at Wilson.
This season: West Limestone (3-2, 1-1), Wilson (1-4, 1-2)
Last meeting: Wilson beat West Limestone, 21-7.
The skinny: West Limestone beat Clements 41-8 in a non-region game last week. Dakota Jefferson and River Helms both had two touchdowns. West Limestone has outscored opponents 189-78. … Wilson's lone win was over Rogers, 20-13. ... Wilson leads the series 10-8 all-time.
The Daily picks: West Limestone
--
Central Florence Wildcats at Elkmont Red Devils
Where: Boss Hill Stadium in Elkmont
What: Class 4A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Heath Wood (48-44) is in his ninth season at Central Florence, Duane Wales (4-21) is in his third season at Elkmont.
This season: Central Florence (1-4, 1-2), Elkmont (1-4, 0-2)
Last meeting: Central Florence beat Elkmont 51-20 last season.
The skinny: Elkmont won its first game of the season last week with a 16-14 victory over Lexington. It posted its highest point total (16) of the season. All of those points came in the second half. Luke Claunch rushed for 84 yards. Jonah Smith and Rowe Allen scored touchdowns. … Central Florence has won six of its seven meetings against Elkmont.
The Daily picks: Central Florence
--
East Lawrence Eagles at Lexington Golden Bears
Where: McMeans Stadium in Lexington
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: James Moore (4-11) is in his second season at East Lawrence, Jason Lard (48-55) is in his 10th season at Lexington.
This season: East Lawrence (2-3, 0-2), Lexington (1-4, 0-3)
Last meeting: East Lawrence beat Lexington 32-16 last season.
The skinny: East Lawrence beat Hatton 9-7 last week on a game-winning safety. It was the first win over Hatton since 2015. East Lawrence has now matched its win total from last season. … Lexington’s only win was a 3-0 victory over Rogers. … Lexington leads the all-time series 2-1.
The Daily picks: East Lawrence
--
Lauderdale County Tigers at Clements Colts
Where: M.T. Newman Stadium in Clements
What: Class 3A, Region 8 game
Coaches: Jeff Mason (22-18) is in his fourth season at Lauderdale County, Michael Parker (7-9) is in his second season at Clements.
This season: Lauderdale County (5-1, 3-0), Clements (3-2, 1-1)
Last meeting: Lauderdale County beat Clements 42-0.
The skinny: After starting the season 3-0, Clements suffered its second loss of the season last week to West Limestone, 41-8. The Colts are among four teams in Region 8 with one loss. The other three are Colbert Heights, Phil Campbell and Westminster Christian. … Lauderdale County has won five in a row since opening the season with a 69-38 loss at Brooks. Lauderdale County leads the all-time series 21-4.
The Daily picks: Lauderdale County
--
Tanner Rattlers at Hatton Hornets
Where: Hatton Field in Town Creek
What: Class 2A, Region 7 game
Coaches: Oscar Bonds (2-13) is in his second season at Tanner, Denton Bowling (13-22) is in his fourth season at Hatton.
This season: Tanner (1-4, 1-1), Hatton (1-4, 0-3)
Last meeting: Hatton beat Tanner 38-14 last season.
The skinny: Tanner is coming off of a bye week after beating Tharptown 39-3 at home two weeks ago. … Hatton lost at East Lawrence, 9-7, last week. Jaxson Mitchell scored the only touchdown for the Hornets. … Tanner leads the all-time series 11-8. Last season's win snapped a nine-game losing streak to Tanner.
The Daily picks: Hatton
--
R.A. Hubbard Chiefs at Gaylesville Trojans
Where: Trojan Field in Gaylesville
What: Class 1A, Region 7
Coaches: Mac Hampton (13-14) is in his third season at R.A. Hubbard, Brian Knapp (1-4) is in his first season at Gaylesville.
This season: R.A. Hubbard (3-3, 1-2), Gaylesville (1-4, 0-2)
Last meeting: R.A. Hubbard beat Gaylesville 48-0 last season.
The skinny: R.A. Hubbard has been on a skid since opening the season with three wins in a row. The Chiefs have now lost three straight with two of those being to region opponents. … History is on Hubbard’s side against Gaylesville, however. The two teams have played only three times with Hubbard winning all three. Two of those meetings were in the playoffs in 1991 and 1990.
The Daily picks: R.A. Hubbard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.